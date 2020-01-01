Image Image Credit Josh Brasted / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt BigXthaPlug Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

When it comes to Southern rap’s next big thing, look no further than BigXthaPlug. Born Xavier Landum in Dallas, Texas, this rising star has brought raw authenticity and undeniable energy to Hip Hop. His journey from a promising football player to a full-fledged rap sensation is a testament to resilience, talent, and the power of storytelling. With hits like “Texas” and “Mmhmm,” he represents the South with pride, using his music to reflect the struggles and triumphs of his life.

Known for his booming delivery and vivid narratives, BigXthaPlug is carving out a unique lane in the rap game. Whether he’s dropping mixtapes, launching his own label, or performing for sold-out crowds, his hustle and dedication shine through. Get to know more about the man behind the music below!

1. He’s a Dallas native with deep Southern roots

BigXthaPlug grew up in Dallas, a city that’s played a huge role in shaping his sound and perspective. Known for its rich culture and strong sense of community, the city served as the backdrop for his formative years. His music often reflects the pride and struggles of Southern life, paying homage to the experiences that shaped him. Tracks like “Texas” showcase his love for his home state and his ability to turn those roots into relatable stories for listeners everywhere.

Before stepping into the booth, he was making headlines on the football field. As a talented high school athlete at Ferris High School, he caught the attention of Division 1 scouts. His skills earned him a spot at Crown College in Minnesota, where he hoped to take his game to the next level. However, off-field challenges and a shift in priorities led him to leave football behind and channel his competitive spirit into music — a decision that changed his life.

3. His time in solitary confinement inspired his career

The UnitedMasters signee’s journey into music was deeply influenced by a period of incarceration, including time spent in solitary confinement. During those difficult days, he began writing raps to cope and reflect on his life. The experience gave him a sense of purpose and inspired him to pursue music full-time after his release. His gritty, introspective lyrics reflect the lessons he learned during that time, resonating with fans who appreciate his raw honesty.

4. His debut mixtape changed his life

Released in December 2020, Bacc From the Dead was BigXthaPlug’s first official project and a testament to his determination. The mixtape showcased his storytelling skills and ability to deliver hard-hitting tracks with authenticity. Songs like “Red Bottoms” and “Mula” gave listeners a glimpse into his life, setting the stage for the success that would follow.

5. His single, Texas, became a cultural anthem

In 2022, the 26-year-old dropped “Texas,” a track that became an instant hit and was certified Gold by the RIAA. The song is both a love letter to his home state and a declaration of his pride in being a Southern artist. Its infectious hook and booming beat made it a fan favorite, solidifying his place as a prominent voice in Southern rap.

6. He founded 600 Entertainment to elevate other artists

In 2023, the Big Stepper artist launched his own record label, 600 Entertainment, to support emerging talent. By signing fellow rappers RoSama and Yung Hood, he’s using his platform to uplift other voices and expand the influence of Southern rap. His entrepreneurial spirit shows his commitment to building a legacy that goes beyond his own music.

7. Mmhmm became his Billboard breakthrough

The father of two’s single “Mmhmm” made waves on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 65. The track’s catchy flow and relatable lyrics about life’s highs and lows resonated with fans. A remix featuring Finesse2tymes brought even more attention to the song, helping him reach a wider audience.

8. His EP, The Biggest, highlighted his versatility

Released in 2023, THE BIGGEST showcased his ability to experiment with different sounds and themes. From tracks like “Climate,” featuring Offset, to “Rock & Roll,” the project proved that he’s more than just a drill rapper — he’s a versatile artist with a story to tell.

9. His debut album, Amar, is named after his son

The rapper’s 2023 album, Amar, is a deeply personal project named after his son. The album explores themes of family, fatherhood, and legacy, giving fans a glimpse into his life beyond the music. Several of the songs reflect his journey as an artist and a father, making the project one of his most heartfelt releases to date.

10. He’s making waves on the festival circuit

In 2023, BigXthaPlug hit the road with the "Don’t Mess With Texas tour,” performing at major festivals like Rolling Loud and Austin City Limits. Known for his high-energy sets and ability to connect with the crowd, he’s quickly building a reputation as one of the most exciting live performers in the game.

11. His parents’ love of music shaped his sound

He grew up in a household filled with music, thanks to his parents’ diverse taste in artists like Lil Wayne, Drake, UGK, and the Isley Brothers. This early exposure to different genres helped him develop a unique sound that blends Southern rap traditions with modern influences, making his music feel both nostalgic and fresh.

12. He’s an advocate for second chances

Having faced his own challenges with the law, the Dallas star often speaks about the importance of redemption and second chances. Through his music and interviews, he encourages others to stay focused on their goals and rise above their circumstances, serving as a powerful example of resilience. Even the XFL, now the United Football League, took notice and called on the Texas native to make them an anthem about the power of second chances.

BigXthaPlug’s rise from the streets of Dallas to the forefront of Southern rap is a testament to his resilience, talent, and authenticity. From his introspective lyrics to his booming delivery, he’s capturing the essence of real-life struggles and triumphs in a way that resonates with fans everywhere. These facts only scratch the surface of his story, but they show why he’s one of Hip Hop’s most exciting rising stars.