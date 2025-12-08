Image
Image Credit
MediaNews Group/East Bay Times via Getty Images/Contributor via Getty Images and Allen Berezovsky/Contributor via Getty Images
Image Alt
JAY-Z and Beyonce, and Ciara and Russell Wilson
Image Size
landscape-medium
Image Position
center

Key Takeaways

There’s a reason “courtside” hits different. It’s the closest thing the NBA has to a front-row concert: Sneakers squeaking, celebrities in the camera’s peripheral, and couples turning a random Tuesday into a full-on pop-culture moment. From rap royalty to Hollywood lifers, these pairs have shown up with the kind of energy that says, “Yes, we’re here for the game. Also, check the fit.”

This roundup looks back at notable couples who’ve taken in NBA action from the best seats in the building (whichever building that happened to be). Some are married and locked-in, some were the talk of the timeline for a season, and some are pure throwback nostalgia. But every appearance adds to the league’s ongoing courtside mythology of love, status, community, and a little bit of spectacle, all in one baseline snapshot.

Think of it as a relationship mood board (soundtracked by the culture and lit by arena LEDs) where the couple is part of the broadcast. Inside, you’ll find power pairs from Beyoncé and JAY-Z to Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London. We’re keeping it simple with who, where, and the vibe, so you can pull the photos, the headlines, and the memories in one scroll.

1. Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner

Image
Image Credit
Bob Levey/Contributor via Getty Images
Image Alt
Kylie Jenner and Houston rapper Travis Scott watched courtside as the Rockets hosted Game 5 of the 2017 Western Conference Quarterfinals at Toyota Center in Houston.
Image Size
landscape-xlarge
Image Position
center

Kylie Jenner and Houston rapper Travis Scott watched courtside as the Rockets hosted Game 5 of the 2017 Western Conference Quarterfinals at Toyota Center in Houston.

2. Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London

Image
Image Credit
Allen Berezovsky/Contributor via Getty Images
Image Alt
Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London spent Christmas Day the LA way — courtside at Staples Center for Lakers vs. Timberwolves, turning the holiday into a date-night snapshot.
Image Size
landscape-xlarge
Image Position
center

Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London spent Christmas Day the LA way — courtside at Staples Center for Lakers vs. Timberwolves, turning the holiday into a date-night snapshot.

3. Denzel Washington and Pauletta Washington

Image
Image Credit
Allen Berezovsky/Contributor via Getty Images
Image Alt
Denzel and Pauletta Washington brought Hollywood royalty to Staples Center
Image Size
landscape-xlarge
Image Position
center

Denzel and Pauletta Washington brought Hollywood royalty to Staples Center, sitting courtside for Lakers vs. Suns back in 2018 — proof date night can come with a shot clock.

4. JAY-Z and Beyoncé

Image
Image Credit
Greg Nelson/Contributor via Getty Images
Image Alt
Beyoncé and JAY-Z turned Toyota Center into a runway
Image Size
landscape-xlarge
Image Position
center

Beyoncé and JAY-Z turned Toyota Center into a runway, posted up courtside for Rockets vs. Warriors in Game 6. It’s the kind of power-pair cameo that steals a possession from the action.

5. Quavo and Saweetie

Image
Image Credit
Paris Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images
Image Alt
Saweetie and Quavo
Image Size
landscape-xlarge
Image Position
center

Saweetie and Quavo pulled up to State Farm Arena for the Hawks–Pelicans preseason opener in 2019, turning a warm-up game into an effortlessly fly courtside moment.

6. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

Image
Image Credit
Allen Berezovsky/Contributor via Getty Images
Image Alt
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Image Size
landscape-xlarge
Image Position
center

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West sat courtside at Staples Center in 2020, taking in the Lakers vs. Cavaliers (with Courteney Cox nearby) and giving the cameras plenty to work with.

7. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

Image
Image Credit
Allen Berezovsky/Contributor via Getty Images
Image Alt
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen
Image Size
landscape-xlarge
Image Position
center

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen pulled up to Staples Center in 2020, catching Clippers vs. Lakers and turning another rivalry night into an easy, camera-ready courtside moment.

8. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith

Image
Image Credit
MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images/Contributor via Getty Images
Image Alt
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith
Image Size
landscape-xlarge
Image Position
center

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith shared a courtside laugh during Game 4 of the NBA Finals at Staples Center in 2008, creating an easy, memorable snapshot on the jumbotron.

9. Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union

Image
Image Credit
Image Alt
Image Size
landscape-xlarge
Image Position
center

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union watched from courtside during Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at FTX Arena in 2022. It was effectively another polished moment to their long-running Miami presence.

10. Russell Wilson and Ciara

Image
Image Credit
Sarah Stier/Contributor via Getty Images
Image Alt
Image Size
landscape-xlarge
Image Position
center

Ciara and Russell Wilson attended the Nets vs. Celtics game at Barclays Center in 2024. The cameras caught a family courtside moment with Future and Sienna that added a warm, low-key highlight to the matchup.

11. Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez

Image
Image Credit
Sarah Stier/Contributor via Getty Images
Image Alt
Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez
Image Size
landscape-xlarge
Image Position
center

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco attended Knicks vs. 76ers at Madison Square Garden in 2024, sitting courtside for Game 2 and keeping their appearance (relatively) low-key amid the playoff energy.

12. Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'Oir

Image
Image Credit
Kevin C. Cox/Contributor via Getty Images
Image Alt
Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’Oir
Image Size
landscape-xlarge
Image Position
center

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’Oir sat courtside at State Farm Arena in 2024, watching Hawks vs. Nets and keeping their appearance easy and unfussed during the break in action.

13. Adele and Rich Paul

Image
Image Credit
Image Alt
Image Size
landscape-xlarge
Image Position
center

Adele and Rich Paul took in Lakers vs. Jazz at Crypto.com Arena in 2025, sitting courtside and keeping things relaxed as they watched the game play out.

14. Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys

Image
Image Credit
Eakin Howard/Contributor via Getty Images
Image Alt
Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys
Image Size
landscape-xlarge
Image Position
center

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz watched Warriors vs. Nuggets from courtside at Chase Center in 2025, taking in the fourth-quarter stretch together in a calm, easy moment.

15. Stefon Diggs and Cardi B

Image
Image Credit
Elsa/Contributor via Getty Images
Image Alt
Stefon Diggs and Cardi B
Image Size
landscape-xlarge
Image Position
center

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs sat courtside at Madison Square Garden in 2025, watching Knicks vs. Celtics in Game 4 and keeping their appearance easy and unfussed in the first quarter.