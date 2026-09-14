How, after only a handful of years in the public eye, did Ayo Edebiri establish herself as one of the entertainment industry’s most fashionable stars? We'd like to chalk it up to her magnetic presence in "The Bear," working with some of today’s most imaginative designers, and, of course, delivering one remarkable look after another at premières and award shows.
After finding breakout success on the aforementioned show that turned “Yes, Chef” into part of the cultural lexicon, she went on to settle into her own on the red carpet, working with everyone from Loewe to Prada as her reputation as a fashion girl only grew. That includes — but obviously isn’t limited to — making her Met Gala debut in 2024, gracing the Emmys and Golden Globes year after year, and never missing the chance to stun at premieres for projects like A24’s Opus, Netflix’s “Big Mouth,” and Pixar’s Inside Out 2.
As Edebiri’s rise from “Ayo and Rachel Are Single” to awards-season fixture continues, we shortlist 16 of the actress' most memorable fashion moments, in no particular order. Take a look below!
1. 2024 Emmy Awards
Edebiri was nominated for Outstanding Actress for her role in “The Bear” at the 2024 Emmys, and while she didn’t take home the trophy, she certainly won on the red carpet. The Bostonian wore a strapless Bottega Veneta sequin dress with a thigh-high slit that revealed her Gianvito Rossi sandal heels. “Danielle Goldberg, my stylist, said it was really reminiscent to her of Gaetano Pesce, this amazing Italian artist who just passed away. And for me, I'm also getting Nollywood vibes,” she told E! during a pre-show interview.
2. 2025 Met Gala
For the 2025 Met Gala, Edebiri drew inspiration from “one of the dandiest men” she knows — her father. “He got married to my mom in leather trousers and tuxedo tails, which is pretty iconic,” the actress told Vogue. She arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a leather tailcoat and white floor-length shirtdress by Ferragamo creative director Maximilian Davis, with red glass beads cascading all the way down the dress.
3. 2026 Golden Globe Awards
Judging by her appearance at the 2026 Golden Globes, Edebiri has yet to meet an off-the-shoulder dress she can’t handle. At the ceremony, where she was nominated for Best Actress in a Television Series in a Musical or Comedy, the After the Hunt star wore a Chanel gown finished with a brooch on each shoulder.
4. 2024 Academy Museum Gala
The corset! The pleats! What’s not to love about her Thom Browne number at the 2024 Academy Museum Gala, aside from the fact that we didn’t get to see it sooner? The actress is truly in a category of her own when it comes to fashion.
5. 2025 Academy Museum Gala
The very next year, the actress/comedian wore Chanel not long after being named the house’s newest brand ambassador. She wore a look inspired by No. 9 from Matthieu Blazy’s Paris Fashion Week debut, trading the runway’s pink sheer top for a white version.
6. Netflix's "Big Mouth" Season 8 premiere
The lead-up to “Big Mouth” coming to an end was definitely bittersweet, but seeing Edebiri (who voiced Missy) hit the red — or should we say yellow! — carpet one last time softened the blow a little. She stepped out in a sleeveless top and pencil midi skirt, both covered in black floral appliqués.
7. 75th Annual Emmy Awards
What could be more iconic than winning Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in a leather Versace dress? She gave us something to remember at the 2023 Emmys (which notably took place the following January due to Hollywood strikes) and walked away with a trophy in return.
8. 2025 Golden Globe Awards
Whoever said women can’t rock suits clearly hasn’t seen Edebiri at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards. She teamed up with Jonathan Anderson and Loewe to bring the Julia Roberts-inspired look pictured above to life with a tailored gray wool blazer, coordinated waistcoat, and draped trousers. “I felt really inspired by the costumes [Anderson] designed for Luca Guadagnino's film Queer, and loved the idea of playing around with menswear,” she explained to Vogue, adding, “The shoes were actually a men’s style that they made for me!”
9. 2024 Met Gala
The flowers were in full bloom on her Loewe gown at the 2024 Met Gala. She wore the backless column dress for her very first appearance at fashion’s biggest night, perfectly fitting the evening’s “The Garden of Time” theme.
10. 2022 Emmy Awards
It only feels right to revisit one of her looks from before she became one of Hollywood’s it-girls. At the 2022 Emmys, she kept it relatively simple in a pink Giambattista Valli mini dress finished with a dramatic train.
11. A24’s ‘Opus’ Los Angeles premiere
Our leading lady in A24’s Opus did not disappoint at the Los Angeles premiere, where she wore a gorgeous red dress from Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez’s final Proenza Schouler collection. Between the draping and gold brooch, we’re completely obsessed.
12. 2024 SAG Awards
An award might just be the best accessory — argue with us if you want! She styled her black-and-white plaid dress from Luar’s Fall/Winter 2023 runway show with not one, but two trophies: Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. Iconic!
13. 2024 Golden Globe Awards
What can we say? Red is her color, if you ask us. At the 2024 Golden Globes, where she won Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy, the New York University graduate wore a strapless Prada dress featuring a darted bodice and floor-length train. Of course, she finished the look with matching pumps.
14. ‘Inside Out 2’ Los Angeles premiere
Paying homage to her Inside Out 2 character Envy, she attended the movie’s premiere in a Bottega Veneta short suit that matched her seafoam color. It was giving summertime vibes for the June event and we loved it!
15. “The Whoopi Monologues” opening night
All the stars came out to support the opening night of “The Whoopi Monologues,” Edebiri included! At the event, she wore a Willy Chavarria Spring 2027 look comprised of a cropped jacket and floral pencil skirt.
16. “The Bear” final season premiere in New York
“The Bear” cast gathered in New York for the show’s final season premiere — an event aptly titled the “Final Family Meal” — with the BET Award nominee stepping out in a lingerie-inspired look. The spaghetti-strap lace cami flowed into a sequin midi skirt, which she paired with heels. “This is a beautiful Chanel dress,” she told People on the red carpet. “I always feel amazing, whether I wear something very feminine or something a little more not. But yeah, this nice little blue is for 'The Bear.' That's the vibe."