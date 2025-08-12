Image Image Credit Astrida Valigorsky/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Dionne Warwick performing at The Apollo in NYC Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Dionne Warwick was already a music icon for several decades before becoming just as famous for her social media feed as for her timeless hits. The self-proclaimed “Queen of Twitter” (or X, as it is now called) has mastered the art of the perfectly timed post, whether she’s roasting artists over their stage names or announcing her dating plans. Her tweets blend sharp wit with endearing auntie energy — the kind that makes you feel called out and hugged at the same time.

She’ll go from sharing “hopeful wishes” about collaborations to shading A-list actors without missing a beat, all while insisting she’s tweeting in a gown “as divas do.” With topics ranging from bubble wrap to Bruno Mars, Dionne’s timeline is a gift that keeps on giving. It’s also proof that true legends don’t just adapt to new platforms, they own them (in this case, with the help of a niece).

Check out some of her funniest tweets below. Warwick’s good-natured responses on X to comedic sketches about her (including on “SNL,” which led to her appearance on the show) also deserve an honorable mention.

1. On Chance The Rapper

Warwick publicly questioned Chance The Rapper’s stage name, sparking a playful back-and-forth that left him starstruck. Their lighthearted exchange notably led to a very cool musical collaboration.

2. On The Weeknd

Like Chance, The Weeknd also received some (friendly) smoke from Warwick over the spelling of his name. Also like Chance, he reacted positively to the honor of being mentioned by the “Walk On By” icon.

3. On politics

Simply put, don’t ask Miss Dionne about what’s going on in the political spectrum. Either you’ve been hiding under a rock, or you’re quite aware of what’s taking place in our country.

4. On... bubble wrap?

Perhaps many of us missed the memo, but — for reasons not quite explained — fans previously offered to “cover me in bubble wrap.” Not sure the full context, but her simple yet valid point was golden.

5. On being grouped in with BigXThaPlug

Someone wrote about their random playlist choices, which included both Warwick and the Texas rapper. Following her confusion, she showed love to her younger counterpart and his music.

Many were confused by Subway’s footlong nachos deal, a Doritos-filled option that’s about as American as it gets. Upon Googling, Warwick was less than pleased with the idea.

7. On her wish for better rumors about her

If you’re going to lie on Miss Dionne’s name, at least make it about something better than a connection to a political fundraiser. In fact, speculation about a song with Rih Rih — whom she previously met — sounds like the better move.

8. On U2’s surprise album

People haven’t forgotten Warwick’s history with the Psychic Friends Network. With that said, she had to be real when it came to U2’s infamous (and invasive) digital album release.

9. On her Twitter (X) slang

You heard her. Whatever that platform chooses to be called, the act of creating and publishing a message on it needs to make sense. And Warwick has the solution.

10. On the pandemic

Warwick was all of us when she admitted her food habits during the great lockdown. Added points to Quaker for shouting out her admitted consumption of their tasty product.

11. On (your) inappropriate tweets

As is well-known, X can be a bit of a cesspool when it comes to users and their often NSFW opinions. Again, here’s Miss Dionne with a hilarious solution.

12. On Wendy Williams

When Wendy Williams supposedly made light of her past issues, Warwick hopped on X to give her a piece of her mind in the classiest fashion possible. Do not expect her to reduce a conflict to old-school pranks — at least, not during the winter.

13. On Megan Thee Stallion

She may not know all the lingo, but she’s definitely an unrelenting supporter of Tina Snow and women in general. In this specific case, she decided to give Meg her well-deserved Grammy flowers.

14. On Bruno Mars

When a user wrote about songs that make them ”irrationally angry," Warwick quickly put a halt to any Bruno Mars slander. She later tweeted her wish to get with the Hawaiian star in the studio.

15. On her choice of social media attire

Have you ever wondered what kind of outfit Auntie Dionne might rock while on her phone or in front of a computer? Well, your prayers have been answered.

16. On Cardi B

When Dionne Warwick chooses to research an artist, it’s thorough. This was the case when a financial company tried to borrow a phrase that, while Cardi B likely did not create it, she certainly helped make it popular.

17. On Leonardo DiCaprio

When Warwick decided to indulge in a certain Hollywood dating rumor, she did it in the most hilarious way possible. No word on if Leo caught wind of her message.

18. On Billie Eilish

Sometimes, it’s truly hard to tell if Warwick is flexing her comedic chops or being downright serious. Either way, her approach to the "BIRDS OF A FEATHER” artist’s name ranks up there as one of her funniest thoughts.

19. On Pete Davidson

Warwick keeps her ear to the street when it comes to someone’s dating life, and popular Pete was no exception. This level of tweeting would certainly make for a blockbuster scenario.

20. On DaBaby

Not even DaBaby was safe from Dionne Warwick’s smoke. This was like the glamorous equivalent of a high-level dad joke.

21. On Yung Gravy

Don’t say you weren’t thinking it, either. Miss Dionne will forever remain on fire when it comes to some of music’s most peculiar aliases.