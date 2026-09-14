Image Image Credit Kristina Bumphrey / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ayo Edebiri at FX's "The Bear" Final Family Meal Event Red Carpet held at Nine Orchard on June 15, 2026 in New York, New York. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

How, after only a handful of years in the public eye, did Ayo Edebiri establish herself as one of the entertainment industry’s most fashionable stars? We'd like to chalk it up to her magnetic presence in "The Bear," working with some of today’s most imaginative designers, and, of course, delivering one remarkable look after another at premières and award shows.

After finding breakout success on the aforementioned show that turned “Yes, Chef” into part of the cultural lexicon, she went on to settle into her own on the red carpet, working with everyone from Loewe to Prada as her reputation as a fashion girl only grew. That includes — but obviously isn’t limited to — making her Met Gala debut in 2024, gracing the Emmys and Golden Globes year after year, and never missing the chance to stun at premieres for projects like A24’s Opus, Netflix’s “Big Mouth,” and Pixar’s Inside Out 2.

As Edebiri’s rise from “Ayo and Rachel Are Single” to awards-season fixture continues, we shortlist 16 of the actress' most memorable fashion moments, in no particular order. Take a look below!

1. 2024 Emmy Awards

Image Image Credit Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Ayo Edebiri attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Edebiri was nominated for Outstanding Actress for her role in “The Bear” at the 2024 Emmys, and while she didn’t take home the trophy, she certainly won on the red carpet. The Bostonian wore a strapless Bottega Veneta sequin dress with a thigh-high slit that revealed her Gianvito Rossi sandal heels. “Danielle Goldberg, my stylist, said it was really reminiscent to her of Gaetano Pesce, this amazing Italian artist who just passed away. And for me, I'm also getting Nollywood vibes,” she told E! during a pre-show interview.

2. 2025 Met Gala

Image Image Credit Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Ayo Edebiri attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

For the 2025 Met Gala, Edebiri drew inspiration from “one of the dandiest men” she knows — her father. “He got married to my mom in leather trousers and tuxedo tails, which is pretty iconic,” the actress told Vogue. She arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a leather tailcoat and white floor-length shirtdress by Ferragamo creative director Maximilian Davis, with red glass beads cascading all the way down the dress.

3. 2026 Golden Globe Awards

Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ayo Edebiri attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Judging by her appearance at the 2026 Golden Globes, Edebiri has yet to meet an off-the-shoulder dress she can’t handle. At the ceremony, where she was nominated for Best Actress in a Television Series in a Musical or Comedy, the After the Hunt star wore a Chanel gown finished with a brooch on each shoulder.

4. 2024 Academy Museum Gala

Image Image Credit Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ayo Edebiri attends the 2024 Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

The corset! The pleats! What’s not to love about her Thom Browne number at the 2024 Academy Museum Gala, aside from the fact that we didn’t get to see it sooner? The actress is truly in a category of her own when it comes to fashion.

5. 2025 Academy Museum Gala

Image Image Credit Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Ayo Edebiri attends the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

The very next year, the actress/comedian wore Chanel not long after being named the house’s newest brand ambassador. She wore a look inspired by No. 9 from Matthieu Blazy’s Paris Fashion Week debut, trading the runway’s pink sheer top for a white version.

6. Netflix's "Big Mouth" Season 8 premiere

Image Image Credit Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Ayo Edebiri attends the Netflix's "Big Mouth" Season 8 Premiere (The Final Season) at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on May 22, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

The lead-up to “Big Mouth” coming to an end was definitely bittersweet, but seeing Edebiri (who voiced Missy) hit the red — or should we say yellow! — carpet one last time softened the blow a little. She stepped out in a sleeveless top and pencil midi skirt, both covered in black floral appliqués.

7. 75th Annual Emmy Awards

Image Image Credit Neilson Barnard / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Ayo Edebiri attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

What could be more iconic than winning Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in a leather Versace dress? She gave us something to remember at the 2023 Emmys (which notably took place the following January due to Hollywood strikes) and walked away with a trophy in return.

