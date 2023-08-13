Image Image Credit Michael Caulfield Archive / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Beyonce and JAY-Z Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The BET Awards have been a cultural game-changer since their debut in 2001. Created to celebrate and uplift Black excellence in music, film and entertainment, this annual show has become an essential part of the cultural landscape. It's where artistry and influence intersect, giving us unforgettable moments that have shaped mainstream music and set the bar for what it means to be a true performer.

The awards have launched careers into the stratosphere, transforming emerging artists into icons and giving legends their flowers in ways that resonate deeply with the culture. Beyond just a night of performances, it’s a living, breathing representation of Black artistry in all its forms. From heart-stopping tributes to socially conscious statements woven into the music, the BET Awards have consistently amplified voices and pushed the culture forward.

Each year, the event reminds us of the power of Black creativity and how it continues to inspire and influence, keeping the culture vibrant, relevant and undeniably impactful. The event truly celebrates where we’ve been and sets the tone for where we’re going.

Check out these 14 memorable performances at the BET Awards below.

1. Whitney Houston accepts Lifetime Achievement Award (2001)

When Whitney Houston stepped up for her Lifetime Achievement Award in 2001, she embodied the essence of an icon. With grace, she reminded the world that her voice was still a wonder. Her performance was both a career highlight and a masterclass in presence and command. Houston left the audiences across generations in awe, proving she rightfully deserves and will always deserve, legendary status.

2. Chris Brown’s tribute to Michael Jackson (2010)

Chris Brown’s 2010 tribute to Michael Jackson was a spiritual moment. While his moves paid homage to the King of Pop, his raw emotion during “Man in the Mirror” stole the show. Brown breaking down on stage was the kind of vulnerability that made the performance unforgettable. It was a heartfelt nod to the late superstar that left fans breathless.

3. Kanye West and Yolanda Adams, “Jesus Walks” (2004)

Kanye West had the 2004 BET Awards feeling like Sunday service with his performance of “Jesus Walks.” When Yolanda Adams joined him, their fusion of Hip Hop and gospel reached another level. West brought his signature bravado while Adams’ voice lifted the energy sky-high. The act was a bold statement of faith and artistry that gave everyone chills.

4. Beyoncé and JAY-Z, “Deja Vu” (2006)

Beyoncé and JAY-Z lit up the 2006 BET Awards with their sizzling “Deja Vu” performance. While Bey owned that stage with her high-energy dance moves and undeniable charisma, the Roc Nation giant played it cool, delivering his verses like only he can. The pair’s magnetic chemistry gave the crowd a moment of Black love and power. Together, they showed what it means to be a performing power couple.

5. Usher and Beyoncé, “Bad Girl” (2004)

Usher and Beyoncé brought pure heat to the 2004 BET Awards with their performance of “Bad Girl.” Their seductive moves and energy that had the crowd locked in from start to finish. It was a performance that commanded attention and left everyone talking years later. In June 2024, Teyana Taylor and Victoria Monét paid tribute to the "My Boo" hitmaker by reimagining the iconic moment, honoring his impact while putting their own spin on it.

6. The Bad Boy Records reunion with Lil’ Kim (2015)

The Bad Boy Records reunion at the 2015 BET Awards was a celebration of Hip Hop royalty. When Lil’ Kim emerged — strutting like she owned the stage — the energy was electric. Diddy, The LOX, Mase and the whole crew delivered a nostalgic, adrenaline-fueled set that had everyone reminiscing. This was a moment that reminded us of the Bad Boy era’s golden run.

7. Chris Brown medley (2013)

Opening the 2013 BET Awards with a medley, Brown delivered the definition of showstopping entertainment. With slick choreography and high-energy transitions, he kept the momentum up without missing a beat, proving he’s a natural performer. The act felt like a nonstop thrill ride with the R&B singer having the audience hyped from his first note to his final move. The medley included “Fine China,” “Don’t Think They Know” and “Love More” featuring Nicki Minaj.

8. Ciara and Chris Brown “Take You Down” (2008)

Ciara taking the BET Awards stage with Brown in 2008 was a dynamic pairing full of kinetic energy. Their moves were perfectly in sync, showcasing their undeniable chemistry bringing “Take You Down” to life. The performance felt almost like a dance battle as both stars pushed each other to greater heights. It was a standout moment that left the crowd craving more.

9. Offset and Quavo reunite to honor Takeoff (2023)

The 2023 tribute to Takeoff was an emotional highlight. Offset and Quavo came together to honor their late brother and celebrate his life and legacy. Blending poignant moments with powerful memories, the two artists conveyed a sense of unity that was bittersweet, but beautiful. They reminded fans of the Migos’ impact on music through a moment of healing and remembrance for the culture.

10. Victoria Monét “On My Mama” and “Alright” (2024)

Monét’s performance of “On My Mama” and “Alright” at the 2024 BET Awards was a breathtaking showcase of artistry and stage presence. The singer-songwriter brought elegance and fire, proving she’s in a league of her own. Every intentional move and note created a visual and sonic experience. Monét proved that her star power is undeniable, leaving the audience in awe of her brilliance.

11. Kelly Rowland with Trey Songz “Motivation” (2011)

Kelly Rowland turned up the heat at the 2011 BET Awards when Trey Songz brought her out to perform her hit “Motivation.” Drenched in confidence, she gave a sultry, unforgettable performance. The choreography was fierce, allowing Rowland to command the stage with an effortless allure. It was a defining moment that cemented her status as a powerhouse solo artist.

12. Destiny’s Child, “Cater 2 U” (2005)

Destiny’s Child mesmerized everyone with “Cater 2 U” at the 2005 BET Awards. Beyoncé, Rowland and Michelle Williams delivered a steamy, captivating performance dedicated to some lucky fellas on stage. Their performance embodied empowerment and allure, captivating fans with flawless harmonies. This moment truly provided solid evidence of the trio's impact.

13. Nicki Minaj “Champion” and “Beez In The Trap” (2012)

Nicki Minaj brought her signature flair to the 2012 BET Awards with a performance full of energy and theatricality. From bold stage designs to fearless delivery, she made sure every moment was impactful. Performing some of the Barbz’s faves like “Champion” and “Beez In The Trap,” Minaj flaunted her versatility, effortlessly switching from rap to melodies.

14. Beyoncé, “Get Me Bodied” (2007)

Beyoncé dominated the 2007 BET Awards with her performance of “Get Me Bodied.” Wearing a gold, robotic bee suit, she fully embraced her star power, giving a show that mixed fierce choreography with a futuristic style. Every move was sharp, and her stage presence had the crowd completely locked in. Bringing out Rowland, Solange and Mo’Nique for the dance break was just icing on the cake! This is just another example of Beyoncé proving why she’s one of the greatest to ever do it.