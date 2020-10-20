Stefflon Don drops “Can’t Let You Go” visual

After sharing her first 2020 single “Move” back in September, U.K.’s finest Stefflon Don shared her afrobeats-inspired cut “Can’t Let You Go” in October. Today, she swings back around with a visual for the song, which was inspired by her influences she drew from around the world.

“For this track, I wanted to lean into my natural singing voice and also experiment with doing some of the melodies in Yoruba,” Stefflon Don said about the track in a press statement. “The overall vibe of the track is underpinned by a sultry Afro Beats sound. I always love to fuse all of my cultural influences into my work, because I am very much inspired by different parts of the world.”

Stefflon released her last full length project Secure back in 2018, but she has been dropping hits in the meantime. In 2019, she teamed up with her fellow Quality Control label-mate Lil Baby for their song “Phone Down.” Earlier that year, she was featured on Wiley’s smash hit song “Boasty” alongside Idris Elba and Sean Paul. Since her 2016 debut Real Ting, Stefflon Don later hit the jackpot with the French Montana-assisted single “Hurtin’ Me,” which peaked at the number seven spot on the UK Singles chart. The song was followed up by a four-track EP that also contained a remix of “Hurtin’ Me” with Sean Paul, Popcaan, and Sizzla, as well as the notable cuts “16 Shots” and “Ding-A-Ling” featuring Skepta.

Stefflon Don’s last mixtape Secure, which saw 16 tracks and features from Future, Tiggs Da Author, Fekky, Haile, DJ Khaled, and more. She has been putting in work on the behind the scenes as well. Earlier this year, Stefflon earned her first major songwriting credit on “Ego Death” by Ty Dolla $ign featuring Kanye West, FKA Twigs, and Skrillex, which came out in July.

Watch Stefflon Don’s new music video for “Can’t Let You Go” down below.