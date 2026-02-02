Image Image Credit Courtesy of Lionsgate Image Alt Colman Domingo and Jaafar Jackson star in ‘Michael’ Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Jaafar Jackson portrays Michael Jackson in the 2026 biopic Michael, with a performance that mirrors the icon’s signature style.

The trailer includes scenes from the Jackson 5 era and Michael’s solo rise, offering a glimpse into his personal and professional journey.

Colman Domingo, Nia Long, and Miles Teller round out the cast in a film set to hit theaters on April 24.

Those waiting for the highly anticipated Michael Jackson biopic will not have to wait much longer. Lionsgate’s new full trailer for Antoine Fuqua’s Michael, released on Monday (Feb. 2), is built around two forces: The excitement of a once-in-a-generation gift, and the pressure that tries to direct it. Jaafar Jackson — who happens to be Michael Jackson’s real-life nephew — steps into the title role with performance details fans will watch closely, including the posture, the glide, the clean timing on turns that signal someone made for the spotlight. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Lionsgate went live with the clip during the 2026 Grammy Awards.

The trailer’s emotional anchor is the family. Colman Domingo’s Joe Jackson immediately makes himself known as the demanding parent-manager. “In this life, you’re either a winner or you’re a loser,” he tells the kids, and the line lands as an ultimatum. Nia Long’s Katherine Jackson counterbalances that harshness with reassurance. “I knew you were different the moment you were born. You have a special light,” she tells a young Michael in another part of the trailer.

Viewers are also able to see shots of the Jackson 5, as well as other elements of the solo climb that turned Michael into a global obsession. In addition to quick performance shots, fans can get a glimpse into the many obstacles that troubled the self-proclaimed King of Pop during his ascent. “I love my family… I just want to do my own thing,” he makes clear at one point.

The industry around the family is also part of the picture. Kat Graham’s Diana Ross and Miles Teller’s John Branca appear as key figures who contributed to the guidance and the business decisions that follow fame.

When can fans head into theaters for Michael

Michael arrives in theaters April 24, with an IMAX release planned. Lionsgate is distributing domestically, while Universal Pictures will handle the international rollout. Check out additional screenshots from the forthcoming film below.

