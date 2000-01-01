Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ariana Grande Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Ariana Grande’s unmistakable voice and unparalleled versatility have solidified her as one of the defining artists of our time. Beyond her soaring pop ballads and sultry R&B tracks, Grande has built a reputation for seamlessly blending her sound with Hip Hop. Her collaborations with artists like Big Sean, Mac Miller, and Doja Cat showcase her ability to elevate any track while adapting to a range of styles. These songs don’t just display her vocal prowess; they also highlight her respect and love for Hip Hop culture. Join us as we rank the songstress’ best collaborations with Hip Hop artists that continue to dominate playlists and conversations alike.

1. The Way by Ariana Grande featuring Mac Miller

The Florida native’s breakout collaboration with Mac Miller remains a timeless hit. With its catchy piano riff and flirtatious lyrics, “The Way” captures the innocence of young love while showcasing the undeniable chemistry between Grande and Miller. Her silky vocals glide effortlessly over the Hip Hop-influenced beat, while Mac’s playful verse ties the track together. This song marked the start of her mainstream career and hinted at her future domination in blending pop and Hip Hop.

2. Problem by Ariana Grande featuring Iggy Azalea

This chart-topping anthem pairs the 31-year-old’s powerhouse vocals with Iggy Azalea’s confident rap flow. “Problem” delivers a high-energy breakup anthem complete with a brassy saxophone loop and an empowering message about leaving toxic relationships behind. Her vocal runs exude strength and independence, while the rapper’s verse adds a punch of swagger, making this a standout track in both artists’ catalogs.

3. Right There by Ariana Grande featuring Big Sean

Channeling early 2000s R&B vibes, “Right There” is a smooth and romantic track that highlights Grande and Big Sean’s undeniable chemistry. The Wicked star’s airy vocals paired with Sean’s laid-back rap verse make this a fan-favorite collaboration. Sampling Lil’ Kim’s “Crush on You,” the track pays homage to Hip Hop while delivering a modern twist, cementing its status as a classic in Grande’s discography.

4. Side to Side by Ariana Grande featuring Nicki Minaj

“Side to Side” is the perfect fusion of pop, reggae, and Hip Hop, with the Dangerous Woman artist’s sultry vocals taking center stage. Nicki Minaj’s bold and cheeky verse adds a playful edge to the track, making it an instant standout. The song’s infectious beat and catchy chorus dominated the charts and became a gym anthem, proving that Grande and Minaj are an unstoppable duo.

5. Love Me Harder by Ariana Grande featuring The Weeknd

While The Weeknd’s feature leans more toward R&B than Hip Hop, “Love Me Harder” deserves a spot on this list for its genre-blurring appeal. The track pairs her emotive vocals with The Weeknd’s sultry delivery, creating a sensual and haunting masterpiece. Its dark, pulsating beat and intimate lyrics highlight Grande’s ability to explore deeper, more mature themes.

6. Motive by Ariana Grande featuring Doja Cat

“Motive” is a sleek, danceable bop that features Doja Cat’s playful and flirtatious energy. It features the former Nickelodeon actress’ velvety vocals with Doja’s signature flow, creating a perfect balance between pop and Hip Hop. With its groovy beat and catchy hooks, “Motive” showcases Grande’s ability to evolve and thrive in any genre.

7. Bang Bang by Jessie J, Ariana Grande, and Nicki Minaj

Though technically a Jessie J track, “Bang Bang” is impossible to ignore when discussing the pop star’s Hip Hop collaborations. Her soaring vocals take center stage alongside Nicki Minaj’s explosive rap verse, creating an electrifying anthem. The high-energy track cemented Grande as a pop powerhouse while highlighting her ability to hold her own alongside Hip Hop heavyweights.

8. Rule the World by 2 Chainz featuring Ariana Grande

The Grammy Award winner’s collaboration with 2 Chainz on “Rule the World” is a match made in Hip Hop heaven. Her ethereal vocals float over a smooth, R&B-inspired beat, while 2 Chainz delivers charismatic verses that exude luxury and ambition. This track proves Grande’s versatility as she seamlessly blends into 2 Chainz’s world without losing her distinct sound.

9. Break Your Heart Right Back by Ariana Grande featuring Childish Gambino

Sampling Diana Ross’ “I’m Coming Out,” “Break Your Heart Right Back” is a bold and empowering track about reclaiming your confidence after heartbreak. The Eternal Sunshine artist’s sweet yet assertive delivery pairs beautifully with Childish Gambino’s witty and introspective verse, making this collaboration a standout moment in her career.

10. Borderline by Ariana Grande featuring Missy Elliott

Missy Elliott’s feature on “Borderline” adds an iconic touch to Grande’s futuristic R&B track. The song’s dreamy production and hypnotic beat create a unique soundscape, while Missy’s playful verse injects personality and flair. Together, they craft a track that feels fresh and timeless.

11. My Favorite Part by Mac Miller featuring Ariana Grande

This heartfelt duet between Grande and Mac Miller showcases their unmatched chemistry and emotional depth. “My Favorite Part” is a tender love song that highlights their vocal compatibility, with Mac’s soulful delivery perfectly complementing Grande’s angelic tone. The track resonates deeply with fans, particularly in the wake of Mac’s passing.

12. Best Mistake by Ariana Grande featuring Big Sean

“Best Mistake” is a beautifully melancholic ballad about love, regret, and second chances. The singer’s haunting vocals and Big Sean’s reflective verse create a poignant and introspective track. The minimalist piano arrangement allows their heartfelt performances to shine, making it a standout moment in their collaborations.

13. 34+35 (Remix) by Ariana Grande featuring Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion

The chart-topping artist turned up the heat with the “34+35 (Remix),” enlisting Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion for a playful, sultry twist on her hit track. Each artist brought their unique energy, with Ariana’s angelic vocals blending effortlessly with Doja’s confident quirkiness and Megan’s bold flow. The remix amplified the song’s cheeky vibe, proving her ability to seamlessly collaborate with Hip Hop’s leading ladies. This track highlights her versatility and continued dominance across genres.

Ariana Grande’s collaborations with Hip Hop artists are a testament to her versatility and her respect for the genre. From emotional ballads to dancefloor anthems, these tracks highlight her ability to adapt and elevate any song she touches. By blending her signature vocals with the unique styles of artists like Mac Miller, Big Sean, and Nicki Minaj, she has carved a niche as a pop star who seamlessly bridges genres. These songs not only showcase her artistry but also remind us of the power of collaboration in creating timeless music that transcends boundaries.