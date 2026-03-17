Image Image Credit Mike Coppola / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Miles Caton attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Miles Caton shared a 2024 throwback video filmed just after auditioning for Sinners in Los Angeles.

The audition led to his role as Sammie Moore, which later earned box office success and Oscar recognition.

Caton later performed “I Lied to You” at the Oscars following the movie’s awards run.

Before the awards, sold-out theaters, and viral performances, Miles Caton was just a young artist from New York chasing an opportunity in Los Angeles.

On Instagram, the Brooklyn native shared a throwback video from 2024, capturing the moment right after he auditioned for Sinners. The clip, captioned “WHO KNEW… [facepalming emoji] [Jan. 20, 2024],” shows Caton walking through a hotel hallway with his mom trailing behind him, reflecting on what felt like a major opportunity at the time.

“Aight, what's good, y'all? So…. It's been a minute since I talked to y'all,” he began. “A lot has been going on. So, long story short, I auditioned for this movie. I'm in LA right now, about to do a reading. The director is Ryan Coogler, and I'll be doing a movie with Michael B. Jordan. We're going to the audition now, so y'all pray for me. And yeah, we gon’ see... Gon’ see what it's about. Gon’ see what [they’re] talking about… Got my mom in the back. We [are] in LA, doing big things! Yeah, I'mma see. Y’all wish me luck, mane.”

At the time, it was just another step in his journey. Now, it’s a full-circle moment. Caton went on to land the role of Sammie Moore in Sinners, his feature film debut. Set in the 1930s Mississippi Delta, the multi-genre movie follows twin brothers returning home only to face supernatural forces threatening their community — and Caton’s character, a preacher’s son, is caught between his faith and his love for music.

Despite it being his first movie, the young star held his own alongside heavy hitters like Michael B. Jordan and Wunmi Mosaku. He also contributed musically, performing original songs that helped define his character’s emotional arc.

The project quickly grew into a cultural moment. Sinners opened strong at the box office and went on to earn 16 Oscar nominations, ultimately taking home four awards, including Best Actor in a Leading Role and Best Original Screenplay.

Miles Caton’s Oscars performance and breakout moment featuring “I Lied to You”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Caton brought that same energy to the 98th Academy Awards stage. Alongside Raphael Saadiq, he performed “I Lied to You,” a standout track from the film that reflects Sammie’s inner conflict.

The performance transformed the Dolby Theatre into a juke joint, blending blues, dance, and live instrumentation. Artists like Buddy Guy, Brittany Howard, and Shaboozey joined the moment, while dancers and musicians recreated the movie’s immersive atmosphere.

How ‘Sinners’ launched Miles Caton into award-winning territory

Following the success of Sinners, Caton quickly garnered an impressive list of accolades. He earned Best Supporting Actor and Breakthrough Performance wins from groups like the Astra Midseason Movie Awards and Michigan Movie Critics Guild, while also taking home Best Young Performer at the Critics’ Choice Awards. He also secured a major win at the NAACP Image Awards, where he took home Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture.

On the music side, Caton’s impact didn’t stop on screen. “I Lied to You” earned a nomination for Best Original Song at the World Soundtrack Awards, further highlighting his range as both an actor and vocalist. Looking back at that hallway video now, it’s clear the moment captured more than just nerves. It marked the start of his breakout chapter.