Image Image Credit Joy Malone/Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Mary J. Blige and Patrice Rushen Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

From MPCs to FL Studio sessions, one thing remains consistent across generations of Hip Hop and R&B: The power of the sample. With that said, few eras have been mined more heavily than the 1980s. With the rise of drum machines, quiet storm, funk and synth-heavy soul (among countless other subgenres and types of recording equipment), Black artists of that period created masterpieces that continue to echo through their musical successors.

This list isn’t about interpolations, inspirations or feature appearances. It’s about real-deal samples —where the sonic DNA of R&B legends was lifted, flipped and reimagined. From syrupy slow jams to G-funk staples, these 19 tracks show how ’80s R&B continues to shape the sound of today. We’ve highlighted a wide range of artists who’ve flipped these classics in creative ways, turning nostalgic grooves into something entirely their own. The entries here span decades of genre evolution and highlight how the ‘80s have served as both foundation and springboard for entirely new sounds.

Whether it’s a DeBarge piano line or a Chaka Khan chorus, these moments prove that the past isn’t just being remembered. Here are some essential picks that took on varying degrees of reinvention, showing exactly how timeless those grooves really are.

1. “You Remind Me” by Mary J. Blige

Patrice Rushen’s smooth, synth-laced “Remind Me” groove was already a quiet storm staple before Mary J. Blige transformed it into an anthem of romantic déjà vu. Her flip didn’t just sample a melody — it helped define Hip Hop soul itself, fusing sharp beats with lush instrumentation and setting the stage for Blige’s legacy as the queen of it all. This track marked her first major hit and helped usher in a new era of R&B rooted in raw emotion and streetwise production.

2. “How Ya Livin’” with AZ and Nas

Sampling Glenn Jones’ “Show Me,” AZ and Nas reflect on street survival and spiritual growth over the track’s buttery keys and soaring vocals. Jones’ emotional delivery is preserved in the loop, adding sincerity to a track about loyalty, love and the contrasting paths life can take. It’s a deep cut that highlights both lyricism and musicality, wrapped in nostalgia that gives the song added emotional weight.

3. “Got Me Waiting” with Heavy D & The Boyz

Built on Luther Vandross’ slow jam “Don’t You Know That?,” Heavy D’s single brings smooth R&B energy into the world of flirtatious rap. The sample’s warm chords and gentle pace gave Heavy the space to show off his softer side without losing his charisma (which was impossible for the self-proclaimed Overweight Lover). It’s a prime example of the genre-blending that solidified when love songs could be just as cool as hardcore bars on a Hip Hop record.

4. “Loverboy” with Mariah Carey

Including its star-studded remix, Mariah Carey’s “Loverboy” pulled its infectious bounce straight from Cameo’s funk hit “Candy.” The track layered the singer’s sultry tone over the iconic collective’s synth-and-bass groove to create a sugary summer anthem. It’s a throwback that leans into nostalgia while still feeling vibrant and fresh, a clever callback to a funk staple repurposed for glitter-era pop dominance.

5. “Loungin’ (Who Do Ya Luv) (Remix)” with LL Cool J

With a sample of Bernard Wright’s “Who Do You Love,” this remix from LL’s Mr. Smith album oozes charm and smooth confidence. The jazzy, laid-back production perfectly matches LL’s romantic bars, showcasing how a well-placed ‘80s groove can elevate a more vulnerable rap approach without sounding corny. It’s the self-proclaimed GOAT at his most effective.

6. “Miami” with Will Smith

A celebration of South Beach sunshine, Will Smith’s “Miami” rode the smooth rhythm guitar and synth stabs of The Whispers’ “And the Beat Goes On.” It’s one of the most effective utilizations of the track, channeling its feel-good vibe into a radio-ready hit that celebrates culture, escape and fun. The song helped reintroduce a classic groove to a new generation dancing in the sun.

7. “Let It Go” with Keyshia Cole, Missy Elliott and Lil' Kim

Mtume’s “Juicy Fruit” was already immortal thanks to Biggie, but Keyshia Cole’s “Let It Go” gave it a bold, feminine perspective. Produced by Missy Elliott, the sample anchored a fierce anthem of independence, heartbreak and self-worth. This was empowerment draped in vintage soul.

8. “Unbreakable” with Alicia Keys

Sampling Eddie Kendricks’ “Intimate Friends,” “Unbreakable” celebrated enduring love with warmth and simplicity. Alicia effortlessly harmonized over the soft instrumental loop, creating a tone that honored both her R&B roots and Kendricks’ gentle romanticism. The song’s live instrumentation aesthetic aligned perfectly with the original’s organic charm.

