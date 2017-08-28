Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Pharrell Williams Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Although his name isn’t always at the forefront of media headlines, Pharrell’s role in shaping several of today’s most prominent acts in Hip Hop and R&B is severely under-discussed. He earned his first writing credit on Wreckx-N-Effect’s 1992 song “Rump Shaker,” followed by The Neptunes — comprised of him and frequent collaborator Chad Hugo — producing "Tonight's the Night" from Blackstreet’s eponymous album in 1994. Having over three decades of groundbreaking work in the industry, Skateboard P is far from a rookie.

Pharrell's foray into solo projects — such as launching Billionaire Boys Club, the Adidas NMD craze, or his more recent tenure as men’s creative director at Louis Vuitton — didn't mean stepping away from collaborations. His production fingerprints are all over tracks by Rihanna, Beyoncé, and Kid Cudi, all of which helped solidify his legacy as a generational talent behind the soundboard. Here are 14 tracks produced by the Virginia native that you may not know about.

1. Kendrick Lamar - "Alright"

Kendrick Lamar’s sophomore effort, To Pimp A Butterfly, was full of heaters. For his Grammy-winning “Alright,” Pharrell joined forces with TDE’s in-house producer Sounwave to create something truly magical. “Lookin' at the world like, ‘Where do we go?’/ N**ga, and we hate po-po/ Wanna kill us dead in the street for sure,” the Compton emcee rapped on the political anthem. It more or less became a go-to for Black Lives Matter protesters, especially in light of the tragic murder of Freddie Gray, who died a month after the song’s release.

2. Kelis - "Milkshake"

Before the rise of artists like Rihanna and Lady Gaga, Kelis was a trailblazer in her own right. Case in point: “Milkshake,” a cheeky anthem celebrating feminine allure that resonated across dance floors and radios alike. It virtually set the standard for pop and R&B crossovers at the time. Not to mention, the record helped put The Neptunes on the map.

According to Pharrell, “We had never seen anything like that or heard anything like that. And so, when I came back, I was like, ‘Man, I want to do something that evokes that kind of feeling.’ So instead of doing booty-shaking music, I tried to use some more Middle Eastern sounds and completely just twist it as much as I could.”

3. Migos - "Stir Fry"

Migos’ Culture II is debatably the best of its three installments. The 24-song body of work housed “MotorSport” with Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, “Narcos,” “Walk It Talk It” featuring Drake, and “Stir Fry,” among several others. Pharrell sampled The Mohawks‘ “The Champ" for the last-mentioned track, with the newer release unironically contained a number of references to Asian cuisines and fast-food restaurants.

In an interview with Beats 1’s Ebro Darden, Quavo revealed that Migos ran into Pharrell in Los Angeles during one of their studio sessions. “He had three or four beats, but the pack was from 2008, the old hard drive,” the Rocket Power artist said. “He had the old pack. He said he was waiting on this moment.”

4. Lil Uzi Vert - "Neon Guts"

One of the great things about Pharrell being a jack of all trades is that it’s up to him on whether he wants to rap or produce, and on Lil Uzi Vert’s “Neon Guts,” he did both. The Virginia native set the stage with a playful yet potent beat that perfectly complemented Uzi’s dynamic flow. Together, they crafted a track that’s as much a declaration of their artistic identities as it is a celebration of success and self-expression.

5. Frank Ocean - "Pink + White"

From his critically acclaimed album Blonde, Frank Ocean’s "Pink + White" vividly detailed the highs and lows of a past romantic relationship, as suggested by lyrics like, “Glory from above/ Regard, my dear/ It's all downhill from here.” The drums and piano of the release, brought to life by none other than Pharrell, gave it an ethereal feeling that’s simultaneously grounded and otherworldly. Beyoncé even lent her vocals to the outro.

6. 2 Chainz - "Feds Watching"

After striking gold with records “No Lie” and “Birthday Song” the previous year, 2 Chainz needed another hit to continue his hot streak. Luckily enough, Pharrell graced him with the beat and hook for 2013’s “Feds Watching.” As Tity Boi flaunted his success with clever lines like “Ballin' so hard I deserve an and one” and “Money on the rise like I'm counting on an elevator,” Pharrell's gaudy synths and thumping drums served as the perfect backdrop.

