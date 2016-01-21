Image Image Credit Kevin Winter/Contributor via Getty Images, Dimitrios Kambouris/Contributor via Getty Images and Paul Morigi/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt serpentwithfeet, Ivy Sole and skaiwater Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Despite what many may think, Black queer artistry has always been intertwined with the DNA of Hip Hop and R&B. The more modern landscape reflects that truth more openly, but it didn’t get there overnight. Before this wave of visibility, there were talents like Mykki Blanco, Cakes Da Killa, Zebra Katz and Big Freedia who refused to shrink themselves for the sake of industry comfort. They rapped, performed, vogued and bounced their way through underground circuits and festival stages alike — breaking barriers in a culture that often tried to keep them in the shadows.

Now, artists like Doechii are bringing that spirit to the mainstream, turning unapologetic queerness into a centerpiece rather than a side note. Behind her is a class of creatives, newcomers and veterans, who are genre-blending, truth-telling and boundary-breaking in ways the frontrunners made possible. These BIPOC LGBTQIA+ artists aren’t “next up” — they’re already shifting the sound, the stage and the standard. If you are unfamiliar, get to know them below.

1. serpentwithfeet – Baltimore, MD

Blending classical vocal training with gospel roots and experimental R&B, serpentwithfeet is one of the most emotionally resonant voices in music today. Openly gay, his work often explores the beauty and complexity of queer Black love with tender vulnerability. Albums like soil and DEACON blur genre lines, layering harmonies and ethereal production over poetic reflections on intimacy, longing and spiritual growth. While not a chart mainstay, serpentwithfeet’s influence runs deep in the creative community, inspiring a generation of artists to center softness and fluidity in Black masculinity. Collaborations with Ty Dolla $ign, Björk and Sampha only further establish his unique place in the culture.

2. Saucy Santana – Perry, FL

Saucy Santana is redefining what Southern rap can look and sound like. Bursting out of the Miami scene with tracks like “Walk” and “Material Girl,” Santana brought bounce-infused beats, bold lyricism and full glam energy into a space historically hostile to queer expression. Openly gay and proudly femme, he uses his platform to push visibility for Black LGBTQIA+ communities while making undeniable club anthems. From viral TikToks to festival stages, Santana’s charisma is magnetic. His collaborations with the likes of Madonna and Latto, as well as his growing discography, show that he’s not a passing trend — he’s a main character in Hip Hop’s ongoing evolution.

3. Dope Saint Jude – Cape Town, South Africa

Dope Saint Jude is a force of revolutionary sound and spirit. A South African rapper, producer and activist, she creates music that fuses trap, punk and electronic styles into urgent anthems of resistance and self-love. As a queer feminist voice in a region where visibility is still dangerous, Dope Saint Jude’s art is political by default — but it’s also irresistibly catchy. Tracks like “Liddy” and “Grrrl Like” celebrate queerness without apology and center marginalized communities with pride. Her music has been featured in Netflix series and global ad campaigns, giving her message international reach without sacrificing authenticity.

4. Shawnee Kish – Ontario, Canada

Shawnee Kish is a Two-Spirit Indigenous singer-songwriter whose music fuses pop, R&B and soul with messages of empowerment and identity. A proud Mohawk artist and vocal LGBTQIA+ advocate, Shawnee uses her music to amplify Indigenous voices while exploring themes of love, resilience and cultural pride. Her self-titled EP, for example, showcases powerhouse vocals and a rich emotional palette, proving that representation and artistry can go hand in hand in modern R&B.

5. Taylor Bennett – Chicago, IL

Taylor Bennett brings warmth, introspection and bisexual visibility to Hip Hop. Known initially as the younger brother of Chance the Rapper, Bennett carved his own lane through personal lyricism and infectious hooks. His albums, including Broad Shoulders and Coming of Age, tackle identity, fatherhood, faith and mental health from a vulnerable perspective that’s refreshing in a genre still grappling with toxic masculinity. Open about his sexuality since 2017, Bennett actively advocates for LGBTQIA+ representation in rap and uses his platform to normalize bisexuality in Black communities. This is no sibling shadow: With every release, he showcases thoughtfulness and necessity with his voice.

