Image Image Credit Roy Rochlin/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jason A. Rodriguez, Indya Moore, Eric Schrier, Janet Mock, Brad Simpson, Dyllón Burnside, Alexis Martin Woodall, Steven Canals, Hailie Sahar, Dominique Jackson, Angel Bismark Curiel, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Angelica Ross, Our Lady J, Sherry Marsh and Billy Porter Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Television has come a long way when it comes to LGBTQIA+ representation. What once felt like a risky network decision is now a cultural standard, with more shows embracing queer identities than ever before. But there’s a difference between having a queer character in the background and building a world where LGBTQIA+ life is the foundation and not the afterthought.

This list celebrates shows that are unapologetically queer in both their casting and storytelling. We’re talking about the ones that centered LGBTQIA+ voices from the jump — whether they broke ground in the relatively distant past or redefined what queer TV could look like in more modern times. Some made history through sheer visibility. Others pushed the art form forward through powerful storytelling and complex characters we still can’t forget.

What About “Ellen,” “P-Valley,” and other groundbreaking shows?

Before we dive into the list, it’s important to salute the shows that helped shape queer TV, even if they’re not included below.

Take “Ellen.” Ellen DeGeneres’ groundbreaking coming-out episode was a cultural earthquake, marking the first time a lead character — and the actor who played them — came out on primetime television. Outside of that historic moment, the show wasn’t consistently focused on LGBTQIA+ life, and network pressure limited how far the storyline could evolve before its cancellation.

Or “P-Valley,” where Uncle Clifford stands as one of the richest and most original queer characters on TV. The show embraces LGBTQIA+ themes with depth and care, particularly from a Black Southern perspective. Still, it’s an ensemble drama with a broader focus, and not fully centered on queer identity from start to finish.

Other notable titles include “Modern Family,” which helped mainstream gay marriage and parenting; “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” which gave us one of TV’s first recurring lesbian couples; and “The Wire,” where Omar Little became an iconic, openly gay antihero. “Sex and the City” explored queer side characters and bi curiosity, but rarely centered LGBTQIA+ experiences.

These series broke ground in major ways. But the list that follows focuses on shows where LGBTQIA+ identity isn’t just part of the story — it is the story.

1. Pose

Set in New York’s ballroom culture of the ‘80s and ‘90s, “Pose” made history by centering trans women of color and featuring the largest trans cast in scripted TV. From Blanca’s nurturing leadership to Pray Tell’s searing vulnerability, the show offered a deeply emotional, community-driven narrative. With sharp writing, layered performances and cultural authenticity, “Pose” created a legacy that still resonates in both art and activism.

2. RuPaul’s Drag Race

What started as a niche reality competition has become a global phenomenon. “RuPaul’s Drag Race” elevated drag artistry while spotlighting queer resilience, joy and creativity. It launched international spinoffs, introduced slang into mainstream culture and made stars of queens worldwide. The show’s celebratory tone and fierce competitions turned queer self-expression into a platform for empowerment and global visibility.

3. Heartstopper

This British series captures the innocence and intensity of young queer love through the story of Charlie and Nick, two schoolboys navigating their feelings. Based on Alice Oseman’s graphic novels, it centers joy and growth rather than trauma. With diverse characters, wholesome pacing and authentic representation, “Heartstopper” resonated deeply with both teen and adult audiences alike.

4. Queer as Folk

One of the first American dramas to focus entirely on LGBTQIA+ characters, “Queer as Folk” followed a group of gay men and women in Pittsburgh as they tackled love, identity and community. Bold for its time, it featured unapologetically explicit storytelling. With rich characters and fearless plots, the show became a vital cornerstone during its run (which includes both the British and American series and short-lived reboot).

5. Orange Is the New Black

A streaming-era trailblazer, “Orange Is the New Black” portrayed complex LGBTQIA+ identities within a women’s prison setting. From Sophia’s journey as a trans woman to Poussey’s tragic love story, queerness was woven into every emotional thread. Its ensemble cast and boundary-pushing storylines helped expand representation on screen and behind the scenes.

6. Steven Universe

Rebecca Sugar’s “Steven Universe” was the first Cartoon Network series created by a nonbinary creator — a milestone that shaped its queer-forward lens from the inside out. Sugar infused the show with themes of identity, gender fluidity and emotional healing. Featuring same-sex love, nonbinary characters and heartfelt songs, the series introduced inclusive storytelling to a generation of young viewers.

7. Veneno

This Spanish miniseries chronicles the life of La Veneno, a trans icon whose rise to fame came with both triumph and tragedy. Played by multiple trans actresses, her story unfolds with grit, glamour and nuance. “Veneno” broke barriers in its home country and abroad, setting new standards for biographical LGBTQIA+ storytelling.

8. Will & Grace

As one of the first major sitcoms to center a gay man, “Will & Grace” normalized LGBTQIA+ characters for a mainstream audience. The show leaned into friendship, pop culture humor and domestic chaos while subtly dismantling stigma. Its long-standing popularity helped shift public sentiment around queer relationships and marriage equality.

9. Looking

Set in San Francisco, “Looking” offered an understated, introspective portrayal of modern gay life. Focused on friendship, dating and creative ambition, the show prioritized emotional nuance over dramatic spectacle. Though it divided viewers, its raw honesty and cinematic style gave voice to a generation of queer men navigating adulthood.

10. It’s a Sin

Set during the height of the AIDS crisis in 1980s London, ”It’s a Sin” follows a close-knit group of friends as the epidemic reshapes their world. Joyful, devastating and deeply human, the show brought long-overdue visibility to the crisis’ impact in the U.K. Its emotional weight helped reignite conversations about queer history and remembrance.

11. Six Feet Under

Known for its haunting tone and complex characters, “Six Feet Under” quietly broke ground with its depiction of David and Keith, one of TV’s first long-term gay couples. Their relationship was treated with the same depth and messiness as any other. Through grief, love and therapy, their arc helped push queer storytelling into prestige territory.

12. Transparent

“Transparent” explored the impact of a parent’s gender transition on an already dysfunctional family. Created by Jill Soloway and backed by a trans-inclusive writers’ room, the show blended magical realism with deep emotional introspection. Despite controversy, it opened doors for future trans narratives and pushed mainstream TV into new, riskier spaces.

13. Sense8

“Sense8” connected eight strangers across the globe who share a psychic link, among them queer and trans characters who weren’t relegated to side plots. Created by the Wachowskis (both of whom are trans women), it embraced polyamory, radical empathy and gender exploration. Its cancellation sparked a global fan revolt — and its revival proved the power of vocal queer fandom.

14. I May Destroy You

Michaela Coel’s genre-defying masterpiece tackled sexual trauma through multiple lenses, including that of Kwame — a Black gay man whose storyline added rare depth to conversations about consent, masculinity and dating culture. His arc stood alongside Arabella’s in emotional weight. Bold, layered and formally inventive, the series expanded how queerness is shown on screen.

15. The L Word

Before “The L Word,” queer women rarely led mainstream dramas. This ensemble series centered lesbian and bisexual women navigating love, work and community in Los Angeles. From charting lovers to art-world drama, it created space for layered representation. Its legacy continued when “The L Word: Generation Q” expanded its reach.