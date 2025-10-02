Image Image Credit CBS Photo Archive / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Michael Jackson at the 26th Annual Grammy Awards, Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, CA, February 28, 1984. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

He is the undisputed King of Pop, a 13-time Grammy Award winner, and certified global legend. Michael Jackson, one of the Jackson family’s middle children, spent decades perfecting his craft until he became widely regarded as the best performer of our time. He grew up with his siblings and parents in Gary, Indiana, eventually forming what would become The Jackson 5. Most of his early life was spent in the entertainment industry, traveling and performing with his family.

As he accepted the Grammy Legend Award in 1993, he said, “My childhood was completely taken away from me. There was no Christmas, there [were] no birthdays. It was not a normal childhood, no normal pleasures of childhood. Those were exchanged for hard work, struggle, and pain, and eventual material and professional success.” He acknowledged this hard truth, but also maintained that he wouldn’t change a thing, expressing how much creating music makes him “feel like an instrument of nature.”

So, in honor of his legacy as not just a celebrity, but as a person who wanted to make the world a better place, stroll back in time to where it all started. These are throwback photos of him growing up in the public eye, alongside his siblings, and laying the groundwork for what his career and legacy would become. Take a look below.

1. The beginning

American singer Michael Jackson (1958 - 2009) relaxes under a tree, April 1970.

The Jackson 5 signed a record deal with Motown in 1969 when Michael was only about 11 years old. Here, sometime in April of the following year, he relaxes by a tree.

2. Getting a plaque

Pop singer Michael Jackson poses for a portrait holding a plaque to commemorate milestone album sales of his single "I Wanna Be Where You Are" which was released on May 27, 1972.

One of his first solo hits, “I Wanna Be Where You Are,” reached No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was covered by the likes of Marvin Gaye and The Fugees. He’s pictured here with a plaque to commemorate the song’s success in May 1972.

3. With Sonny and Cher

From left is Sonny Bono, Cher and Michael Jackson on "The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour" on July 28, 1972.

A young Michael stopped by “The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour” as a special guest. You can see a bit of the episode (in color!) and how he had the crowd cracking up here.

4. At his brother’s wedding

American singer Michael Jackson (1958 - 2009) with his mother Katherine, sisters Janet and La Toya and brother Randy at the wedding of older brother Jermaine Jackson to Berry Gordy's daughter Hazel in Hollywood, 15th December 1973.

The Jackson family gathered on December 15, 1973, for Jermaine’s wedding to Hazel Gordy. Pictured here are Michael, Janet, La Toya, Randy, and their mother, Katherine.

5. Admiring a bird

Michael Jackson (1958-2009), U.S. singer-songwriter, poses with a bird sitting on his right hand, in Jamaica, 28 February 1975.

The “Man in the Mirror” artist took some time away from the hectic life of entertainment to enjoy nature in Jamaica. He’s pictured here holding a bird in February 1975.

6. Performing in LA

Pop singer Michael Jackson of the R&B quintet 'Jackson 5' perform onstage on the TV show "The Music Thing", hosted by Dick Clark, at KTLA studios on September 7, 1975 in Los Angeles, California.

The Jackson 5 stopped by the TV show “The Music Thing,” hosted by Dick Clark, for a performance in September 1975. MJ was about 17 years old at the time, quickly maturing into a seasoned entertainer.

7. A tennis tournament party

RFK Pro-Celebrity Tennis Tournament Party: Veronica Ali, Michael Jackson, and Muhammad Ali on August 27, 1976.

Verónica Porche Ali and Muhammad Ali took this photo with the rising star around 1976. The trio was gathered together at a party for the annual Robert F. Kennedy celebrity tennis tournament held for charity.

8. The Wiz press conference

American entertainer Nipsey Russell (1918 - 2005), American singer Michael Jackson (1958 - 2009), American singer and actress Diana Ross and American actor Ted Ross (1934- 2002) pose for portraits during a press conference in New York, New York, September 28, 1977.

The "Thriller” singer was a standout as the Scarecrow in 1978’s The Wiz. He’s pictured here a year before its release with his co-stars Nipsey Russell, Diana Ross, and Ted Ross at a press conference for the film.

9. “Rock n Roll Sports Classic”

Michael Jackson dries off on the set of the first annual (and last) "Rock n Roll Sports Classic". It aired May 3, 1978 in Los Angeles, California.

In May 1978, Michael participated in the first (and last) episode of the “Rock n Roll Sports Classic” in LA. He was joined there by his siblings Janet and Randy, plus other celebrities like Joan Jett, Rod Stewart, and Gladys Knight.

10. The Queen Of Disco and the King Of Pop

Pop singers Donna Summer and Michael Jackson attend an event in 1982.

In 1982, Donna Summer and Michael Jackson spent time together at an event full of high-profile artists. The iconic photo represented some of the best music of the era.

11. "Thriller” going platinum

Singer Michael Jackson and actress Jane Fonda attend the Presentation of Michael Jackson's "Thriller" Album Certified Platinum on February 25, 1983 at CBS Records in Century City, California.

One of the best albums of all time, Thriller, went platinum in 1983. Michael and actress Jane Fonda celebrated the accomplishment together in Century City, California.

12. At the White House

President Reagan and wife Nancy with Michael Jackson at White House in May 1984.

The Off the Wall hitmaker was no stranger to meeting presidents or being invited to the White House, especially due to his humanitarian work. Here, in May 1984, he joined President Reagan and First Lady Nancy Reagan to receive a Presidential Public Safety Commendation for lending “Beat It” to an anti-drunk driving campaign.

13. Famous friends

Michael Jackson and his producer Quincy Jones with Dionne Warwick, Stevie Wonder and Lionel Richie pose for photos backstage on February 25 1986 at the 28th annual Grammy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California.

Seeing this many legends in one photo is incredible! MJ, Quincy Jones, Dionne Warwick, Stevie Wonder, and Lionel Richie posed in this picture backstage at the 28th Annual Grammy Awards in February 1986.

14. Guinness Book of World Records honors

American Pop & R&B musician Michael Jackson (1958 - 2009) (left) is honored by the Guinness Book of World Records, New York, New York, May 6, 1986. Jackson was honored for signing the largest endorsement deal in history.

Around May 1986, the 13-time Grammy winner reportedly signed a $50 million contract with Pepsi-Cola. He was then honored by the Guinness Book of World Records in New York for setting a record for the largest personal endorsement deal.

15. Cheesing with Madonna

Michael Jackson and Madonna at the 63rd Annual Academy Awards - After Party at Spago's Hosted by Swifty Lazar on March 25, 1991.

He joined the original “Material Girl” at this afterparty for the 63rd Annual Academy Awards in March 1991. Their big smiles and gorgeous outfits honestly make us nostalgic for the ‘90s!

16. The best to ever do it

WEMBLEY STADIUM Photo of Michael JACKSON, Michael Jackson performing on stage, jumping in the air - Dangerous Tour on January 01, 1992.

They don’t call him the greatest performer of all time for nothing. This picture at Wembley Stadium, from January 1992, exemplifies his gravity-defying moves and commitment to the stage.