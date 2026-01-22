Image Image Credit Emma McIntyre/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt A view of the stage during the 98th Oscar Nominations Announcement at Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The nominations for the 98th Academy Awards were unveiled Thursday (Jan. 22), officially locking in one of the most competitive Oscar races in years. Announced during a live presentation hosted by Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman, the 2026 slate spans 24 categories and introduces a major structural change with the debut of Achievement in Casting, the first new competitive Oscar category since Best Animated Feature was added in 2001.

Two films emerged as clear leaders: Sinners, directed by Ryan Coogler, and One Battle After Another, Paul Thomas Anderson’s political drama that dominated much of the awards season conversation. Both films landed Best Picture nominations and appeared repeatedly across technical, acting, and screenplay categories.

Sinners secured nods in Best Picture, Director, Lead Actor, Supporting Actor, Supporting Actress, Original Screenplay, and several craft categories including cinematography, editing, sound, makeup and hairstyling, visual effects, and the new casting award. Michael B. Jordan earned a Best Actor nod for his dual performance, while Delroy Lindo and Wunmi Mosaku picked up supporting nominations. As The Hollywood Reporter confirmed, it’s the most Oscar nominations (16) for any film in the Academy's history.

One Battle After Another also posted a strong showing, earning Best Picture, Director, Lead Actor, Supporting Actor, Supporting Actress, Adapted Screenplay, Editing, Production Design, Score, Sound, and Casting nominations. Teyana Taylor was recognized in Best Supporting Actress, marking her first Oscar nomination, while Leonardo DiCaprio received a Best Actor nod.

The Best Picture lineup also includes Hamnet, Marty Supreme, The Secret Agent, Sentimental Value, Frankenstein, Bugonia, F1, and Train Dreams.

Notably, Brazilian political thriller The Secret Agent earned major traction, including Best Picture and a Best Actor nomination for Wagner Moura, reflecting strong international support.

The 98th Academy Awards ceremony will take place March 15 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. You can check out the full list of nominations here.