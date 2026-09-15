Image Image Credit Monica Schipper / Staff via Getty Images, LISA O'CONNOR / Contributor via Getty Images, Randy Shropshire / NBC via Getty Images and Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Zendaya attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. US actor Sterling K. Brown arrives for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at LA Live in Los Angeles on September 14, 2026. Quinta Brunson arrives to the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II at the 78th Emmy Awards held at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

No Black nominees won the major acting categories covered at the 2026 Primetime Emmy Awards.

Performers of color received 17 lead and supporting acting nominations, down 39% from 28 the previous year, according to Variety Australia.

Ernest Harden Jr. and Octavia Spencer won at the separate 2026 Creative Arts Emmys.

Black stars were well represented among some of television’s biggest nominees this Emmy season, but that visibility didn’t translate into wins in the major acting races during the Monday night (Sept. 14) Primetime Emmy Awards.

Zendaya and Chase Infiniti were both nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for “Euphoria” and “The Testaments,” respectively. Rhea Seehorn ultimately took the trophy for “Pluribus.” Sterling K. Brown was up for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for “Paradise,” a category won by “The Pitt” star Noah Wyle.

The comedy races brought another round of familiar favorites. Quinta Brunson earned a lead actress nomination for “Abbott Elementary,” while Ayo Edebiri competed for “The Bear.” Neither took home the award, with “Hacks” star Jean Smart winning the category for the fifth time. According to AP, Smart became the first woman to win an acting Emmy for every season of a television series.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for “Wonder Man,” but Matthew Rhys won for “Widow’s Bay.” It was one of two lead acting trophies Rhys collected during the ceremony, making him the first performer to win two lead Emmys in one night, per Variety Australia.

The supporting comedy categories extended the shutout. Janelle James was nominated for her performance in “Abbott Elementary,” but Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series went to Kate O’Flynn. Her co-star Tyler James Williams and “The Four Seasons” actor Colman Domingo were both contenders for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, which Stephen Root won.

Performers of color saw a 39% drop in 2026 Emmy nominations

The results came during an Emmy cycle in which 17 performers of color were nominated across the lead and supporting acting races, according to Variety Australia. That was down from 28 the previous year — a 39% decline. Elsewhere, the drama categories spread their acting wins across several shows. Wyle represented “The Pitt,” Seehorn won for “Pluribus,” Tom Pelphrey scored a victory for “Task” and Allison Janney won for “The Diplomat.” Smart and Janney also each reached eight career acting Emmys, tying Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Cloris Leachman for the most acting Emmy wins by a performer.

“The Pitt” entered the season with a leading 25 nominations, while “Hacks,” “Widow’s Bay” and “Beef” were also among the projects leading this year’s field.

The 2026 Creative Arts Emmys brought wins for Octavia Spencer and Ernest Harden Jr.

The major acting shutout doesn’t mean Black performers left the entire Emmy cycle empty-handed. Ernest Harden Jr. won Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for “The Pitt” during the Creative Arts Emmys. The victory marked both his first nomination and first Emmy.

Octavia Spencer also earned her first Emmy, winning Outstanding Narrator for “Lost Women of Alaska” during the Creative Arts ceremonies.

Still, when television’s biggest acting categories took center stage, Black nominees including Zendaya, Brown, Brunson, Edebiri, James, Williams, Domingo, Abdul-Mateen and Infiniti all watched the trophies go elsewhere. As conversations about representation continue across Hollywood, when will the industry’s biggest honors better reflect the diversity seen on screen?