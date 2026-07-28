Image Image Credit Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images, Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images, Brianna Bryson / Stringer via Getty Images, and Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Zendaya, Michael B. Jordan, Serena Page, and Miles Caton attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" at Dolby Theatre on July 27, 2026 in Hollywood, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Zendaya, Tom Holland, and Sadie Sink attended the Spider-Man: Brand New Day Los Angeles premiere at the Dolby Theatre on Monday (July 27).

Zendaya wore an arachnid-inspired Ashi Studio gown, while Holland and other cast members opted for tailored looks.

Michael B. Jordan, Serena Page, Miles Caton, Jaden Smith, Keith David, and others joined the red carpet arrivals.

It seems like all of Hollywood came out for the Los Angeles premiere of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Ahead of the movie hitting theaters on Friday (July 31), Zendaya, Tom Holland, Sadie Sink, and a seemingly endless list of familiar faces across entertainment gathered at the Dolby Theatre. Needless to say, the red carpet photos did not disappoint.

Zendaya extended her run of jaw-dropping red carpet looks in an arachnid-inspired gown from Ashi Studio’s Fall 2026 collection. The all-black number featured a plunging neckline, detailing modeled after a spider’s pedipalps, and a corseted bodice that opened into a sweeping train. “It’s kind of an abstract way to present the spider,” her longtime stylist Law Roach told Variety of the look.

As for the rest of the cast, Holland wore a maroon suit in a shade similar to the titular character’s costume. Sink, meanwhile, looked incredible in a custom Prada satin halter gown. While the guys definitely don’t get to have as much fun fashion-wise, Michael Mando, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, and Jacob Batalon all stepped out in suits spanning brown, gray, and black.

Take a look at the photos below, then keep scrolling to find out who else was in attendance.

Image Image Credit Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Zendaya attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" at Dolby Theatre on July 27, 2026 in Hollywood, California Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Image Image Credit Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tom Holland attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" at Dolby Theatre on July 27, 2026 in Hollywood, California Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Image Image Credit Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Sadie Sink attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" at Dolby Theatre on July 27, 2026 in Hollywood, California Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Image Image Credit Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Liza Colón-Zayas, Michael Mando, Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal, Tom Holland, Tramell Tillman, Zendaya, Marvin Jones III, Jacob Batalon and Eman Esfandi attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" at Dolby Theatre on July 27, 2026 in Hollywood, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Michael B. Jordan, Jaden Smith, Steve Lacy, and other fellow entertainers support Spider-Man: Brand New Day cast at LA premiere

Outside of the aforementioned names, plenty more of our favorites came out to celebrate the upcoming release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Michael B. Jordan wore a white Spider-Man tee tucked into black slacks, while Serena Page stunned in a gorgeous red gown with matching arm sleeves. Her beau, Kordell Beckham, wore all white for the occasion.

Another Sinners star was also in the building. Miles Caton arrived in an Amiri shirt with black jeans. We also spotted Will Smith’s sons, Jaden and Trey, as well as Steve Lacy, Keith David, and Lil Rel Howery, just to name a few. Continue scrolling to see our favorite looks.

Image Image Credit Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Michael B. Jordan attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" at Dolby Theatre on July 27, 2026 in Hollywood, California Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Image Image Credit Brianna Bryson / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Serena Page attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" at Dolby Theatre on July 27, 2026 in Hollywood, California Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Image Image Credit Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Kordell Beckham attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" at Dolby Theatre on July 27, 2026 in Hollywood, California Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Image Image Credit Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jaden Smith and Trey Smith attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" at Dolby Theatre on July 27, 2026 in Hollywood, California Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Image Image Credit Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Miles Caton attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" at Dolby Theatre on July 27, 2026 in Hollywood, California Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Image Image Credit Brianna Bryson / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Ronni Lee and Keith Lee attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" at Dolby Theatre on July 27, 2026 in Hollywood, California Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Image Image Credit Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Keith David attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" at Dolby Theatre on July 27, 2026 in Hollywood, California Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Image Image Credit Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Rel Howery attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" at Dolby Theatre on July 27, 2026 in Hollywood, California Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Image Image Credit Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Pokimane attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" at Dolby Theatre on July 27, 2026 in Hollywood, California Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center