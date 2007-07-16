Image Image Credit Aaron Davidson/Contributor via Getty Images and Scott Legato/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rick Ross and Eminem Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Rappers are known for their hustle, creativity, and ability to turn passion into profit. Over the years, several Hip Hop artists have expanded their empires beyond music and dove into the culinary world. These artists have applied their business acumen to the food industry by creating unique dining experiences that reflect their personal brands and tastes.

One of the most notable examples is JAY-Z, whose 40/40 Club became a staple in New York City's nightlife. The upscale sports bar and lounge combines a love for sports with a high-end dining experience. Ludacris, another prominent figure in Hip Hop, brought Southern roots to the table with his airport-based restaurant, Chicken and Beer. Named after his third studio album, Chicken and Beer offers travelers a taste of comfort food with a contemporary twist.

Rick Ross took a different approach by investing in an already established brand. As a franchise owner of multiple Wingstop locations, Rozay played a significant role in the chain's growth and popularity. His involvement goes beyond just investment; he's actively promoted the chicken spot through his music and social media, effectively making it a favorite among rap fans.

REVOLT put together a list of 15 artists who, among others, have successfully transitioned from the recording studio to the kitchen and proved that their talents extend far beyond music. Check them out below.

1. Fatburger – Kanye West, Queen Latifah, and more

Presumably looking to bring some Los Angeles fare to his hometown, Kanye West’s manager, Gee Roberson, revealed that his client decided to launch a wealth of Fatburger franchises throughout the Chicago area. The announcement appeared largely short-lived, though – out of the two that actually opened, only one remains in the suburban area of Orland Park.

Similarly, Queen Latifah owned a short-lived Fatburger franchise in Miami, Florida. Pharrell Williams, E-40, and other celebrities also invested in the wildly popular fast-food company.

2. Wingstop – Rick Ross

If there’s anyone who’s championed Wingstop to the fullest, it’s Rick Ross. Not only is the Floridian rapper and franchisee behind several of the chicken spots (and likely counting), but he’s also used his marketing expertise to help the Texas-founded company’s growth (remember Thighstop?). Rozay even gifted his son a Wingstop restaurant as a valuable birthday present.

3. Mom’s Spaghetti – Eminem

Taking a line from his iconic “Lose Yourself” single, Eminem decided to open a restaurant called Mom’s Spaghetti in his hometown of Detroit. He even showed up to the shop’s grand opening to dish out oyster pails of the Italian specialty to fans and donated some to healthcare workers within Motor City. Those th can’t get a taste in person, don’t worry – you can pick up a jar of Mom’s Spaghetti pasta sauce (and more, including merch) here.

4. The Licking – DJ Khaled

At its creation, DJ Khaled’s Finga Licking restaurant became a gift to the residents of Miami Gardens. The soul food establishment was also a big draw for other Hip Hop artists; Kanye West, Gucci Mane, and many more have been spotted at the location. Eventually, other franchises popped up throughout Florida and even in Chicago. The business’ growth wasn’t without some issues, though, as it was forced to change its name to The Licking – the original title flew a little too close to a popular KFC tagline.

5. Sunday’s Eatery – Trick Daddy

Latosia Colvin, a woman known for her partnership with DJ Khaled and The Licking, teamed up with rapper-turned-self-taught chef Trick Daddy for the popular Miami staple Sunday’s Eatery – a place where the rapper is regularly seen working behind the counter. As can be seen above, peers like Snoop Dogg couldn’t help but try out the Liberty City talent’s special brand of soul food. Somewhat humorously, Sunday’s briefly hit a snag after Trick’s comments about Beyoncé drew the ire of her loyal fanbase.

6. Esco – 2 Chainz

Formerly known as Escobar, Esco Restaurant and Tapas was founded by none other than Atlanta’s own 2 Chainz and – after first opening near the city’s downtown sector – has since expanded to Columbus, Ohio, Dallas, Texas, Memphis, Tennessee, and other cities in Georgia. Interestingly enough, the name change was reportedly the result of a lawsuit filed by the family of late Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar.

