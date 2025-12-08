Image Image Credit MediaNews Group/East Bay Times via Getty Images/Contributor via Getty Images and Allen Berezovsky/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt JAY-Z and Beyonce, and Ciara and Russell Wilson Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Courtside appearances offer celebrity couples a chance to showcase their style and relationship status in a high-visibility setting.

These moments reflect how NBA games have evolved into a cultural hotspot for fashion, fame, and public image.

The article highlights how different couples use the courtside spotlight to shape their narrative — from subtle gestures to bold statements.

There’s a reason “courtside” hits different. It’s the closest thing the NBA has to a front-row concert: Sneakers squeaking, celebrities in the camera’s peripheral, and couples turning a random Tuesday into a full-on pop-culture moment. From rap royalty to Hollywood lifers, these pairs have shown up with the kind of energy that says, “Yes, we’re here for the game. Also, check the fit.”

This roundup looks back at notable couples who’ve taken in NBA action from the best seats in the building (whichever building that happened to be). Some are married and locked-in, some were the talk of the timeline for a season, and some are pure throwback nostalgia. But every appearance adds to the league’s ongoing courtside mythology of love, status, community, and a little bit of spectacle, all in one baseline snapshot.

Think of it as a relationship mood board (soundtracked by the culture and lit by arena LEDs) where the couple is part of the broadcast. Inside, you’ll find power pairs from Beyoncé and JAY-Z to Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London. We’re keeping it simple with who, where, and the vibe, so you can pull the photos, the headlines, and the memories in one scroll.

1. Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner and Houston rapper Travis Scott watched courtside as the Rockets hosted Game 5 of the 2017 Western Conference Quarterfinals at Toyota Center in Houston.

Kylie Jenner and Houston rapper Travis Scott watched courtside as the Rockets hosted Game 5 of the 2017 Western Conference Quarterfinals at Toyota Center in Houston.

2. Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London

Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London spent Christmas Day the LA way — courtside at Staples Center for Lakers vs. Timberwolves, turning the holiday into a date-night snapshot.

Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London spent Christmas Day the LA way — courtside at Staples Center for Lakers vs. Timberwolves, turning the holiday into a date-night snapshot.

3. Denzel Washington and Pauletta Washington

Denzel and Pauletta Washington brought Hollywood royalty to Staples Center

Denzel and Pauletta Washington brought Hollywood royalty to Staples Center, sitting courtside for Lakers vs. Suns back in 2018 — proof date night can come with a shot clock.

4. JAY-Z and Beyoncé

Beyoncé and JAY-Z turned Toyota Center into a runway

Beyoncé and JAY-Z turned Toyota Center into a runway, posted up courtside for Rockets vs. Warriors in Game 6. It’s the kind of power-pair cameo that steals a possession from the action.

5. Quavo and Saweetie

Saweetie and Quavo

Saweetie and Quavo pulled up to State Farm Arena for the Hawks–Pelicans preseason opener in 2019, turning a warm-up game into an effortlessly fly courtside moment.

6. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West sat courtside at Staples Center in 2020, taking in the Lakers vs. Cavaliers (with Courteney Cox nearby) and giving the cameras plenty to work with.

7. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen pulled up to Staples Center in 2020, catching Clippers vs. Lakers and turning another rivalry night into an easy, camera-ready courtside moment.

8. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith shared a courtside laugh during Game 4 of the NBA Finals at Staples Center in 2008, creating an easy, memorable snapshot on the jumbotron.

9. Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union watched from courtside during Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at FTX Arena in 2022. It was effectively another polished moment to their long-running Miami presence.

10. Russell Wilson and Ciara

Ciara and Russell Wilson

Ciara and Russell Wilson attended the Nets vs. Celtics game at Barclays Center in 2024. The cameras caught a family courtside moment with Future and Sienna that added a warm, low-key highlight to the matchup.

11. Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco attended Knicks vs. 76ers at Madison Square Garden in 2024, sitting courtside for Game 2 and keeping their appearance (relatively) low-key amid the playoff energy.

12. Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'Oir

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'Oir

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’Oir sat courtside at State Farm Arena in 2024, watching Hawks vs. Nets and keeping their appearance easy and unfussed during the break in action.

13. Adele and Rich Paul

Adele and Rich Paul

Adele and Rich Paul took in Lakers vs. Jazz at Crypto.com Arena in 2025, sitting courtside and keeping things relaxed as they watched the game play out.

14. Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys

Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz watched Warriors vs. Nuggets from courtside at Chase Center in 2025, taking in the fourth-quarter stretch together in a calm, easy moment.

15. Stefon Diggs and Cardi B

Stefon Diggs and Cardi B

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs sat courtside at Madison Square Garden in 2025, watching Knicks vs. Celtics in Game 4 and keeping their appearance easy and unfussed in the first quarter.