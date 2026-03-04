Image Image Credit Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images and Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Wunmi Mosaku attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California and Zinzi Coogler attends the 8th annual American Black Film Festival Honors at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on February 16, 2026 in Los Angeles, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Wunmi Mosaku described producer Zinzi Coogler as “incredibly inspirational” while reflecting on their time working together on Sinners.

Zinzi Coogler said motherhood has deepened her empathy, shaping how she leads and supports cast and crew on set.

Sinners has earned 13 NAACP Image Awards and received 16 Oscar nominations.

For the many extraordinary women behind Sinners, collaborating alongside fellow Black women was incredibly rewarding, and for Wunmi Mosaku, it was an unexpected joy to work with another mom on set. On Wednesday (March 4), the actress shared how “incredibly inspirational” it was having producer Zinzi Coogler, who is also the wife of Ryan Coogler, on set.

Speaking with ESSENCE, Mosaku shared: “Not only was it [Zinzi] and Ryan making the set welcoming to kids and family, but also just seeing her doing it made me know I could too. She is such a sensitive producer, and I wasn’t sure if it was just because I was a mum that I was getting this treatment, but I soon realized she treated everyone the same and really made sure we felt seen and heard.”

Zinzi Coogler on leading with empathy on the set of ‘Sinners’

Earlier in their conversation, Zinzi was asked about the moment Mosaku cut her thumb during the first week of filming Sinners. She explained how important it was that the Nigerian and British actor “had the space and support to take care of herself without having to carry that burden alone,” both on a physical and spiritual level.

“Being a mother has deepened my empathy, and my awareness of what people may be carrying that isn’t always visible,” Zinzi said. “As women, and especially as mothers, we understand the responsibility of caring for others while often putting ourselves last. That creates a kind of unspoken bond. I try to lead from the place of making sure people feel seen, supported, and safe.”

A major awards run for Ryan Coogler and the women of ‘Sinners’

It’s safe to say Sinners has been one of the biggest — and most talked-about — films of the past year, especially when you look at its awards-season momentum. As REVOLT previously reported, the movie secured 13 wins from a leading 18 nominations at the 2026 NAACP Image Awards. The very next night, at SAG’s Actor Awards, the Michael B. Jordan-led effort picked up Best Ensemble Cast and Best Male Actor in a Leading Role.

The next stop is the Oscars, where Mosaku will once again compete for Best Supporting Actress. Sinners also leads the nominations with a record-setting 16 nods, so it’s hard to imagine the cast leaving the ceremony empty-handed. Only time will tell!