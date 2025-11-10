Image Image Credit Steve Granitz / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Michael Jackson performs during halftime of a 52-17 Dallas Cowboys win over the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXVII on January 31, 1993 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

The Michael biopic trailer earned 116.2 million views in 24 hours, setting a new record for music films.

Jaafar Jackson’s casting as Michael Jackson brings a personal connection to the role, praised by both family and producers.

The film features a notable ensemble, including Nia Long, Colman Domingo, and Kat Graham as Diana Ross.

Michael Jackson’s legacy isn’t just living on — it’s breaking records all over again.

According to Deadline, the first teaser for Michael — the upcoming biopic about the King of Pop — pulled in more than 116.2 million views within its first 24 hours. The film, directed by Antoine Fuqua, now holds the title for the most-viewed music biopic teaser trailer of all time and the largest trailer launch in Lionsgate history.

The teaser surpassed previous record holders Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (96.1 million views) and Bob Marley: One Love (60.1 million). Set to hit theaters on April 24, 2026, Michael promises an intimate look at the artist’s complex legacy — from the stage lights to the shadows behind them.

As previously reported by REVOLT, the teaser showcases Jaafar Jackson — Michael’s nephew and the son of Jermaine Jackson — flawlessly channeling his uncle through iconic moments like the “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’” performance. “I’m humbled and honored to bring my Uncle Michael’s story to life,” Jaafar wrote on Instagram back in 2023. “To all the fans all over the world, I’ll see you soon.”

Producer Graham King told Variety in 2023 that Jaafar was the clear choice for the role. “I met Jaafar over two years ago and was blown away by the way he organically personifies the spirit and personality of Michael,” he said. “It was something so powerful that even after conducting a worldwide search, it was clear that he is the only person to take on this role.”

Michael’s mother, Katherine Jackson, also praised the casting. “Jaafar embodies my son. It’s so wonderful to see him carry on the Jackson legacy of entertainers and performers,” she added.

Inside the cast of the Michael biopic: Nia Long, Colman Domingo, and more

In addition to Jaafar, the film features Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson, Nia Long as Katherine, and child actor Juliano Krue Valdi as young Michael. Laura Harrier, Miles Teller, and Kat Graham round out the ensemble, giving fans a glimpse into the world that shaped the global icon. Teller portrays John Branca, Michael Jackson’s longtime co-manager and lawyer. Harrier steps into the role of Suzanne de Passe, the Motown executive who helped guide The Jackson 5’s early career. Graham plays the legendary Diana Ross, a key figure in the group’s rise to stardom.

If this record-breaking trailer is any indication, Michael is already on track to moonwalk straight into box office history.