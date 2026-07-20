Image Image Credit Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images and Stefanie Keenan / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jalen Brunson attends the 2026 Time100 Sports Gala on July 16, 2026 in New York City and Mariska Hargitay attends the 2026 TIME Women of the Year Leadership Forum at The West Hollywood EDITION on March 10, 2026 in West Hollywood, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Jalen Brunson said he would love to make a cameo on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” during a recent conversation with Variety.

He has publicly expressed admiration for Mariska Hargitay and welcomed the idea of appearing on her long-running series.

Hargitay, a Knicks fan, has supported Jalen during the team’s championship run and attended related events.

Jalen Brunson, like plenty of us, watches “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” religiously, enough that he’d happily appear on the crime drama should the opportunity come his way. In a conversation with J.P. Morgan CEO Kristin Lemkau published by Variety on Monday (July 20), the NBA champion said he “would love to” make a cameo on the Mariska Hargitay-led show.

“Mariska has become a great friend of mine. She was an idol. She was someone I looked up to. I think obviously I feel like everyone who watches this show feels like she’s just a role model for all,” Jalen explained. “And so, she’s still that for me, but then obviously getting to know her, know her family — our family is intertwining. It’s been a great friendship, and she’s been very supportive of me, and I try to be very supportive of her as well.”

To give you an idea of just how big an “SVU” fan Jalen is, he grew up watching the series with his father and Knicks assistant coach, Rick Brunson. Last year, the two shared the red carpet with Hargitay — who plays Captain Olivia Benson in Dick Wolf’s hit series — at the Tribeca Festival premiere of My Mom Jayne, then reunited with her during the championship parade last month.

Image Image Credit John Nacion / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jalen Brunson, Mariska Hargitay, and Rick Brunson attend the "My Mom Jayne: A Film By Mariska Hargitay" premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at Carnegie Hall on June 13, 2025 in New York City Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Inside Mariska Hargitay’s longtime love for the New York Knicks and Jalen Brunson

Of course, Hargitay is a huge Knicks fan and has been long before Jalen led the team to its first championship in 53 years. During Game 4 of the NBA Finals, she cheered them on alongside none other than Taylor Swift.

Hilariously enough, the Emmy-winning actress shaved “four minutes off the running time” of her Broadway show, “Every Brilliant Thing,” so she could sprint 10 blocks to make it to the matchup against the San Antonio Spurs, which the Knicks ultimately won by one point. “I knew the traffic would be crazy, so I sprinted from the Hudson Theater on 44th and 6th to MSG,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

Image Image Credit Al Bello / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Este Haim, Taylor Swift, and Mariska Hargitay attend Game Four of the 2026 NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on June 10, 2026 in New York City Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Hargitay added, “But I knew everything was going to be alright, because I was wearing my Jalen Brunson Kobe 5 Protos that Jalen gave me a few months ago. But I’m not gonna lie, the ten-block sprint after a two-show day was no joke.”