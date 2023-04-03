Image Image Credit Michael Hickey / Stringer via Getty Images, Gilbert Carrasquillo / Contributor via Getty Images, and Dia Dipasupil / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky walks the orange carpet during the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star weekend at Indiana Convention Center on July 17, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana, Angel Reese is seen arriving to the 2024 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on October 28, 2024 in New York City, and Angel Reese attends the 38th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani South Street on December 04, 2024 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

As a powerhouse on and off the court, Angel Reese has plenty of range, especially when it comes to her style. The basketball star became a household name after winning the women’s NCAA championship in 2023, and thanks to her sense of fashion, she rarely disappoints on the red carpet, at events, or anywhere she shows up.

Reese’s fashion moments speak for themselves, from the Met Gala to her appearances at award shows like the 38th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards, where she took home the Style Influencer of the Year award. Her style, however, isn’t limited to special events. In fact, some of Reese’s most memorable looks have come straight from the WNBA tunnel or simply while she's out and about.

As her career continues to soar, it’s clear that Reese is not only changing the game in women’s basketball but also in the fashion world. With plenty more to come, here’s a closer look at a few of the WNBA player’s best style moments.

1. The WNBA tunnel

The WNBA tunnel is basically basketball’s version of a fashion runway, and there’s no better place for players to debut their fits than the walkway from the locker room to the court. In the photo above, Reese paid tribute to one of the greatest to ever do it — Michael Jordan — with a graphic sweater layered over a collared shirt and paired with a mini skirt. Her outfit was a slam dunk, style-wise.

2. The 2023 ESPY Awards

Reese kept it simple and chic for the 2023 ESPY Awards. After all, she'd only recently been launched into the national spotlight after clinching the NCAA championship for LSU. The power forward hit the red carpet in a sparkling golden dress with a thigh-high slit up one side. It was definitely a memorable moment for the Best Breakthrough Athlete winner, but also just the beginning of her reign as a fashion it-girl.

3. Her Vogue cover

“I was a fashion girlie from young too,” Reese told Vogue in her cover story, where she stunned in a ruched red Versace dress. “I used to watch ‘America’s Next Top Model’ with Tyra [Banks] and practice my walk in the living room.” If anyone ever doubted she could’ve been a model if basketball didn’t work out, here’s your proof.

4. The 2024 Met Gala

Reese did not come to play for her first Met Gala. Not only did it fall on her birthday, but she had a preseason game the very next day. To celebrate the occasion, she stunned in a sparkly mint-green dress with a deep V-neck and sheer skirt. Because no outfit is complete without the right shoes, she slipped into a custom pair of Stuart Weitzman slingbacks.

The 38th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards was a major night for Reese, who took home the Style Influencer of the Year award. Dressed in a tuxedo-inspired suit paired with a sheer-paneled corset, the WNBA star proved exactly why she earned the title at the ceremony itself. Also, just in case anyone needs a reminder, her face card never declines!

6. The Unrivaled tunnel

Just like they do in the WNBA tunnel, the ladies brought serious heat to the pregame tunnel for Unrivaled, the league co-founded by Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart. Before her game, Reese stepped out in a double-denim look, accessorized to perfection with a Hermès bag and leather gloves designed to look like red nails. Whoever her stylist was, please give them a raise!

7. The 2025 Met Gala

The theme of the 2025 Met Gala was “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” and our sports favorites — Simone Biles, Stefon Diggs, and obviously Reese — brought their A-game. What made this year particularly special was that she was tapped as a member of the host committee. Reese gave the classic suit a feminine update with a two-piece set from Thom Browne. The top featured white triangular panels that mimicked a blazer atop a dress shirt, while the skirt's hourglass drop waist cascaded into a silky fabric that swept along the Met's iconic floors.

8. The Prelude To The Olympics at Fondation Louis Vuitton

Reese gave us her take on Parisian style at none other than the 2024 Summer Olympics, and believe it or not, the look almost didn’t happen. “I went to Louis Vuitton earlier during the day and just grabbed some stuff that I wanted for myself,” she said of the white mini dress she paired with matching slingbacks. “[I] just added some accessories and just dressed it up. I mean, that’s kind of what I do.”

9. The 2024 CFDA Awards

Reese always shows up and shows out at award shows and red carpet events, but she deserves extra credit for what she pulled off at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards. The Chicago Sky star arrived in a white strapless gown paired with a matching fur coat. Can we just say platinum blonde is absolutely her color!

10. The 2024 WNBA Draft

All of Reese’s hard work at LSU paid off big time at the WNBA Draft, where she was selected seventh overall by the Sky. Special moments deserve special outfits, and the Chicago Barbie did not disappoint with her beaded gown from Bronx and Banco. It came complete with a hood, cowl neckline, and an elegant open back.

11. The 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Reese can do no wrong in a dress. For the return of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show (its first in six years), she wore a red crochet number with a fringe hem. Stunning, confident, and walking in confidence, the Maryland native surely would fit right in with the runway models.

12. The 2025 WNBA All-Star weekend

All the top hoopers pulled their best looks out to walk the orange carpet on Thursday, July 17, for the 2025 WNBA All-Star weekend, but the DC Power FC co-owner definitely stood out. Donned in a long animal print garment, strappy black heels, and sunglasses, she was fabulous and fly. Even the WNBA had to shout out the look, and they were 100% right that she was serving!