Today’s a fantastic day for blues lovers, to say the least. On Friday (Feb. 27), the legendary Buddy Guy took over NPR’s beloved “Tiny Desk Concert” series for a medley featuring some of his classics alongside contributions to the Sinners soundtrack. For the special occasion, he brought along Miles Caton, who portrayed a younger Sammie “Preacher Boy” Moore in the film.

“You damn right, I've got the blues / From my head down to my shoes,” Guy opened, working the guitar as he sang his ‘90s classic “Damn Right, I've Got the Blues.” After soaking in enthusiastic applause from the NPR office, he joked, “Oh, you’re taking me back home again,” before launching into another fan favorite, “Hoochie Coochie Man.”

Buddy Guy and Miles Caton dive into ‘Sinners’ cuts

Shortly after, the set ventured into Sinners territory, where it stayed for the rest of the nearly 20-minute performance. Pianist Dan Souvigny invited the audience to give Caton a “warm welcome,” followed by the actor taking a moment to give Guy his well-deserved flowers. “Can we make some noise for the legendary Buddy Guy one more time? This is crazy,” he said.

Before getting back to the music, Guy left viewers with a little disclaimer: “If you play blues right all the time, you’re wrong.” He added, “So, if I make a few mistakes, forgive me.” Fittingly, the two later did a live rendition of “Travelin’,” with the Ain’t Done with the Blues artist taking the helm first. Caton then wrapped things up with “I Lied to You,” another record from the award-winning film’s soundtrack. Watch the full performance below.

A big moment ahead for Miles Caton with the 2026 Oscars

While Guy remains as electrifying as ever, it would be a mistake not to highlight the run Caton — and really the Sinners cast as a whole — is having right now. Next month, he’s set to perform “I Lied to You” at the 2026 Oscars. Speaking with The Guardian last Thursday (Feb. 19), Caton said it “would be legendary” to take that stage.

Between their shared “Tiny Desk” appearance and the record earning a slot at one of Hollywood’s biggest nights, it sure is exciting to see blues resonate with both longtime fans and a new wave of listeners.