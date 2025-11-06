Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Michael Jackson performs during the "Bad" tour at Madison Square Garden in New York City on March 3, 1988 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

The first official teaser for Michael, the official Michael Jackson biopic, previews Jaafar Jackson’s portrayal ahead of its 2026 release.

Jaafar recreates signature performances and moments from Michael’s career.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the film traces Michael’s evolution from child star to global icon.

After years of delays, fans are finally getting a first look at Michael, the forthcoming biopic chronicling the life of Michael Jackson.

On Thursday (Nov. 6), Lionsgate unveiled the film’s teaser, which offers fans their first glimpse of Jaafar Jackson — Michael’s nephew — transforming into the global superstar. In the short clip, Jaafar recreates his uncle’s signature choreography, studio moments and onstage energy, which made the “Thriller” star one of the most influential entertainers of all time.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the biopic explores Michael’s journey “beyond the music,” tracing his evolution from the frontman of The Jackson 5 to the visionary artist who changed pop culture forever. “Highlighting both his life off-stage and some of the most iconic performances from his early solo career, the film gives audiences a front-row seat to Michael Jackson as never before,” the producers said in a synopsis.

The teaser features Jaafar performing classic dance sequences as “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’” plays and a voice says, “The tracks are made. The songs are ready. Let’s take it from the top.” The movie also stars Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson, Nia Long as Katherine Jackson, Kat Graham as Diana Ross, and Miles Teller as Michael’s lawyer and manager, John Branca.

Meet Jaafar Jackson, Michael Jackson’s nephew taking on the role

Back in January 2023, Fuqua praised Jaafar’s natural ability to embody his uncle, telling Variety, “There was such a spiritual connection when I first met Jaafar, who has a natural ability to emulate Michael and such a great chemistry with the camera.”

Jaafar, the 29-year-old son of Jermaine Jackson, has been performing since childhood. In 2019, he released his debut single “Got Me Singing.” When the role was announced, he shared on Instagram, “I’m humbled and honored to bring my uncle Michael’s story to life. To all the fans all over the world, I’ll see you soon.”

The film — which also features newcomer Juliano Krue Valdi as young Michael — will arrive in theaters on April 24, 2026. With the first teaser already making waves, fans are ready to see how Jaafar channels the King of Pop’s legacy for a new generation.