8. 2025 Golden Globe Awards

Image Image Credit Earl Gibson III/GG2025 / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ayo Edebiri during the 82nd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Whoever said women can’t rock suits clearly hasn’t seen Edebiri at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards. She teamed up with Jonathan Anderson and Loewe to bring the Julia Roberts-inspired look pictured above to life with a tailored gray wool blazer, coordinated waistcoat, and draped trousers. “I felt really inspired by the costumes [Anderson] designed for Luca Guadagnino's film Queer, and loved the idea of playing around with menswear,” she explained to Vogue, adding, “The shoes were actually a men’s style that they made for me!”

9. 2024 Met Gala

Image Image Credit ANGELA WEISS / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt US actress Ayo Edebiri arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2024 theme is "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion." Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

The flowers were in full bloom on her Loewe gown at the 2024 Met Gala. She wore the backless column dress for her very first appearance at fashion’s biggest night, perfectly fitting the evening’s “The Garden of Time” theme.

10. 2022 Emmy Awards

Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ayo Edebiri at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

It only feels right to revisit one of her looks from before she became one of Hollywood’s it-girls. At the 2022 Emmys, she kept it relatively simple in a pink Giambattista Valli mini dress finished with a dramatic train.

11. A24’s ‘Opus’ Los Angeles premiere

Image Image Credit Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Ayo Edebiri attends the Los Angeles Premiere of A24's "OPUS" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on February 19, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Our leading lady in A24’s Opus did not disappoint at the Los Angeles premiere, where she wore a gorgeous red dress from Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez’s final Proenza Schouler collection. Between the draping and gold brooch, we’re completely obsessed.

12. 2024 SAG Awards

Image Image Credit Monica Schipper / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Ayo Edebiri, winner of the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series awards for '"The Bear" poses in the press room during the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

An award might just be the best accessory — argue with us if you want! She styled her black-and-white plaid dress from Luar’s Fall/Winter 2023 runway show with not one, but two trophies: Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. Iconic!

13. 2024 Golden Globe Awards

Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024 / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ayo Edebiri wins the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series Musical or Comedy for her role in "The Bear" at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

What can we say? Red is her color, if you ask us. At the 2024 Golden Globes, where she won Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy, the New York University graduate wore a strapless Prada dress featuring a darted bodice and floor-length train. Of course, she finished the look with matching pumps.

14. ‘Inside Out 2’ Los Angeles premiere

Image Image Credit Michael Buckner / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ayo Edebiri at the "Inside Out 2" premiere at the El Capitan Theatre on June 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Paying homage to her Inside Out 2 character Envy, she attended the movie’s premiere in a Bottega Veneta short suit that matched her seafoam color. It was giving summertime vibes for the June event and we loved it!

15. “The Whoopi Monologues” opening night

Image Image Credit Theo Wargo / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Ayo Edebiri attends "The Whoopi Monologues" Opening Night at Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater on July 13, 2026 in New York City. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

All the stars came out to support the opening night of “The Whoopi Monologues,” Edebiri included! At the event, she wore a Willy Chavarria Spring 2027 look comprised of a cropped jacket and floral pencil skirt.

16. “The Bear” final season premiere in New York

Image Image Credit Frank Micelotta / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ayo Edebiri attends FX’s “The Bear” Final Family Meal Event red carpet at Nine Orchard on June 15, 2026 in New York City. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

“The Bear” cast gathered in New York for the show’s final season premiere — an event aptly titled the “Final Family Meal” — with the BET Award nominee stepping out in a lingerie-inspired look. The spaghetti-strap lace cami flowed into a sequin midi skirt, which she paired with heels. “This is a beautiful Chanel dress,” she told People on the red carpet. “I always feel amazing, whether I wear something very feminine or something a little more not. But yeah, this nice little blue is for 'The Bear.' That's the vibe."