7. Trill Burgers – 2 Chainz

Established during a worldwide pandemic, Bun B’s Trill Burgers grew from a series of pop-ups to a brick-and-mortar restaurant in the heart of Houston, Texas. As Bun stated on REVOLT’s “Drink Champs,” he’s already planning on expanding outside of the Lone Star State following the massive success of his mouth-watering product. “I think everybody should have an opportunity to have the best burger in the world,” the UGK legend declared.

8. Chicken and Beer – Ludacris

Before Chicken and Beer, Ludacris was making foodie moves with his Straits Restaurant in Midtown Atlanta, GA. After scoring a contract with Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, the DJ-turned-rapper-turned-mogul got to work to create an establishment that’s named after his chart-topping fourth studio LP. Now, Luda boasts Chicken and Beer spots in both ATL and Los Angeles International Airport.

9. Sweet Chick – Nas

For Nas’ forway into the culinary universe, he became an early investor in Sweet Chick, a fried chicken joint that first opened in Brooklyn and has since expanded into other areas around New York City (including Nas’ hometown of Queens), as well as in Los Angeles, CA and – for a time – London in the United Kingdom. “His support and love for the brand inspires us all to keep striving for greatness in every aspect,” said founder John Seymour to SUITCASE. “But it’s more than a partnership; it’s a community that we have around the restaurant ... and Nas is part of that, which is really cool.”

10. I Love You – Jaden Smith

Jaden Smith, the son of Will Smith and a successful recording artist in his own right, decided to put a special twist on getting food to the masses. In Los Angeles, he launched a food truck called the I Love You Restaurant, which isn’t your typical paid service. Instead, the eatery on wheels is primarily dedicated to serving vegan cuisine to the unhoused and others in need for free. “I see this as one of many steps towards creating change in our world,” Jaden stated on I Love You’s official website.

11. American Cut – Jeezy

Here’s a funny story: A company called LDV Hospitality (which stands for La Dolce Vita) launched a steakhouse called American Cut. While that restaurant later changed its name, the American Cut brand expanded into New York and Atlanta – the latter of which was quietly backed by none other than Jeezy. Unfortunately, word got out about the veteran rapper’s food venture, and the growing shenanigans that came with this knowledge led to the Georgia location’s closure. “I went back there, you would have thought it was Freaknik,” Jeezy explained in an interview with Nick Cannon, adding that hustlers he used to run with made attempts to smoke in the fine dining establishment.

12. Dave’s Hot Chicken – Drake

Drake made headlines when he announced his minority stake ownership in Dave’s Hot Chicken, a fast casual restaurant chain that was founded in California and now boasts a swath of locations all over the United States, Canada, and throughout the Middle East. “I tried the food and it was amazing,” he reportedly stated. “After meeting the founders and hearing their story, I jumped at the opportunity to invest.” You can hear the founders, Arman Oganesyan and the business’ namesake, Dave Kopushyan, speak about partnering with Drake above.

13. V12 – Quavo

Quavo teamed up with brother-sister duo Vinny and Kelan Watson to open up V12 Restaurant and Sports Bar, which is located in Midtown Atlanta. “V12 is a type of engine that is the best of the best and can be found in certain luxurious cars,” Vinny explained to REVOLT about the name of the establishment. “That goes along with our brand, seeing that we are above a gas station -- a lot of people have something to say about it, and we are wanting to play off that.” Quavo also spoke about their “organic” partnership, which also includes the dessert and cocktail bar Sovereign Sweets.

14. Burger King – Chris Brown

Earlier in his career, Chris Brown revealed to Us Weekly that he was a proud owner of 14 Burger King restaurants. In an interview with Tank and J. Valentine’s “R&B Money Podcast,” the Virginia star added that he was only 17 when he began to invest and his portfolio includes more than the popular fast-food joint.

15. 40/40 Club – JAY-Z

Founded by JAY-Z, the 40/40 Club is a sports bar and lounge inspired by the prestigious baseball achievement of 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases in a season. Launched in New York City, it expanded to Atlantic City, Las Vegas, Brooklyn, and Atlanta. Ultimately, all locations except the original NYC location were closed. The place that Hov built is known for its live music, celebrity draw, and an atmosphere rich with sports memorabilia, including autographed jerseys and relics from iconic events.