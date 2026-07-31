Image Image Credit Frazer Harrison/GA/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Yahya Abdul-Mateen II attends the Launch Event of Marvel Television's "Wonder Man" at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

The series will not move forward with a second season despite an earlier renewal announcement.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II shared a response on Instagram, thanking viewers and reflecting on the experience.

The cancellation follows his recent Emmy nomination for lead performance in the Disney+ comedy.

Marvel Television’s “Wonder Man” will not return for a second season, prompting star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to address the unexpected reversal shortly after the cancellation became public.

In an Instagram post Thursday (July 30), the actor confirmed that the Disney+ series reached its end. “That’s life, right? Everything will shake out,” he wrote.

Abdul-Mateen II thanked viewers who watched, discussed, and recommended the series, including YouTube creators whose reaction videos he followed. While acknowledging that "Wonder Man" was cooked, he stressed the response it received, writing, “The show worked. And that’s my favorite thing about it.”

Marvel and Disney+ canceled “Wonder Man” roughly four months after announcing the series was renewed. Variety reported that a writers’ room for the planned second season was never opened and that the writers attached to the project were released to pursue other work. Neither company publicly disclosed a reason for reversing the renewal. Reports indicated that characters introduced in the series could still appear elsewhere in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The eight-episode comedy premiered in January and followed Simon Williams, a struggling Hollywood actor with hidden superpowers, as he auditioned to lead a remake of the fictional superhero movie Wonder Man. Ben Kingsley reprised his role as Trevor Slattery, the actor previously seen posing as the Mandarin in Iron Man 3 before returning in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest co-created the series.

“Wonder Man” earned Abdul-Mateen II his second Emmy nomination

The cancellation arrived just over three weeks after the Television Academy nominated Abdul-Mateen II for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. His performance as Williams placed him in a field with Steve Carell, Matthew Rhys, Jason Segel, and Martin Short.

The recognition marked Abdul-Mateen II’s second career Emmy nod; he previously won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie in 2020 for portraying Cal Abar and Doctor Manhattan in HBO’s “Watchmen.”