6. Ms. Boogie – Brooklyn, NY

Ms. Boogie (formerly known as Jay Boogie) is a firestarter in New York’s underground scene. With razor-sharp flows and genre-blending production, her music pulls from reggaeton, trap, and ballroom influences to craft fierce, femme-forward anthems. Her work celebrates trans identity with power, humor, and rage — often within the same track. Songs like “Dickscipline” and “Breakdown” are declarations of freedom and autonomy, performed with commanding stage presence and audacious flair. For listeners seeking raw truth wrapped in high-energy brilliance, Ms. Boogie offers a sound and perspective that feels urgent and overdue.

7. Tropical Marca – Goa, India

Tropical Marca, also known as Mark Mascarenhas, is a groundbreaking Indian drag queen and rapper whose work merges queer identity with cultural celebration. Their standout track, “Tropical Queen,” was released on the anniversary of India’s decriminalization of same-sex relations and featured on the Rainbow Riots India compilation — a landmark project by and for LGBTQ+ artists in the region. With bold visuals and an even bolder voice, Tropical Marca uses Hip Hop as a platform to claim space for South Asian queer expression with style, substance, and pride.

8. Ivy Sole – Philadelphia, PA

Ivy Sole is a non-binary rapper and producer whose music seamlessly blends Hip Hop, jazz and neo-soul. Their introspective lyrics delve into themes of identity, mental health and self-love, offering a nuanced perspective within the genre. Growing up queer in a Southern Baptist church, Ivy Sole channels personal experiences into their art, creating a resonant and authentic sound. With projects like Overgrown and Eden, they've garnered critical acclaim and a dedicated following, solidifying their place as a vital voice in contemporary music.

9. Dai Burger – Queens, NY

Dai Burger is one of the most vibrant voices in New York’s queer rap scene. A former backup dancer for Lil Mama, Dai carved out a bold path with her flashy style, unapologetic lyrics and high-energy beats. Her music blends club-ready production with raunchy, empowering bars that celebrate femme identity and queer pleasure. Tracks like “Salty” and “Class President” double as party anthems and declarations of self-worth, all delivered with tongue-in-cheek brilliance. Instead of trying to play by the industry’s rules, Dai Burger is building her own world, one glittery banger at a time.

10. Stef Aranas – Quezon City, Philippines

Stef Aranas is a Filipino trans artist who blends R&B and pop-rap with vibrant visuals and heartfelt narratives. First rising to prominence as part of the duo Stef & Euge, she later launched a solo career that brings queer Filipina stories to the forefront. Her songs, including “Cvnty” and “QC Gurlz,” explore themes of self-acceptance, community and joyful femininity. Whether celebrating friendship or reclaiming public space, Stef is helping to build a path for trans women one anthem at a time.

11. CHIKA – Montgomery, AL

CHIKA’s rise in the industry has been as bold as her pen. A former slam poet turned Grammy-nominated rapper, she is one of the most eloquent voices speaking on queerness, body positivity and mental health in rap. Her big label debut, Industry Games, introduced a lyricist with undeniable skill and depth, while follow-ups like Once Upon a Time and Samson: The Album proved she could balance bar-heavy delivery with melodic, emotional songwriting. CHIKA’s openness about being bisexual and her struggles with depression have made her a beacon for fans seeking authenticity.

12. Skaiwater – Nottingham, UK

Skaiwater is bringing a nonbinary edge to the future of trap and club music. Hailing from Nottingham, they blend American trap influences with U.K. sensibilities and Jersey club rhythms to create infectious, experimental records. Their project #gigi features a standout collaboration with Lil Nas X and delivers songs that speak to digital intimacy, fluid identity and Gen Z detachment. Visually and sonically bold, Skaiwater is part of a new global wave of queer rap talent that doesn’t just break molds — it refuses to acknowledge them. Keep an eye on this one (if you haven’t been already).

15. SUGXR BVBBLE – Bangkok, Thailand

SUGXR BVBBLE is considered Thailand’s first openly queer Hip Hop artist, using music to challenge gender norms and uplift self-love. Their debut track, “Bong,” introduced a fearless voice dressed in playful fashion and layered lyricism. Others flipped fairytale tropes and added a queer lens to Thai rap. As Thailand's LGBTQ+ community continues to push for equal rights, SUGXR BVBBLE’s presence on the scene is both refreshing and revolutionary.