7. Nelly - "Hot In Herre"

In the sweltering summer of 2002, Nelly's "Hot in Herre" became an anthem that echoed through every conceivable venue, from raucous clubs to the most unlikely corner shops. Produced by The Neptunes, the track harnessed the formidable momentum of both the St. Louis-raised rapper and the production duo. Aside from the references to 106 & Park, Jason Kidd, and the Four Seasons, there was obviously a gem in these lines: “Nelly took a trip from the Lou' to the Neptunes/ Came back with somethin' thicker than fittin' in Sasoons.”

8. Rihanna and N.E.R.D - "Lemon"

2017’s “Lemon” marked N.E.R.D.’s electrifying return to music, reinvigorating the group's signature sound with a modern twist. From the first beat — no pun intended — the track established itself with a minimalist yet forceful rhythm that nods to The Neptunes' influential production style. Pharrell set the groundwork for Rihanna’s standout verse, which, to the surprise of many listeners, saw her rapping. Between the Drake remix and accompanying dance video, this one was bound to land somewhere on the Hot 100 chart. Fortunately, it earned the No. 36 spot.

9. THE CARTERS - "APES**T"

As a standout cut from Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s EVERYTHING IS LOVE, “APES**T” was a celebratory affirmation of their union and likely a once-in-a-lifetime collaboration for music fans. Pharrell propelled the track with relentless 808s and his signature synth, with Quavo delivering adlibs for Queen Bey. Hov also dropped a reference to “Faneto” and Lion King: “I'm a gorilla in the f**kin' coupe/ Finna pull up in the zoo/ I'm like Chief Keef meet Rafiki — who been lyin' ‘King’ to you?”

Beyond its surface as a club banger, "APES**T" operated as both a display of Black excellence and a testament to the strength found in enduring love. It won at the BET Hip Hop Awards and VMAs, and arguably became one of Pharrell’s most star-studded production efforts.

10. Kid Cudi - "By Design"

Pharrell has been a key producer throughout Kid Cudi’s career, with “By Design” being one of their most celebrated collaborations. The song appeared on the Cleveland native’s Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin’ and boasted a rare feature from André 3000, one of two on the album. The festive spurt of instrumentals is almost comparable to a slowed-down version of Kodak Black’s 2018 smash hit “ZEZE.”

11. SZA - "Hit Different"

Considering their shared network of collaborators, it’s a bit shocking that “Hit Different” was SZA and Ty Dolla Sign’s first joint effort. For the 2020 release, Pharrell linked up with an old friend, Chad Hugo, and the TDE songstress’ go-to producer, Rob Bisel. This track was a really nice change of pace, especially given how often the Billionaire Boys Club founder works on rap-heavy compositions. Plus, it was sampled on SZA’s “Love Language” from her chart-topping SOS.

12. Robin Thicke - "Blurred Lines"

Robin Thicke's "Blurred Lines" quickly escalated from a playful pop experiment to a cultural flashpoint. At its inception, the track was crafted with a light-hearted spirit, epitomized by its catchy, upbeat rhythm and cheeky lyrics. However, as the decade unfolded, the song morphed into a controversial symbol of the 2010s — unfortunately, encapsulating several troubling aspects of the era — from dubious consent in its lyrics to broader industry issues like the intensifying legal battles over copyright infringement.

"Blurred Lines" not only topped the charts but also sparked a fiery discourse on sexual politics and media ethics, thrusting Thicke, Pharrell, and T.I. into the epicenter of a debate on the boundaries of artistic expression. The beatmaker responded via an interview with GQ, saying he was “embarrassed” by the whole situation: “I think ‘Blurred Lines’ opened me up. I didn’t get it at first.” Regardless, it’s still one of his most popular records to date.

13. Mac Miller - "Objects in the Mirror"

Mac Miller’s sophomore studio album, Watching Movies with the Sound Off, brought more introspective and personal elements than the projects he released before. From both a lyrical and production standpoint, it was a massive step up. The instrumental of the fan favorite “Objects in the Mirror” was created by Pharrell, marking the pair’s second official partnership. It’s also worth mentioning that the two scrapped an entire joint EP just a year before this came out.

14. Earl Sweatshirt - "Burgundy"

Earl Sweatshirt and Vince Staples on the same track is a proven recipe for success, and when you add The Neptunes to the mix, the collaboration transcends expectations. “Burgundy” was a reflective masterpiece that saw the Odd Future artist addressing his grandmother’s illness, relationship with his father, and simply relishing in anguish. Although Doris had more well-received cuts, Pharrell left an indelible mark on the album with his production.