Image Image Credit TheStewartofNY / Contributor via Getty Images and Samir Hussein / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Law Roach attends the 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026 in New York City and Zendaya attends the "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" UK Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 29, 2026 in London, England Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Law Roach revisited Zendaya’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day press tour looks in a new vlog, breaking down the inspiration and construction behind many outfits.

The LA premiere gown by Ashi Studio featured a sculptural framework, while other looks leaned into literal spider motifs across global premieres.

Roach addressed online speculation about a diamond spider brooch and reflected on fashion as his primary form of storytelling.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is on pace to become the highest-grossing movie centered on our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man — if it hasn’t already. On the heels of its massive box-office run, Law Roach decided to revisit some of Zendaya’s red carpet looks leading up to the release, which we’d argue are just as iconic as the film itself.

In a 13-minute vlog posted on Sunday (Aug. 2), Roach took viewers behind the scenes at the Los Angeles premiere, where Z wore a black gown from Ashi Studio’s Fall 2026 collection. He then broke down some of the iconic outfits she wore across Madrid, Amsterdam, New York, Shanghai, and other cities.

“In our mind, it’s like this metamorphosis of this woman into this thing. And the jewelry is Boucheron,” the stylist told Variety at the Dolby Theatre. He also mentioned that, before he and Zendaya paused to promote Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, her final press tour look was a spiderweb dress from John Galliano’s 1997 “Circus” collection. “I can’t really pick a favorite,” the Chicago native went on to say. “I love them all.”

Law Roach reveals the details behind Zendaya’s ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ look at the LA premiere

The very next morning, Roach showed what the Ashi Studio gown looked like without the Emmy-winning actress in it. “This dress is so heavy, and of course, Zendaya made it look flawless and easy,” he explained. Moments later, the REVOLT Power List alum took viewers underneath the dress, which featured a molded framework holding it together. “I thought there was something more arachnoid about this dress, but it was a more abstract way of presenting the spider,” he noted.

Roach said most of the looks they created were “quite literal” when it came to the spider theme, including the Giorgio Armani dress Zendaya wore to the Rome premiere and the Versace number she stepped out in during their Shanghai press run. The latter notably featured the infamous spider brooch that “everyone on the internet is so puzzled and bewildered by.”

For anyone who missed the fashion discourse, the diamond brooch sparked a minor controversy over whether it came from Chopard or David Webb. “Do you think somebody like me would have made a mistake and misspoken about what I got a piece of jewelry for? Come on, y’all. Grow up,” he addressed the chatter.

Image Image Credit Gerome Defrance / Contributor via Getty Images, Mondadori Portfolio / Contributor via Getty Images, Pablo Cuadra / Stringer via Getty Images, and VCG / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Zendaya attends the German Fan Event for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" at Uber Platz on June 22, 2026 in Berlin, Germany, Zendaya during Spider-Man Brand New Day photocall at hotel De la Ville in Rome, Zendaya attends the "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" photocall at Four Seasons Hotel on June 15, 2026 in Madrid, Spain, and Zendaya attends the premiere of the film 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' on July 24, 2026 in Shanghai, China Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Fashion is Law Roach’s way of communicating with and entertaining the world

Later in the video, Roach explained that fashion is how he speaks to the world, just as Z does through her performances or Ariana Grande does through her music. “Just how Zendaya gets to act, and be in movies, and play all these characters, and Ariana gets to also act and play characters but also sing and give people her music, the only way I get to communicate with the world is through the clothes and through the storytelling,” the stylist told the camera.

He continued, “It brings me so much joy to bump into people, and they say that what we do and the way we do it entertains people, and brings them joy, and makes them feel good.”

With each stop on the Spider-Man: Brand New Day press tour, Roach, who began working with The Drama star in 2011, treated fashion like its own script, layering references, craftsmanship, and intention into every appearance. For him, the clothes are the message.