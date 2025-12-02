Image Image Credit TheStewartofNY / Contributor via Getty Images, Mike Coppola/MG19 / Contributor via Getty Images, and Maya Dehlin Spach / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Tyla attends the 2025 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards at The Plaza Hotel, Frank Ocean attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art, and Young Thug arrives at 2025 GQ Men Of The Year at Chateau Marmont on November 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Chanel has become a recurring motif in Hip Hop and R&B, symbolizing luxury, identity, and status.

Artists use Chanel references to explore themes like romance, power, and personal style.

The list spans genres and eras, showing how Chanel’s influence in music continues to evolve.

It's no secret that musicians love designer brands, and when they’re not wearing them at award shows or in music videos, they’re name-dropping them in songs. The 2010s gave us songs like Migos’ “Versace” and JAY-Z’s “Tom Ford.” But another luxury house that’s grown in popularity — especially within rap and R&B — is Chanel.

Whether it’s Coco Chanel herself being name-dropped by Nicki Minaj and Latin stars like Eladio Carrión, or artists simply expressing their love for double C’s, Chanel references are everywhere. Drake has “CRYING IN CHANEL,” Dreezy has “Chanel Slides,” and Camila Cabello even took the fragrance route with “Chanel No.5.”

With all that in mind, scroll through 15 songs named after Chanel below.

1. “Chanel” by Frank Ocean

“My guy pretty like a girl / And he got fight stories to tell / I see both sides like Chanel,” Frank Ocean sings on “Chanel,” lyrics most of us have heard at least a few times by now. He debuted the song via Blonded Radio, and to date, it remains one of the elusive artist’s most clever references to his sexuality.

2. “CRYING IN CHANEL” by Drake

“CRYING IN CHANEL” was one of the many gems we got from Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR’s collaborative project, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. “Shawty right here cryin' in the middle of Chanel / Are those tears of joy from your eyes? I can't tell,” the Canadian rapper says on the criminally short second half of the record. Crying in the Chanel store doesn’t sound so bad, unless your card declines.

3. “Chanel Boy” by Lil Uzi Vert

To give the moment some background, Lil Uzi Vert had just gotten out of his contract with Generation Now, became a newly independent artist, and celebrated by dropping this monster of a track. “Chanel Boy” featured him rapping about endless double C's and reminding us how Chanaynay — slang for Chanel — “ain’t cheap.” On that point, he’s absolutely right.

4. “Coco Chanel” by Nicki Minaj

Not only does Nicki Minaj’s “Coco Chanel” have the honor of carrying the name of the iconic fashion designer, but it’s also the rapper’s first-ever collaboration with Foxy Brown. On the chorus of the Queen track, though, Minaj uses “Coco” primarily as a coded way of saying coke. In Spanish, she raps, “Yo, llévame a la coco, yeah, a la coco / Ellos quieren coco, y yo tampoco.”

“We fight like sisters. That’s how I know the love is real. I think it’s full circle to finally have her on the album,” Minaj told Billboard about the record.

5. “Chanel” by Tyla

How much do you really love your partner if you don’t cover them in Chanel or at least grab them a bag (or two, or three)? According to Tyla, not much at all. A few months after attending the French fashion house’s Paris Fashion Week show, she dropped “Chanel.” Let’s just say the price of love went up after this one.

“The song ‘Chanel’ is not only about spoiling me. It’s about being treated like luxury. Being the gift!” Tyla told Vogue. “I was in head-to-toe vintage Chanel for the music video. It was fun playing with the pieces and making them my own.”

6. “Chanel (Go Get It)” by Young Thug, Lil Baby, and Gunna

Although their relationship became strained following YSL’s RICO case, we’ll always remember how great Young Thug, Gunna, and Lil Baby sounded together. Case in point: “Chanel (Go Get It),” where the Atlanta rappers trade bars about spoiling their partners with Gucci, Fendi, Louis Vuitton, and of course, Chanel.

7. “Chanel Slides” by Dreezy and Kash Doll

Many of us can only imagine being able to pop designer tags the way Dreezy and Kash Doll do on “Chanel Slides.” The Detroit rapper boasted she “spent 20 grand on Chanel bags” during her guest verse, while Dreezy made it clear that her Chanel slides are “not no Huaraches.” Both ladies snapped, so we’ll leave it up to you to decide who had the better verse.

8. “Chanel No.5” by Camila Cabello

Taking a small detour from the rap and R&B cuts we’ve mentioned so far, Camila Cabello steers things into pop with “Chanel No.5.” Instead of referencing bags or shoes, the former Fifth Harmony star named her track after the French house’s cult-favorite perfume. Clearly, she knows her scents.

9. “Coco Chanel” by Eladio Carrión and Bad Bunny

“Coco Chanel” was a real treat for Latin music lovers and Chanel fans alike. Joining forces with Bad Bunny, Eladio Carrión spoke with UPROXX about how the song came together. The Kansas native explained that they “locked in for a couple of days” in Los Angeles: “To have a couple of days to sit down to talk and just make music, it was super dope to put something out with him again.”

10. “Old Chanel” by Wiz Khalifa

Wiz Khalifa was ahead of his time with “Old Chanel.” The Smoke DZA-assisted track dropped as a loose single not long after the blog era ended. “Keep a Raw cone stuffed with goodie / Eyes low as hell, I rock old Chanel,” the Philadelphia rapper spat.

11. “Chanëlly” by Yeat

Although Yeat isn’t doing anything the generation before him hasn’t already done — dropping double-C references and talking about popping tags — “Chanëlly” is still a darn good song from his 4L LP. It also wouldn’t shock anyone if he were the first to title Chanel that way.

12. “Chanel Vintage” by Metro Boomin, Young Thug, and Future

Not every song named after Chanel turns out the absolute best, but Metro Boomin’s “Chanel Vintage” with Young Thug and Future was a star-studded collaboration at the very least. Aside from Pluto rapping off beat, the production was great.

13. “Chanel Pearls” by Conway the Machine and Jill Scott

Coco Chanel loved her pearls, as any fashion lover could probably tell you. Conway the Machine seemingly tapped into that on his Jill Scott collaboration “Chanel Pearls,” where he rapped, “Chanel pearls, Chanel bag hold that Lambo key.”

14. “Still Get Chanel” by Kodak Black and Chance the Rapper

Only Chance the Rapper could rhyme “Chanel” with “ginger ale” and “Adele,” and get away with it. His guest verse on Kodak Black’s “Still Get Chanel” proved he hadn’t lost a step when it comes to features.

15. “Chanel” by Slim Jxmmi, Swae Lee, and Pharrell

On Rae Sremmurd’s SR3MM — aka SremmLife 3 — Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee tapped Pharrell for “Chanel.” It doesn’t get more direct than, “Take her to Chanel, ’cause she fine.” Even though Skateboard P would later step into his role as Louis Vuitton’s men’s creative director, hearing him rapping about “CC” and his own shoes gave the track a huge boost, at least for us.