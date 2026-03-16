Image Image Credit PATRICK T. FALLON / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt US singer Shaboozey, US musician Raphael Saadiq, US singer songwriter Miles Caton and US dancer Misty Copeland perform onstage during the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 15, 2026 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

The Sinners cast delivered a live rendition of “I Lied to You” during the 2026 Academy Awards ceremony.

Musicians including Buddy Guy, Brittany Howard, and Christone “Kingfish” Ingram joined the tribute onstage.

Audience members such as Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan were shown reacting as the film capped off a four-win night.

The 2026 Oscars will be remembered for many moments. Not only did Sinners pick up four awards, including Best Actor and Best Original Screenplay, but its cast also delivered an incredible musical tribute live at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (March 15) night. Fittingly, the performance recreated one of the most iconic scenes from Ryan Coogler’s film.

Standing inside a set designed to resemble Club Juke, Miles Caton and Raphael Saadiq opened the official soundtrack’s “I Lied to You” on guitar. The latter began, “So preach on, speak your words / I know the truth hurts / So, I lied to you.” Soon after, Caton launched into the first verse as the camera panned to some of his lovely co-stars, including Li Jun Li and Jayme Lawson.

As the Sinners tribute continued, Shaboozey contributed vocals, Brittany Howard played guitar, and Alice Smith added her voice to the performance. Much like the movie scene itself, the broadcast traveled between dancers and musicians such as Buddy Guy, Eric Gales, Bobby Rush, and Christone “Kingfish” Ingram to recreate an immersive experience reminiscent of Club Juke’s lively atmosphere.

Another cameo came from Jack O’Connell, who played Remmick in the film. In the performance’s final moments, legendary ballet dancer Misty Copeland gracefully twirled her way to the front of the stage. Take a look below.

A standing ovation from Ryan Coogler, Michael B. Jordan, and more

Although they didn’t take part in the tribute itself, the Oscars broadcast captured reactions from Coogler, Michael B. Jordan, Damson Idris, Leonardo DiCaprio, and other stars in the audience. Judging by their expressions, it’s safe to say Caton, Saadiq, and the entire ensemble delivered an incredibly well-received performance.

“I Lied to You” was nominated for Best Original Song at the 98th Academy Awards, though the honor ultimately went to “Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters. That being said, Sinners had a massive night overall. In addition to the previously mentioned wins for Best Actor and Best Original Screenplay, Ludwig Göransson earned Best Original Score, and Autumn Durald Arkapaw took home Best Cinematography.