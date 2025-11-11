Image Image Credit Walt Disney Television Photo Archives/Contributor via Getty Images, Araya Doheny/Contributor via Getty Images, and Walt Disney Television Photo Archives/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jason Weaver, Jaafar Jackson, and Wylie Draper Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Performers have portrayed Michael Jackson on both the big and small screens, including biopics and parodies.

Jaafar Jackson’s role in the Lionsgate biopic became the first time a family member took on the role of the King of Pop.

Some castings for Jackson haven’t been without controversy, such as Joseph Fiennes’ take in “Urban Myths.”

Few entertainers in history have inspired as many portrayals as Michael Jackson. From his childhood years in Gary, Indiana, to his transformation into the most famous pop star in the world, Jackson’s story has been retold across television and film. His life, marked by extraordinary artistry, personal complexity, and global influence, challenged actors to capture more than just his look or moves. It also requires a reflection of his cultural impact and creative genius.

Since the early ‘90s, multiple actors have taken on the role, each contributing a snapshot of Jackson’s evolving legacy. The portrayals have ranged from the Jackson 5 era to his solo superstardom, from musical dramatizations to full-on biopics. Below is a detailed look at every actor who portrayed Jackson on screen, which shows how the King of Pop’s image has evolved through the lens.

1. Alex Burrall — “The Jacksons: An American Dream”

The story of Michael Jackson’s rise began on screen with Alex Burrall, who portrayed the singer’s early childhood in Gary. Burrall’s performance captured the beginnings of Michael’s talent as he performed in talent shows before forming the Jackson 5 with his brothers. The miniseries chronicled the family’s journey from humble beginnings to Motown Records. Burrall also provided his own vocals for key moments, including a performance of “Climb Every Mountain.”

2. Jason Weaver — “The Jacksons: An American Dream”

Following Burrall’s segment, Jason Weaver stepped in as the preteen Michael Jackson, leading the Jackson 5 during their Motown years. His scenes depicted the group’s first hits, their appearances on national television, and the growing pressures of fame. Weaver’s natural singing voice was featured throughout the series, and he has since revealed that Jackson personally visited the set in disguise to meet him.

3. Wylie Draper — “The Jacksons: An American Dream”

Rounding out the acclaimed ABC miniseries, Wylie Draper portrayed the adult version of Michael Jackson, covering his transition to solo superstardom. The production recreated milestone moments such as the “Motown 25” performance, where Jackson introduced the moonwalk, and the making of “Thriller.” Draper, who had a background in dance, delivered the physical precision the role demanded. Tragically, he passed away in 1993, a year after the series aired.

4. Flex Alexander — Man in the Mirror: The Michael Jackson Story

Actor and comedian Flex Alexander took on the role of Michael Jackson in VH1’s television biopic Man in the Mirror. The film covered Jackson’s adult life, including his solo success, personal struggles, and family relationships. Airing shortly after Jackson’s acquittal in his 2000s legal battles, the film gained significant attention for its subject matter and makeup effects.

5. Edward Moss — Scary Movie series, “The Steve Harvey Show”

Professional impersonator Edward Moss portrayed Michael Jackson in popular parody films. His appearances, while comedic and fictionalized, contributed to Jackson’s lasting visibility in pop culture during the early 2000s. Moss performed as MJ in live shows and stage tributes, making his film portrayals an extension of his long-running impersonation career.

6. Joseph Fiennes — “Urban Myths”

British actor Joseph Fiennes was cast as Jackson in an episode of the Sky Arts series “Urban Myths,” which dramatized a rumored road trip between Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor, and Marlon Brando following the events of September 11, 2001. The casting of a white actor to play Jackson drew widespread criticism from fans and Jackson’s family, including his daughter Paris Jackson. The network ultimately pulled the episode before it aired.

7. Navi — Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland

Renowned impersonator Navi, who claimed to have worked as Jackson’s decoy on multiple occasions, played the singer in Lifetime’s Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland. The film was based on the book “Remember the Time,” written by Jackson’s former bodyguards Bill Whitfield and Javon Beard. It depicted Jackson’s life in Las Vegas during his final years, focusing on his role as a father and the intense public scrutiny he faced.

8. B. Howard — A Tale of Two Coreys

Singer and songwriter Brandon “B.” Howard appeared as Michael Jackson in Lifetime’s A Tale of Two Coreys, a dramatization of the friendship between ‘80s teen stars Corey Haim and Corey Feldman. The portrayal was brief but represented Jackson as a mentor and friend to Feldman. Howard’s casting drew curiosity due to his musical lineage — he is the son of singer Miki Howard — and ongoing rumors surrounding his family’s ties to the Jacksons, though no connection has been confirmed.

9. J.D. McCrary — “American Soul”

J.D. McCrary portrayed young Michael Jackson in the BET series “American Soul,” which chronicled the rise of “Soul Train” creator Don Cornelius. His role was part of a storyline exploring the Jackson 5’s early television appearances. McCrary is known for his vocal range and work as young Simba in The Lion King remake.

10. Jaafar Jackson — Michael

Michael Jackson’s nephew Jaafar Jackson was cast to play his uncle in the Lionsgate biopic Michael, directed by Antoine Fuqua. The film was produced by Graham King, who previously produced Bohemian Rhapsody. Backed by the Jackson estate, Michael chronicles the artist’s full life and musical legacy. Jaafar previously announced his casting in 2023, saying he was “humbled and honored” to receive the opportunity.

11. Juliano Krue Valdi — Michael

Joining Jaafar in the same production, young actor Juliano Krue Valdi will portray Michael Jackson during the Jackson 5 era. His scenes depict Jackson’s early years performing with his brothers in the Jackson 5. Fuqua said casting the part was especially challenging, praising Valdi’s “undeniable, raw talent.” The role marked Valdi’s feature-film debut after appearances on “Bite Size Halloween” and “Face’s Music Party.”