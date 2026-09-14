Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jalen Brunson speaks onstage during the Kings of New York panel at the Fanatics Fest NYC 2026 at Jacob Javits Center on July 18, 2026 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Jalen Brunson is expected to appear in a pre-taped segment opening the 78th Emmy Awards.

Brunson has described Mariska Hargitay as a great friend and longtime role model.

Hargitay said Brunson’s separate “SVU” cameo is definitely happening, though its timing and details remain unannounced.

In the words of Mariska Hargitay herself, “I don’t think there is much Jalen [Brunson] can’t do.” On Sunday (Sept. 13), the New York Knicks point guard is expected to help open the 2026 Emmy Awards, which the “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” star is hosting, with a pre-taped segment at the beginning of the telecast.

It’s obviously no secret how massive of a Knicks fan Hargitay is, and the love definitely goes both ways, considering Jalen shared that he “would love” to appear on “SVU” a few months ago. Whether or not his Emmy stint brings him any closer to that cameo is anyone's guess, but it does build on their friendship and the basketball champion’s growing list of television appearances.

The 78th Emmy Awards air live Monday (Sept. 14) at 8 p.m. ET via NBC and Peacock. Before then, scroll down for more on Jalen and Hargitay’s friendship, plus the latest on his increasingly likely “SVU” cameo.

Inside Jalen Brunson and Mariska Hargitay’s friendship

In case you missed it, Jalen shared in July that Hargitay had “become a great friend” of his and someone he’s looked up to, thanks in large part to all the episodes of “SVU” he used to watch with his father, Rick Brunson. “She was an idol. She was someone I looked up to. I think obviously I feel like everyone who watches this show feels like she’s just a role model for all,” the NBA star told Variety.

He continued, “And so, she’s still that for me, but then obviously getting to know her, know her family — our family is intertwining. It’s been a great friendship, and she’s been very supportive of me, and I try to be very supportive of her as well.” Just last year, Jalen and Rick joined Hargitay on the red carpet at the Tribeca Festival premiere of My Mom Jayne, followed by another reunion during the NBA Finals championship parade in June.

Image Image Credit John Nacion / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jalen Brunson, Mariska Hargitay, and Rick Brunson attend the "My Mom Jayne: A Film By Mariska Hargitay" premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at Carnegie Hall on June 13, 2025 in New York City Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Then, in August, Hargitay confirmed that Jalen’s cameo in Dick Wolf’s hit series is “definitely happening.” She told the publication, “It's in the works... He’s kind of magnificent that way. He is just open and ready.”

Jalen Brunson’s television run continues with “Saturday Night Live”

It may take a little while for that to happen, but if there’s one television appearance we can expect much sooner, it’s Jalen hosting “Saturday Night Live” next weekend. On Sept. 26, he’ll become the first active NBA player in nearly 20 years to take on hosting duties, with KATSEYE joining him as the musical guest.