9. “Through the Wire” with Kanye West

Borrowing Chaka Khan’s “Through the Fire,” Kanye West turned a classic ballad into one of the rawest debut singles in Hip Hop history. Recorded while recovering from a near-fatal car crash, the sped-up vocal loop carried both irony and inspiration, transforming a love song into a statement of resilience. It’s a defining moment in sampling — personal, potent and profound.

10. “So Far to Go” with J Dilla, Common and D’Angelo

Dilla sampled The Isley Brothers’ “Don’t Say Goodnight (It’s Time for Love)” into a sped-up, luxurious bed of soul. The sample retained its bedroom warmth while Common and D’Angelo offered introspective and sensual lines throughout. It’s proof of Dilla’s mastery at taking classic R&B and making it both current and timeless. The groove is tender but focused — a love letter to lovers of sound.

11. “Camay” with Ghostface Killah, Raekwon and Cappadonna

Ghostface and his Wu cohorts floated over Teddy Pendergrass’ “Can’t We Try?” (or, a beautifully warped use of it courtesy of RZA) with a sense of elegance and grown-man confidence. The soft, slow-burning instrumental added a layer of sensuality to the emcees’ romantic wordplay, showing that even the grittiest had a velvet side. It’s a deep cut that oozes maturity and reinforces Ghost’s flair for cinematic soul.

12. “Rhymes Like Dimes” with MF DOOM

Quincy Jones’ “One Hundred Ways” with James Ingram got chopped into a woozy loop that perfectly tailored DOOM’s eccentric bars. While the original is a smooth love song, DOOM’s flip turned it into something as whimsical and unpredictable as his abstract style. It's a beat that feels like a cartoon in slow motion, and it still slaps.

13. “Paid In Full” with Eric B. & Rakim

Eric B. and Rakim’s “Paid In Full” will forever be a staple in Hip Hop rotations and party sets, and a lot of that it due to a bassline pulled from Dennis Edwards and Siedah Garrett’s “Don’t Look Any Further.” Rakim handled the melody with pinpoint precision, making it one of the most iconic releases in Hip Hop history. Few samples have powered verses this commanding.

14. “Gz and Hustlas” with Snoop Dogg

Bernard Wright’s “Haboglabotribin’” got the West Coast treatment in this iconic Snoop Dogg solo record. The G-funk groove walked the line between laid-back and menacing, matching Snoop’s unique and unmistakable flow bar for bar. It’s a perfect early showcase of Dr. Dre’s sonic vision and Snoop’s smooth-yet-serious delivery.

15. “Foolish” with Ashanti

Ashanti’s breakout single flipped DeBarge’s “Stay With Me,” repopularized earlier by Biggie’s “One More Chance” remix. With Irv Gotti’s production and Ashanti’s aching vocals, the loop was reimagined for a new generation of R&B fans navigating heartbreak and pride. The sample’s repetition heightened the emotional pull of the song.

16. “Days of Our Livez” with Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

Sampling both Force MDs’ “Tender Love” and Herb Alpert’s “Making Love in the Rain” (a collaboration with Janet Jackson and Lisa Keith), Bone Thugs crafted a slow-burning ode to love and mortality. The gentle instrumentals provided a gorgeous counterbalance to the rapid-fire harmonies and reflections on struggle and loss. The result is one of their most emotionally resonant tracks — one that proved especially useful for the Set It Off soundtrack.

17. “Why Don’t We Fall in Love” with Amerie

A bit more on the jazz side than R&B as far as a sample is concerned, but no less soulful. Dave Grusin’s “Condor! (Theme)” became the lush foundation for Amerie’s debut single — a shimmering summer love song that feels as fresh as it is timeless. The breezy horns and keys gave the track a cinematic softness that complements Amerie’s breathy delivery. The sample was flipped so well, it became inseparable from the artist it introduced.

18. “Luchini AKA This Is It” with Camp Lo

Sampling Dynasty’s “Adventures in the Land of Music,” Camp Lo created a timeless party record that merged funk sensibilities with “cooler than the other side of the pillow” Bronx vibes. Their slang-heavy bars ride the groove like waves, creating a world both nostalgic and stylish. It’s arguably one of the smoothest flips in Hip Hop, hands down.

19. “Shutterbugg” with Big Boi

The System’s “You Are in My System” powers Big Boi’s futuristic jam, turning electro-R&B into spaced-out Hip Hop. With its rubbery synths and call-and-response hooks, the track paid homage to the ‘80s while pushing sound forward — a perfect match for Big Boi’s solo vision. It’s a masterclass in reinventing funk for a new generation (something that the entire Dungeon Family are experts at).