Ciara has heard the chatter about her husband, New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson, being labeled “corny,” but she’s not giving it any energy.

During her recent appearance on “The Breakfast Club” to promote her new album CiCi, the Grammy-winning singer was asked how she feels about the ongoing jokes aimed at her husband. Her response was clear: she’s focused on the love they share.

“Oh my gosh… I don’t have to even reply to that,” she told hosts Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, and Jess Hilarious. “Why would I even respond to that? You know what I’m saying? Like, I know what I know and that’s all that matters… He is the most amazing human being you can know, the smartest, most intelligent Black man that I have ever known.”

When the hosts noted that Russell is sometimes called a “simp” for publicly caring for his wife, Ciara said the criticism often says more about the critics than it does about him. “Who’s the man saying it?” the Atlanta native asked. “It’s like someone saying a person doesn’t love someone, but have you ever loved someone right? Have you ever been loved right? So, sometimes people, to me, speak out of pocket because they just don’t know. So, for me, versus being mad about it, you just be like, ‘God bless them.’”

Ciara admitted that there are times she’s tempted to clap back at the negativity, but she usually resists. “Do I wanna say stuff sometimes? Absolutely,” she said. “But is it worth it? No. I think about how many people I’ve seen come and I’ve seen go, and I leave it there.”

Ciara and Russell married in 2016 after about a year of dating. Their family includes four children, Sienna, Win, and Amora, plus Ciara’s son, Future Zahir, from a previous relationship.

Celebrating her eighth studio album

Her new album CiCi, dropped today (Aug. 22) under her Beauty Marks Entertainment label, blends her 2023 CiCi EP with five new songs. The project includes features from Chris Brown, Busta Rhymes, Lil Baby, Tyga, Latto, Big Freedia, and more.