Award-winning emcee Quavo partnered with co-owners Vinny and Kelan Watson for Atlanta's newest restaurant and sports bar, V12. The celebrated artist opened the Midtown hotspot on May 4, and it’s already sparked a ton of conversation among guests. REVOLT caught up with Quavo and the brother-sister duo at the grand opening to learn more about the establishment and why teaming up simply made sense.

Across the street from ATL’s historic landmark Varsity, V12 boasts an incredible dining experience that exceeds expectations through a sophisticated and inviting atmosphere. Guests can indulge in the chef-inspired menu, combined with contemporary cuisine crafted with the finest ingredients.

As for the name of the sports bar, Vinny told REVOLT, "V12 is a type of engine that is the best of the best and can be found in certain luxurious cars. That goes along with our brand, seeing that we are above a gas station -- a lot of people have something to say about it, and we are wanting to play off that. V12 is elevated, from the experience to your food."

“As Quavo became family by partnering with our other restaurant, Sovereign Sweets, he loved the way that he was treated. When asked, ‘What is next for you all?’ we had a sports bar in the works that Quavo wanted to be [a part of] since he is Atlanta and he is sports,” Kelan said of teaming up with the star.

Also attending the grand opening, 2 Chainz, Shereé Whitfield, T.I. and more were there to support Huncho. Fulton County Commissioner Natalie Hall and South Fulton Councilwoman Carmalitha L. Gumbs conducted an official ribbon cutting ceremony and presented a proclamation to Vinny, Kelan and Quavo.

When asked why he joined forces with the duo, Quavo told REVOLT, "It is organic. They are great partners and I have always gone to their other spots -- like Sovereign Sweets -- that they have curated, and I wanted to be involved. I like the way they move and the way they do things. Now, we are here."

As far as what 's next for the famed emcee, he had one word for us: "Movies."

With its opulent dining experience, V12 aims to become a staple for locals and tourists alike. At the grand opening, the luxurious restaurant provided an exceptional atmosphere featuring decadent furniture, art and a great view! There were tastings of the signature plates, and a makeshift Lamborghini from Quavo’s performance on “Fallon” starred as the epic centerpiece. Other features included a retractable roof, private rooms named “The Kelan” and “The Vinny” that offered VIP service, as well as multiple bars throughout the restaurant. Guests can look forward to TVs for optimal sports-watching. Both valet service and self-parking are available as well.

Located at 610 Spring Street NW, the atmosphere was electric. You can unwind and sip on your favorite cocktail while you enjoy the beautiful view. Be sure to check it out. Cheers!