Wunmi Mosaku described attending the 57th NAACP Image Awards as “really healing” after the BAFTA incident involving Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo.

A guest shouted the N-word during the BAFTAs while Jordan and Lindo were presenting, drawing widespread attention.

Sinners won 13 awards at the NAACP Image Awards and also earned recognition at the SAG Awards.

In the wake of last month’s BAFTA controversy involving Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo, the NAACP Image Awards provided a much-needed healing space for the Sinners cast. For Wunmi Mosaku in particular, Saturday’s (Feb. 28) ceremony felt “really healing” and, in her words, “necessary.”

While speaking with R29’s Unbothered on the 32nd Annual Actor Awards red carpet, Mosaku, who portrayed Annie in the film, reflected on the change in atmosphere. “Being at the NAACP Awards yesterday and on Thursday (Feb. 26) was a really healing space, and I’m really glad that’s the first place I went after last weekend,” she said on Sunday (March 1). The reporter then confirmed she was referring to the British Academy Film Awards, where a guest with Tourette’s shouted the N-word while Jordan and Lindo were presenting onstage.

On the topic of attending the NAACP Image Awards, Mosaku said, “That was necessary.” Shortly after, the actress admitted she wasn’t sure she could have made it to the Actor Awards otherwise. “I was just thinking about it this morning: ‘Would I have been able to walk into this room with such joy in my heart and peace in this moment if I hadn’t been in those spaces Thursday and Saturday night?’” she asked. “I don’t think I would’ve.”

‘Sinners’ wins big at the NAACP Image Awards and SAG’s Actor Awards

For anyone who missed it, Ryan Coogler’s Sinners dominated the NAACP Image Awards. It took home 13 wins out of a leading 18 nominations, including Outstanding Motion Picture. Mosaku earned Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture, beating out nominees like Teyana Taylor, Regina Hall, and her co-star Jayme Lawson. Jordan also walked away with Entertainer of the Year.

Unsurprisingly, that momentum carried over to the Actor Awards, where the vampire film won Best Ensemble Cast and Best Actor, the latter of which went to Jordan. Mosaku was also in the running for Best Supporting Actress, but the category ultimately went to Weapons actor Amy Madigan.