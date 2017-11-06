Image Image Credit Kevin Winter / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Missy Elliott and Ciara Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The early 2000s were the beginning of a new era in more ways than one. As technology continued to evolve, so did music videos. Black musicians found new ways to express their artistry and passion, heavily impacting the dance scene with new choreographed moves that turned up the vibe of clubs, parties, and other festive events. Now and then, there’s a moment in a visual that leaves an imprint on viewers’ minds that lasts forever.

From the late Aaliyah to the one and only Usher, below are some noteworthy music videos with dance arrangements that effortlessly captured the attention of many. Tune in!

1. Yo (Excuse Me Miss) by Chris Brown

The multitalented entertainer was introduced to the world in 2005 when he dropped his debut single “Run It!” from his first album. Chris Brown followed up with this Top 10 Billboard Hot 100 record that had everyone doing his dramatic arm moves when he sang, “Yo” throughout the music visual. In the opening, CB saw reality TV star Erica Mena pass by his job while talking to his boss, played by DeRay Davis. Enamored by her beauty, he danced in the doorway before heading out of the store to go after her.

2. Promise by Ciara

In the intro for this unforgettable visual, Ciara laid on the ground singing into a vintage cardioid mic stand. She then began dancing with and controlling the mic before putting all her body weight on the stand as it magically floated down to the ground and back into standard position.

Halfway through the video, she and her all-women dance team demonstrated a new move people were doing at their homes. Ciara and the ladies lined up with their shoulders and upper back on a wall as they swayed their hips from side to side. The “And I” singer ended with another hip-rocking moment. Peep in the clip above.

3. Get Me Bodied by Beyoncé

In 2006, Mrs. Carter gave fans her second solo album, titled B’Day, which included several popular songs. One of them was this catchy dance vibe, which featured her Destiny’s Child groupmates, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, along with her sister, Solange Knowles, in the extended visual. At the end of the song, she listed instructions for different original dance moves that she demonstrated in the clip.

4. Yeah! by Usher featuring Lil Jon & Ludacris

Confessions is a favorite of R&B lovers no matter their age due to it being a timeless album that catapulted Usher’s career to legendary status after he was already recognized as a mega superstar. It’s the Atlanta native’s biggest LP to date, as it is 14x platinum, and in 2004, this was the first single that built excitement and anticipation for the groundbreaking project. The hype club song’s visual was full of energy until the end when Lil Jon took over the track again, naming dance moves on the mic in the club as the Grammy winner and others did them.

5. One Night Stand by Keri Hilson featuring Chris Brown

This collaboration from Keri Hilson and Chris Brown appeared on Hilson’s second studio album, No Boys Allowed. For those who may not remember, in the last 40-50 seconds of the steamy video, the two songwriters showcased their dance moves in a duet.

6. More Than A Woman by Aaliyah

One of the late R&B singer’s biggest songs in her career and appearing on her self-titled album, Aaliyah, “More Than A Woman” premiered on the Billboard Hot 100 list in 2002. Despite the Romeo Must Die actress dancing throughout the entire video, a memorable moment was at the end when she and her dancers incorporated white towels into the dance routine.

7. Like A Boy by Ciara

This hit single from the Atlanta native’s second album kept the momentum going for the fashionista. There was a moment when she completely halted the song to give the people what they wanted, a majestic and innovative dance number. Ciara delivered just that when she hit a low back bend that she held for a little more than 10 seconds.

8. Thong Song by Sisqo

This notable song was a highlight in the Dru Hill band member’s career and will always be a major part of his legacy. When the location changed to a party on the beach, there was a moment when the Baltimore native took over the scene with his background dancers before flipping into the air to land on the top of a human pyramid. It was followed by his epic mid-air run over the partygoers.

9. Lose Control by Missy Elliott

When the four-time Grammy winner starts rapping at the top of the song, her entire body is buried under sand with only her head above ground. Eventually, she rises from the floor moving and grooving, and her head is put on a background dancer’s body, showcasing some intricate footwork.

10. Crazy In Love by Beyoncé featuring JAY-Z

The world-famous songstress launched her solo career with this No. 1 Billboard single on her debut solo album, Dangerously in Love. Her performance became a phenomenon that had every talk show host, their studio audience, and music fans trying to learn her signature dance move that she named “the Uh Oh.”

11. Get Right by Jennifer Lopez

The Bronx native’s fourth album, Rebirth, became available everywhere in 2005, and the most loved song on it was “Get Right.” Before Jennifer Lopez started singing, she performed an alluring segment that reminded her fans she was one of the “In Living Color” Fly Girls dancers, with a cane and an outfit that showed off her fit body.