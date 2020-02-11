Image Image Credit Michael Buckner / Contributor via Getty Images, Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images, and Michael Buckner / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Victoria Monet, Coco Jones, and Colman Domingo Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

“Culture’s Biggest Night” aka the 2024 BET Awards took place on Sunday, June 30 in Los Angeles honoring the best of the year in music. Highlights of the night included Usher receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award for his iconic career, a slew of performances from female artists (girl power!), and an uplifting comeback set from Will Smith. But before the show got underway, of course, the celebrities had to bring their A-game to the blue carpet sporting jaw-dropping looks that kept us talking. From casual fits to super sexy and glamorous looks, it’s always dope to see how celebrities dress for the night. Peep the 23 best-dressed celebrities of the event in no particular order!

1. Colman Domingo

Image Image Credit Michael Buckner / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Colman Domingo Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Actor Colman Domingo brought the heat to the blue carpet in a sleek Ferrari fall 2024 two-piece set that looked like luxurious ink. He finished his look with tinted sunglasses and De Beers jewelry.

2. Victoria Monét

Image Image Credit Michael Tran / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Victoria Monet Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Industry darling Victoria Monét continues her amazing carpet run in a custom navy-blue gown with safety pin details. She accessorized with navy diamonds and blonde hair.

3. Shaboozey

Image Image Credit Amy Sussman / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Shaboozey Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Newcomer and country music disruptor Shaboozey wore an elegant suit by Mexican designer Campillo. The fall 2024 suit featured intricate suit jacket closure details and he completed the look with silver and turquoise jewelry for a perfect finish.

4. Taraji P. Henson

Image Image Credit Amy Sussman / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Taraji P. Henson Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Host Taraji P. Henson, a long-time BET Awards attendee wore multiple looks during the night but it's her custom gold Balmain dress that won the night! The glamorous actress looked like a gilded trophy in her weaved gown that she completed with gold jewelry.

5. Usher

Image Image Credit Michael Buckner / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Usher Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Man of the night and Lifetime Achievement Award-winner Usher went for a casual and pared-down Ralph Lauren look that consisted of a white blazer, unbuttoned dress shirt, and jeans. He completed his winning look with black sunglasses and boots for an effortlessly chill appearance.

6. Tyla

Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tyla Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Best International Act Award-winner Tyla wore an Atelier Versace fall 2004 gown before blazing the stage with her performance. The archival gown featured studded details and an animal print train which was a perfect nod to her fan base she affectionately calls Tygers.

7. NLE Choppa

Image Image Credit Amy Sussman / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt NLE Choppa Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Breakout Rapper NLE Choppa wore a black paneled sheer shirt, Mowalola leather pants with graphics, and black Maison Margiela boots. Rockstar and edgy vibes.

8. Ice Spice

Image Image Credit Amy Sussman / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ice Spice Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Bronx rapper Ice Spice continues her nostalgia-inspired carpet looks by wearing an orange archival Versace spring/summer 2004 dress. She completed the look with a GRWN diamond “Metamorphosis” couture necklace by designer Aleali May, matching orange heels, and a brightly colored tousled bob.

9. Gunna

Image Image Credit Frazer Harrison / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Gunna Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Gunna opted for a fitted white vest with wide-leg black trousers with sparkles. The “one of wun” rapper finished his look with black sunglasses and diamond jewelry.

10. Coco Jones

Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Coco Jones Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Coco Jones brought soft glamour vibes to the blue carpet wearing a green halter dress by Retrofête that featured an abdomen cutout. She completed her look with diamond bracelets, earrings, and an updo hairstyle.

11. Kollin Carter

Image Image Credit Amy Sussman / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kollin Carter Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Stylist to the stars Kollin Carter hit the blue carpet in a custom denim look by L.A.-based designer and tailor extraordinaire Jagne. The custom denim look featured structured shoulders and inside-out denim panels. He completed the picture with tan sunglasses and white shoes.

12. Chlöe Bailey

Image Image Credit Amy Sussman / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Chlöe Bailey Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

The songstress wore a form-fitting black sequined gown by Mônot featuring a low plunging back and keyhole cutouts in the front. She accessorized with minimal jewelry and a slicked-back hairstyle for an effortless look.

13. Algee Smith

Image Image Credit Bennett Raglin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Algee Smith Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Actor Algee Smith opted for an all-white fit for the blue carpet, effectively setting him apart from all the other looks of the night. His outfit featured a cropped waistcoat with a cummerbund and pleated pants. He finished the look with tinted sunglasses, white boots, and silver jewelry.

14. Tanner Adell

Image Image Credit Bennett Raglin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tanner Adell Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Burgeoning country artist Tanner Adell wore a white dress by Bach Mai, a first-generation immigrant who studied under the tutelage of Maison Margiela. She completed her winning look with a white cowboy hat (of course) and silver heels.

15. Yung Miami

Image Image Credit Bennett Raglin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Yung Miami Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Yung Miami kept it sleek and sexy in a Jagne black dress with bodice cutouts. She adorned it with wrist accessories, diamonds, black heels, and a jet-black bob hairstyle.

15. Olly Sholotan

Image Image Credit Amy Sussman / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Olly Sholotan Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

“Bel-Air” actor Olly Sholotan wore a playful purple Kid Super suit with a matching duffel bag and shoes by the same designer! He accessorized with gold jewelry and black sunglasses for a winning look.

16. Joey Baddass

Image Image Credit Frazer Harrison / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Joey Badass Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Rapper and actor Joey Badass wore a brown suit by Botter that he accessorized with intricate gold jewelry on the lapels. He completed the look with black sunglasses, his signature flat-top fade, and gold rings.

18. Summer Walker

Image Image Credit Frazer Harrison / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Summer Walker Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Summer Walker cut a figure-hugging ladylike silhouette with her pink bow top and black mini dress. She completed the winning look with minimal jewelry, sleek black high heels, and a multicolored jeweled bag.

19. 2 Chainz

Image Image Credit Amy Sussman / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt 2 Chainz Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

You can never go wrong with a studded black leather set as rapper 2 Chainz proved with his blue carpet look. He accessorized with diamond bike chains, jewelry, red sunglasses, and Balenciaga shoes.

20. Remy Ma

Image Image Credit Amy Sussman / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Remy Ma Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Bronx Rapper Remy Ma opted for a daring crystal-halter minidress that left little to the imagination! It was an interesting choice that set the internet on fire but that's what red carpet risks are made of!

21. Doechii

Image Image Credit Bennett Raglin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Doechii Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Rapper Doechii hit the carpet in a slip dress with lace straps featuring graphics throughout. She accessorized with multi-strand pearl chains, pink heels, and blonde hair.

22. Skillibeng

Image Image Credit Bennett Raglin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Skillibeng Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Jamaican Rapper Skillibeng hit the carpet in a fashionable and sleek look featuring a black fur jacket, white t-shirt, and fitted trousers. He completed the look with black sunglasses, shoes, and a small diamond cross.

23. Durrell Dupard

Image Image Credit Bennett Raglin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Durrell Dupard Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Designer Durrell Dupard hit the blue carpet in a bold custom multicolored and crochet look from his brand, Freddie Estelle. As a part of the Black & Positively Golden® Change of Fashion program, Durrell delivered a memorable look highlighting the needed presence of Black designers in the fashion space.