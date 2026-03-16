Image Image Credit Stewart Cook / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ryan Coogler at the, the 98th Oscars on Sunday, March 15, at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Ryan Coogler wore guitar and treble clef-shaped braids to the 2026 Oscars, seemingly referencing Sinners and its blues influences.

The intricate cornrows were styled by Tyzanna B., who also worked on his recent The Hollywood Reporter cover.

Sinners earned multiple Oscars, and Coogler delivered an emotional speech while accepting Best Original Screenplay.

Ryan Coogler never fails to provide hair inspiration for the fellas, and the 2026 Oscars were no exception! On Sunday (March 15) night, the Sinners director, who took home Best Original Screenplay, seemingly paid tribute to the film through his braids.

At Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre, Coogler wore a custom Louis Vuitton suit selected by celebrity stylist Jason Bolden. What really caught the internet’s attention, though, were his cornrows, which were shaped into a guitar on one side and a treble clef at the back. It's a fitting design, especially if you're familiar with the movie's blues influences.

As the saying goes, pictures speak louder than words, and in Coogler’s case, they say it all. With that in mind, scroll through photos from the ceremony below.

Image Image Credit John Shearer/98th Oscars / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ryan Coogler attends the 98th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Image Image Credit ANGELA WEISS / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt US director Ryan Coogler stands with his Oscar for Best Writing (Original Screenplay) for "Sinners" as he attends the 98th Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 15, 2026 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Image Image Credit Rich Polk / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ryan Coogler and Robert Downey Jr. at the 98th Annual Oscars held at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Image Image Credit PATRICK T. FALLON / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt US film director, producer Ryan Coogler accepts the award for Best Writing (Original Screenplay) for "Sinners" from US actor Robert Downey Jr. (L) onstage during the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 15, 2026 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Image Image Credit Brianna Bryson / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Ryan Coogler, winner of the Best Original Screenplay for “Sinners,” poses in the press room during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Tyzanna B. is the hairstylist behind Ryan Coogler’s 2026 Oscars cornrows

Thanks to the internet, we know Coogler’s cornrows were styled by none other than Tyzanna B. (who’s very much worth following on Instagram). Taking to her Stories on Monday (March 16), she thanked everyone for their love and support: “I see y'all. I thank and appreciate all of you. I wish I can thank everyone individually. [I’m] overwhelmed with love, to say the least. Congratulations to my family on the Oscar. So grateful to be [a part] of the journey.”

The hairstylist, who noted that she was his cousin, previously braided the director’s hair for his The Hollywood Reporter cover feature in February. “My braids [are] not only on the front cover of a magazine but all through there,” she proudly wrote at the time. “S/o to my cousin, Ryan, for always choosing me. Love my family, love my life.”

A look at ‘Sinners’ and Ryan Coogler’s big night at the 2026 Oscars

While Sinners technically finished as the second most-awarded film at the 2026 Oscars — trailing One Battle After Another by a single win — many would argue it still had the biggest moment of the night. Several cast members joined Miles Caton and Raphael Saadiq during their Club Juke-inspired musical tribute, and Coogler delivered an inspiring speech while accepting his first Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

“Please sit down because I'm very nervous, and they're going to play me off... I grew up in Oakland, Richmond, California, and we can talk a lot,” he told the crowd. “I want to thank the Academy for thinking of our movie that came out almost a year ago. This is an incredible honor.”

“Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler, you guys are the best producers in the world. Zinzi, you the best wife and mom in the world. Every day I get to spend with you is better than the one that came before it,” the director and father of three continued. “And to my parents who are here, thank y’all for all the memories, thank y’all for making me believe in myself.” Watch the full speech below.