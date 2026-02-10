Image Image Credit Riska via Getty Images Image Alt Portrait of romantic African American couple Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Valentine’s Day might be one of the most important holidays of the year, especially for the people in your life who take love seriously. If you’re one of them, you probably understand the challenge of finding the right gift. When you’ve been with someone for a long time — or simply have a lot on your plate — coming up with something thoughtful isn't always easy.

Flowers are nice, albeit expected. Cards can be great if they have a little something inside. On the other hand, a box of chocolates is probably the most predictable gift of all. Fortunately, there are plenty of ideas out there that go a step above the usual, including bags, accessories, and things the two of you can enjoy together (yes, experiences count as gifts too).

So, whether you're shopping for your wife, fiancée, girlfriend, or another special someone, REVOLT gathered 21 Valentine’s Day gift ideas to save you the stress. Check them out below.

1. A new set of earrings

Jewelry always ranks high for Valentine’s Day, mainly because — unlike flowers or a gift card — it doesn’t fade or end up tossed in a shoebox once the holiday passes. Earrings, whether gold, silver, or any type of gemstone, are pretty much a guaranteed hit.

2. A Valentine’s Day-themed plushie or teddy bear

Another obvious Valentine’s Day pick: teddy bears and plushies. They’re adorable and usually pretty affordable, too. Plus, they make the perfect snuggle buddy when the two of you aren’t together.

3. A heart-shaped Dutch oven

For the cooking-obsessed, a heart-shaped Dutch oven is about as thoughtful as it gets. It works for searing, frying, baking, and pretty much any other method she loves using in the kitchen.

4. A cozy sweater

Nothing beats curling up in a blanket at home, and with a good sweater, you can bring that cozy comfort on the go. There’s no shortage of brands, colors, and styles out there — just don’t pick something you’ve already spotted in her closet!

5. Savage x Fenty lingerie

Though it may technically double as a gift for you and your viewing pleasure, lingerie is a Valentine’s Day mainstay for a reason. Help her look — and feel — good in a new lace set or maybe a slip dress. One thing we can’t stress enough: the fit has to be right. Check in with her before you splurge so you don’t end up with the wrong measurements or something she isn’t comfortable wearing.

6. SKIMS shapewear

As much as we love RiRi, she isn’t the only celebrity with a brand that delivers great lingerie and shapewear. Give your special someone’s basics collection a refresh with some new bodysuits, tank tops, and tees. The skin-toned shades tend to stick around all year, while colors like pink and red typically drop as limited editions around Valentine’s Day. There’s a reason SZA, Ice Spice, Usher, and others have been modeled for the Kim Kardashian-founded brand.

7. A BYREDO candle

If love had a smell, it might come pretty close to a BYREDO candle. The brand’s scents range from floral to woodsy to spicy, plus their larger sizes burn for around 60 hours, which is a big bonus.

8. A Diptyque discovery set

Diptyque is another brand that makes amazing candles and perfumes (IYKYK). Yes, their products are on the pricier side, but hey, love isn’t cheap. Plus, they have discovery sets, which means you won’t overspend on a fragrance she might not even enjoy.

9. A Sephora gift card

While knowing your other half’s favorite blush, perfect foundation shade, or the skincare routine that magically keeps breakouts in check would be amazing, that’s not always realistic. The next best thing? A Sephora gift card, duh!

10. A pair of UGGs

Given that Valentine’s Day falls right in the middle of winter, it’s probably still freezing outside. So why not get her a pair of UGGs? They’ll keep her warm now, and chances are she can keep wearing them long after, especially since their popularity extends well into spring.

11. A bouquet of flowers

When it comes to flowers, the more the merrier. Roses, lilies, orchids — you’ve got plenty to choose from. As any florist will tell you, if you buy them ahead of time, keep them in a cool room, away from direct sunlight, and change the water every day. We’d hate for you to show up to your date with a wilted bouquet.

12. Telfar’s Shopping Bag

At REVOLT, we’re always big on supporting Black-owned businesses, so we’d be remiss not to mention Telfar. Founded by Telfar Clemens, the brand’s signature Shopping Bag comes in small, medium, and large. With a full rainbow of colors available, it works perfectly as a standalone gift or as something you can match to the rest of her V-Day surprises.

13. A Brandon Blackwood handbag

In the same vein, fashion designer Brandon Blackwood sure knows how to make a good handbag. With animal prints, suede, fur, and other fabrics to pick from, there’s plenty of variety. You likely know your partner better than we ever could (or at least we hope), so choose the one that feels the most like her.

14. A Chanel bag

You’ll have to check out our list of songs named after Chanel to see just how much musicians — and the rest of us — adore the designer house. The good news is you don’t need to drain your bank account for a brand-new bag when places like Amazon offer plenty of pre-owned options through verified sellers.

15. A LEGO flower bouquet

It’s a little disappointing to buy her flowers only to see the petals dry out after a few days. Instead, get her a LEGO bouquet! It’s something you can put together as a couple, and it lasts as long as you want, or at least until someone knocks it over. We’d recommend mixing in faux flowers afterward to make it look even better.

16. Rhode’s lip case

Perhaps something that will especially appeal to the younger girlfriends and wives, Rhode’s lip gloss-holding phone cases were all the rage when they first launched — and we completely understand why. I mean, what’s better than a case that protects your phone and holds your lip gloss?

17. Fenty Beauty’s Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer

Speaking of lip gloss, there are very few brands who do it better than Fenty Beauty. Beloved by beauty editors and influencers alike, its Gloss Bomb is packed with peptides, shea butter, and vitamin E. Trust us, you’ll want to grab more than one shade.

18. Therabody’s TheraFace Mask Glo

You might be wondering, “What on earth is that thing?” Therabody’s TheraFace Mask Glo uses different wavelengths to boost collagen and leave skin looking plumper and less wrinkled. So, if radiant skin is a goal for her, this could be a winner. It’s Kendall Jenner-approved, too, if that counts for anything.

19. Sand + Fog’s Perfume Oil Droppers

While we’ve already touched on candles, perfumes are another great option if you have a scent-loving partner. Sand + Fog offers a range of perfume oil droppers inspired by popular luxury fragrances, all for a fraction of the price. Not to mention, oils tend to have a higher fragrance concentration than the sprays most of us are used to.

20. Sweet July’s The Complete Set

If you’re shopping for a skincare lover — or someone who enjoys trying different products until they land on the right ones — a curated collection is a great move. Our top pick is Sweet July’s The Complete Set, which includes a sleep serum, eye cream, skin oil, and several other products infused with nutrient-rich Caribbean superfoods. The Ayesha Curry-founded brand is formulated to work on all skin types, including sensitive ones!

21. Candy

Although your significant other might not be overjoyed if candy were the only thing you got her, it definitely works as a good basket filler (unless she’s very health-conscious). Take your pick from Starbursts, Skittles, M&Ms, and whatever else catches your eye at the grocery store.