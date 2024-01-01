Image Image Credit Eric Charbonneau / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Common Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

“Silo” is making a powerful return to AppleTV+ for its second season, plunging viewers once again into an intense world of secrets, survival and rebellion. Set in an underground society that hides from a toxic outside world, the series has captivated audiences with its layered storytelling and thought-provoking themes. Among its compelling characters is Robert Simms, portrayed by Grammy Award-winning artist and actor Common, whose complex role adds an edge of grit and defiance to the dystopian thriller. With “Silo” exploring what it means to question authority and seek truth, Robert becomes emblematic of the fight for freedom in a confined society.

Ahead of the show’s second season, REVOLT had the opportunity to sit down with Common to discuss its evolving themes — including the notion of rebellion that runs throughout — and how he continues to keep his messaging fresh and impactful in today’s fast-changing world.

“Silo” embodies resilience and, at times, a sense of rebellion against the status quo. Reflecting on this theme, Common shared his character Robert's perspective.

"Robert doesn't want a rebellion against the system. Sims believes that if a rebellion happens against the powers that be — whom Simms is part of — everyone could die, and chaos would break out,” the rapper shared. “He works to steer people away from misdirected energy, aiming to avoid the kind of disruption that could lead to tragic consequences."

Common continued, adding his personal view on rebellion today: “For me, rebellion is about self-love, spreading love to others and caring for ourselves holistically — our mental, emotional, spiritual and physical health. True rebellion is when we embrace our individuality, not division, and live with purpose.”

As a powerful voice for justice and change, the Chicago native also discussed how he keeps his message fresh in a rapidly changing world.

“I don’t rely on social media all the time. I go into my own personal silo, which is healthy. It helps me build my self-worth and reminds me of my purpose. Then, when I connect with the world, I’m grounded and focused on my path.” He added, “Staying grounded and humble is essential. I see myself as one with the people, and those experiences give me the strength to speak out and do meaningful work. My faith and purpose keep me rooted.”

Common also shared insights into his role in the forthcoming season and what fans can look forward to: “This season brings a whole new energy. We’re exploring powerful themes, and my character’s journey takes some intense turns. It’s been amazing to bring that to life, and I’m excited for people to see the layers we’ve added to this story."