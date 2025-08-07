Image Image Credit Astrida Valigorsky/Contributor via Getty Images, Jason Mendez/Contributor via Getty Images, and Edward Berthelot/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Dionne Warwick, Piers Morgan, and Beyoncé Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The internet is in full debate mode after Beyoncé unveiled a new Levi’s campaign styled in a way many are calling a tribute to Marilyn Monroe. The ad features Beyoncé dressed in classic Americana: platinum curls, double denim, winged eyeliner, and a bold red lip. Those interested in the look can head over to Levi’s official website on Thursday (Aug. 7) to purchase pieces found in the striking images.

On Wednesday (Aug. 6), British commentator Piers Morgan shared the campaign photo on X alongside a caption that read, “Very disappointed to see Beyoncé culturally appropriate Marilyn Monroe in her new Levi’s ad.”

Piers Morgan’s Beyoncé criticism sparks backlash

The criticism triggered swift and polarized reactions. While some agreed with Morgan’s claim, many defended Beyoncé’s creative direction as a bold reinterpretation. Others pointed out the irony of accusing a Black woman of culturally appropriating a white Hollywood icon — particularly in a genre and industry where Black creativity is often exploited.

Dionne Warwick, never one to shy away from speaking her mind online, jumped into the conversation with a single, surgical line. Retweeting Morgan’s post, she wrote, “Getting involved in women’s business again, I see…”

The internet ran with it. Fans flooded Warwick’s replies with praise. One user wrote, “It’s giving obsessed,” to which Warwick simply responded, “Correct.” Morgan later backtracked, claiming the post was a joke. “I would say I can’t believe anyone took my obvious Beyoncé joke post seriously, but I forgot the woke brigade has no sense of humor,” he stated.

Neither Beyoncé nor Levi’s issued a response or confirmed the late Monroe to be the ad’s inspiration.

Beyoncé caps “Cowboy Carter Tour” ahead of Levi’s drop

Back in July, Beyoncé wrapped her wildly successful “Cowboy Carter Tour” with a surprise-filled finale in Las Vegas featuring Destiny’s Child, Shaboozey, JAY-Z, and more. As REVOLT previously reported, the tour grossed over $400 million, making it the highest-grossing country tour to date.