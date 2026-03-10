Image Image Credit Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images, Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images, CBS Photo Archive / Contributor via Getty Images, and Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Miles Caton attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California, Raphael Saadiq attends the 8th annual American Black Film Festival Honors at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on February 16, 2026 in Los Angeles, California, Brittany Howard at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards, airing live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, Shaboozey attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

The 98th Academy Awards will include a musical tribute to Sinners, which received 16 nominations.

Miles Caton and Raphael Saadiq are scheduled to perform the Best Original Song nominee “I Lied to You” during the ceremony.

Brittany Howard, Shaboozey, Buddy Guy, Misty Copeland, Eric Gales, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Bobby Rush, Alice Smith, Jayme Lawson, and Li Jun Li are also confirmed to participate.

The 98th Academy Awards are just days away, and with that, viewers finally have more details about the highly anticipated performances planned for the ceremony. On Tuesday (March 10) morning, Oscars executive producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan shared exciting new information about performances of “Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters and “I Lied to You” from Sinners.

“This year, our music performances are inspired by two of the most powerful cultural phenomena in film: Sinners, the most nominated film in Oscars history, and KPop Demon Hunters, a global pop culture sensation,” Kapoor and Mullan said in a joint statement, per Hollywood Reporter. They continued, “These show moments are more than just performances — they expand into cinematic tributes that celebrate the relationship between music and storytelling and why these films resonated so deeply with audiences around the world.”

The performance honoring Sinners will notably include a tribute to the film’s “singular visual style.” With a record-breaking 16 nominations, the Ryan Coogler-directed movie is vying for Best Picture and Best Original Score, among other categories. Take a closer look at the star-studded lineup below.

Miles Caton and Raphael Saadiq to perform “I Lied to You” at the 2026 Oscars

As previously announced, Miles Caton will take the stage to perform the Best Original Song-nominated “I Lied to You” alongside Raphael Saadiq. The breakout star, who plays a younger version of Sammie (aka Preacher Boy) in the film, has already given audiences a preview of the track with performances on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and, more recently, NPR’s “Tiny Desk Concert.”

In an interview with The Guardian last month, Caton admitted it “would be legendary” to perform at the Oscars. “I watch the Grammys, I watch the Oscars, I watch the Golden Globes,” Caton said of the upcoming ceremony, which will once again be held at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre. “So, to be on the flip side of it just feels like a strange dream.”

Shaboozey, Buddy Guy, and more will take part in the Oscars’ homage to ‘Sinners’

Also revealed were the names set to join Caton and Saadiq during the Sinners showcase, some of which may hint at what audiences can expect beyond “I Lied to You.” For instance, Buddy Guy — who also appears in the film — and Brittany Howard contributed “Travelin’” and “Pale, Pale Moon” to the official soundtrack.

Another interesting addition is ballet superstar Misty Copeland. While fans will have to wait and see how prominently she appears in the tribute, Sinners notably celebrates Black music and dance in a major way. Other musicians on the lineup include Eric Gales, Shaboozey, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Bobby Rush, and Alice Smith, while actresses Jayme Lawson and Li Jun Li are also set to appear.