Earlier today (May 30), it was announced that Usher will become the next Lifetime Achievement honoree at the 2024 BET Awards. He'll follow previous recipients like Whitney Houston, Prince, Queen Latifah, Anita Baker, Mary J. Blige, and Samuel Jackson. The Atlanta talent is also nominated for Best Male R&B/Pop Artist, Best Collaboration, Video of the Year, and Album of the Year.

“The relationship between BET and Usher spans decades, from his multiple appearances on ‘106 & Park’ to most recently winning the Entertainer of the Year trophy at the 55th NAACP Image Awards,” stated EVP of Specials, Music Programming, and Music Strategy Connie Orlando in a press release. "From his chart-topping hits, electrifying performances, and unforgettable vocals to his signature moves and sound, Usher continues to stand on culture, setting new standards for the music industry and Black excellence. We look forward to creating an amazing lineup to pay tribute to our global icon.”

The aforementioned Album of the Year nod comes courtesy of Usher's ninth studio LP, Coming Home, a 22-song effort with collaborations from Burna Boy, Latto, The-Dream, and more. In addition to earning a No. 2 placement on the Billboard 200, the project's lead single, the Summer Walker and 21 Savage-assisted "Good Good," peaked within the top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100.

Coinciding with the release of Coming Home, Usher took to the big stage for the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show, where he blessed a whopping 129.3 million viewers with live renditions of "My Way," "U Don't Have To Call," "Burn," "U Got It Bad," and several other hits from his catalog. Alicia Keys, will.i.am, Lil Jon, Ludacris, H.E.R., and more joined the veteran singer for the NFL-backed celebration.

The 2024 BET Awards will air live from Los Angeles' Peacock Theatre on June 30. Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla, Cardi B, Doja Cat, Lil Durk, and many more are nominated for a slew of awards.