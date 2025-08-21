Image Image Credit Michael Buckner / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ciara, Russell Wilson at the 2025 ESPY Awards Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Russell Wilson and Ciara represent the kind of love that feels steady, prayerful, and rooted in something bigger than surface-level attraction. Their relationship didn’t pop up overnight; it grew from vision, discipline, and deep faith, showing what happens when two people commit fully — spiritually, emotionally, and publicly.

Ciara has always been about clarity and vision, knowing exactly what she wanted — a God-fearing man with a playful spirit, someone who loves kids and truly cares. That clear vision brought her exactly what she was ready to receive. Russell showed up as protector and partner, unafraid to express how deeply he feels. From handwritten notes to Instagram posts calling her his peace and his joy, there has never been a question about his feelings or where he stands.

Their love feels intentional not only in words but in action, as they build each other up, celebrate each other’s wins, and invest energy into their relationship alongside their personal goals. That balance of support and independence is evident in how they parent, work side by side, and move through life together.

They’ve built a bond that shows what choosing your partner every day really means — a connection wrapped in prayer and protected by purpose. For anyone still believing in deep love, real friendship, and showing up fully for your person, this is the blueprint. Russell and Ciara prove that love doesn’t have to be loud to make an impact; it only needs to be real.

Here are 8 of Ciara and Russell's cutest quotes about each other!

1. That's a good man, Savannah

Wilson said during an interview with Pastor Miles McPherson of The Rock Church, “I was on tour, and I was looking at her in the mirror, and God spoke to me. He said, ‘I need you to lead her.’ I told her, ‘What would you do if we took all that ‘extra stuff’ off the table, and just did it Jesus’ way?’” He added, “I know y’all have seen her on the screen. If there’s a 10, she’s a 15.”

2. Speak into existence

Getting specific about what you want isn’t so underrated after all. Ciara laid it out clearly before meeting Russell Wilson. “I remember telling my friend the guy I wanted: a God-fearing man with a very fun spirit who loves kids and would really, truly care for me. I was very specific because I do believe you can have it all,” she said. Pull that notepad out, ladies, and write out every detail and get ready for your man to find you soon!

3. Love at first sight

Their love story had already been making headlines, but their engagement sealed the deal. It felt like a modern-day fairytale, only this one came with prayer, patience, and purpose. “She said Yes!!! Since Day 1, I knew you were the one,” Wilson wrote on Instagram when they got engaged. “No greater feeling... #TrueLove”.

4. Homie, lover, friend

“I just remember the first time we ever met, we talked about our bucket list and all the different things we wanted to do, and I just think about all of the things that we've accomplished so far, what we're continuing to accomplish moving forward,” Russell said. “So, a lot of that is just because of your visions and your ability to do so many things well. So, I love you. I'm proud of you, and I'm so honored to be your husband, but also your best friend.”

This one’s for anybody holding on to the idea that real love still exists. The kind that shows up for you, grows with you, and genuinely wants to be your everything.

5. Real couple goals

Ciara made it clear — having a partner who truly sees you, uplifts you, and stands beside you is the real couple goals in an interview on “TODAY With Jenna & Friends.”

“I am a better woman because of him,” she said. “That support is tremendous because sometimes you do feel like — I don’t want to say alone feelings — but when I go home, I know I’m not alone. And his belief and support for me just gives me an extra wind of support that even though I’m a tough, independent woman, that support is critical.” She added, “And even being able to support him, like that connection that you build with supporting each other on your journeys, it’s incredible. I feel like every day we’re evolving our love by how we’re committed to supporting each other and just committed to each other. We’re a team.”

6. The peace in my prayers

Imagine someone telling you you’re the peace in their prayers — and meaning every word. I’m not crying, you’re crying.

“Since we met, you’ve been my strength in every trial. My joy in every moment. My peace in every prayer. God blessed me with the most incredible gift in you!” Wilson wrote in the caption of a sweet post. “I am so grateful for our journey together. Here's to a lifetime more. I love you, Mrs. Wilson, to Heaven & back! ❤️”

7. God did!

At the heart of it all — love, life, kids, and everything in between — is their faith.

“God is the center of it all for us. And that’s a foundation for us,” Russell shared. “I think as we get to do everything together — business, life, kids, you know, parenthood — all that stuff, in every one of those categories, the center of it is God and our faith.”

8. I got your back, boo!

“That man got my back, and it feels different. That man, he’s always there for me. It’s not ever a moment where he won’t pause and like make sure I’m good, you know? It could be creative advice or whatever, he’s just there for me.”

Ciara’s words here reveal a rare kind of partnership, one where support is spoken and lived every single day.