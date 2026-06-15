Image Image Credit Pablo Cuadra / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tom Holland and Zendaya attend the Spider-Man: Brand New Day photocall at the Four Seasons Hotel on June 15, 2026 in Madrid, Spain. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Zendaya and Tom Holland appeared at the Four Seasons Hotel in Madrid for the official Spider-Man: Brand New Day photocall.

Their last major joint premiere was the 2021 world premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Zendaya also has The Odyssey and Dune: Part Three scheduled for release later this year.

The press tour for Spider-Man: Brand New Day is officially underway! On Monday (June 15), two of our absolute favorites, Zendaya and Tom Holland, stepped out in Madrid to celebrate their upcoming movie.

Z wore a strapless black Christian Cowan dress with a fringe hem, which she paired with a Rolex watch and jewelry from Stéfère. Of course, the legendary Law Roach worked on the look. As for Holland, his black-and-red outfit came courtesy of JACQUEMUS, according to stylist Crystalle Cox.

The couple, who may or may not be married if we’re going by the rumors Roach fueled in March, will reprise their roles as Peter Parker and MJ in the Marvel film, which arrives on July 31. They’re also both in The Odyssey, slated to arrive on July 17, so odds are we’ll be seeing plenty more of them on the red carpet.

While we wait for both to hit theaters, scroll through some of our favorite photos from the Spider-Man: Brand New Day photocall in Spain below.

Image Image Credit Pablo Cuadra / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tom Holland and Zendaya attend the Spider-Man: Brand New Day photocall at the Four Seasons Hotel on June 15, 2026 in Madrid, Spain Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Image Image Credit Pablo Cuadra / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tom Holland and Zendaya attend the Spider-Man: Brand New Day photocall at the Four Seasons Hotel on June 15, 2026 in Madrid, Spain Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Image Image Credit Carlos Alvarez / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tom Holland and Zendaya attend the Spider-Man: Brand New Day photocall at the Four Seasons Hotel on June 15, 2026 in Madrid, Spain Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Image Image Credit Pablo Cuadra / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tom Holland and Zendaya attend the Spider-Man: Brand New Day photocall at the Four Seasons Hotel on June 15, 2026 in Madrid, Spain Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Image Image Credit Borja B. Hojas / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tom Holland and Zendaya attend the Spider-Man: Brand New Day photocall at the Four Seasons Hotel on June 15, 2026 in Madrid, Spain Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Image Image Credit Borja B. Hojas / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tom Holland and Zendaya attend the Spider-Man: Brand New Day photocall at the Four Seasons Hotel on June 15, 2026 in Madrid, Spain Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Image Image Credit THOMAS COEX / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tom Holland and Zendaya attend the Spider-Man: Brand New Day photocall at the Four Seasons Hotel on June 15, 2026 in Madrid, Spain Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Why Zendaya and Tom Holland rarely walk red carpets together

For the most part, Zendaya and Holland don’t make many red carpet appearances together. Per Complex, the last time they did was back in 2021 for the world premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home. To be fair, the Uncharted star has a pretty good reason for skipping her premieres.

Speaking with Men’s Health in 2025, Holland explained, “It’s not my moment; it’s her moment, and if we go together, it’s about us.”

Image Image Credit Emma McIntyre / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Tom Holland and Zendaya attend the Los Angeles premiere of Sony Pictures' 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' on December 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Zendaya’s busy year continues with ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day,’ ‘The Odyssey,’ and ‘Dune: Part Three’

Zendaya has obviously been on a roll all year long. As REVOLT reported, her “Euphoria” character, Rue, died in the HBO hit series’ Season 3 finale last month. Before that, she and Robert Pattinson shared the screen for A24’s The Drama.

Outside of the aforementioned Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey, Zendaya has one more massive movie role before she goes “into hiding for just a little bit.” The Emmy winner is slated to return as Chani in Dune: Part Three on Dec. 18. Safe to say, she’s booked and busy!