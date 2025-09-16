Image Image Credit Thaddaeus McAdams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Bun B attends the Anthony Anderson and Cedric The Entertainer meet and greet at Trill Burgers Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Rappers in the kitchen might sound a bit surprising at first, but plenty of them have shown they can throw down with pots and pans.

Over the years, fans have caught glimpses of Hip Hop’s culinary side. Snoop Dogg has published several cookbooks and shared the screen with Martha Stewart, while Trick Daddy and Bun B actually have their own restaurants. The ladies know their way around the kitchen as well. Shenseea and Megan Thee Stallion have shown step-by-step how they cook at home on social media.

Just like in music, no two cooking styles are the same. Below, we’ve rounded up 13 rappers who get down in the kitchen.

1. Snoop Dogg

They don’t call Snoop Dogg "Unc" for nothing. Everything about him says he can cook, and not just because he has a cooking show with Martha Stewart (though that counts for something, too). In addition to "Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party," the Long Beach native released cookbooks like “From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg's Kitchen” and co-wrote “Goon with the Spoon” with long-time friend E-40. Apparently, he also makes some mean mashed potatoes.

2. DaBaby

“You want a show? Better book it / Who want a plate? Let me cook it,” DaBaby rapped on “BOOK IT.” The “Suge” hitmaker, aka No Knife when he’s cooking, revealed that he often cooks for his team before hitting the stage. Unsurprisingly, as a dad and someone who takes fitness seriously, DaBaby knows his way around the kitchen. We’ll be bookmarking plenty of “Cooking With Kirk” recipes for the holiday season!

3. GloRilla

Let her cook! GloRilla can hold it down in the kitchen just like she does on the mic. During Kai Cenat’s “Mafiathon 2,” she whipped up catfish and spaghetti the “down South way.” Her recipe for the spaghetti calls for ground beef, green bell peppers, diced onion, a spoonful of garlic, and sugar as the secret touch. Plus, the fact that she used to work at Checkers — and later scored her own meal deal — definitely puts a little extra respect on her name.

4. NLE Choppa

Of all the artists mentioned here, NLE Choppa might be the most vegan-friendly rapper there is. “It was just a time period in my life where I felt like I needed a lot of change,” the “Shotta Flow” rapper said about cutting out meat. “I went completely sober. I went vegan.” So, if he’s in charge of the menu, you’re more likely to see chick’n and waffles or meatless rasta pasta on the table.

5. Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion — or Megan Thee Chef, if you will — is truly a jack of all trades. Along with her bars, she knows how to make Chipotle at home, her go-to snack of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos pickles, and catfish with spaghetti. In August 2025, the Grammy-winning rapper revealed she cooks the latter meal almost “every week” for Klay Thompson.

Speaking with Yung Miami for “Caresha Please,” the Houston Hottie revealed her favorite dish to make: “I feel like this is so typical of a girl to say, but salmon [and] easy s**t like vegetables.”

6. Trick Daddy

Holding it down for Florida, watch any episode of Trick Daddy’s “I Got My Pots” and you’ll see just how much of a chef he really is. The “Let’s Go” rapper has welcomed Trina, DJ Khaled, Rick Ross, and plenty of others while cooking up every Southern dish imaginable. Side note: Trick is as traditional as it gets in the kitchen. “Sugar don’t go in no Godd**n grits,” he told GQ. “People [have] been doing a lot of weird things lately.”

7. Shenseea

Shenseea puts a Jamaican spin on many of the meals she cooks. The dancehall star loves seafood, so if you scroll through her socials, expect to see plenty of fish dishes. Plus, she’s not afraid to get her hands dirty in the name of good food — yes, even with her nails done and all!

8. Saweetie

If you don’t know by now, the Icy Girl has a cast-iron stomach. She puts ranch on her spaghetti, ramen noodles in Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, and plenty of other unusual combos. That’s something that doesn’t happen unless you’re actually confident behind the stove. Speaking with The Ringer, the “My Type” rapper revealed that she makes her alfredo sauce completely from scratch.

“I use manchego cheese for that. So some milk, a block of cheese. I put a little bit of lemon... and then seasoning. Everybody’s different with [their] seasoning. I like my alfredo to taste a little zesty,” she said of the recipe, which she usually pairs with seafood pasta. “I might throw some scallops, some squid, and some shrimp in there.” Watch her make the dish above!

9. Bun B

Bun B went from making viral Trill Meals online to opening his own burger spot, Trill Burgers. Nobody should ever question his ability to whip up a good meal with even better sides.

10. Coi Leray

The “Players” hitmaker has a theme song for her cooking show, “Cooking With Coi Leray,” so you know she’s serious in the kitchen. Across the 11-episode series, she walked fans through Tao-inspired lobster fried rice, chicken nachos for Cinco de Mayo, and hot banana pudding (don't knock it ’til you try it). Not to mention, a couple of her recipes went viral, like her “BIG PURR (Prrdd)” sugar cookies and Chick-fil-A-style chicken biscuits.

11. Ludacris

Yes, he may have had a show called “Luda Can't Cook,” but in every episode we saw him learn a thing or two from some of the world’s best chefs! He even has a restaurant named after his fourth studio album, Chicken-N-Beer. “The whole Luda can’t cook is only 99 percent true,” Ludacris joked. “There’s one percent; I can cook tacos.”