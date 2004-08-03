Image Image Credit Jon Kopaloff / Contributor via Getty Images, Steve Granitz / Contributor via Getty Images, and Jon Kopaloff / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Corbin Bleu, Kayla Pratt, and Keke Palmer Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

If you were a Disney Channel kid, you know the power of a perfectly timed theme song, a psychic vision freeze-frame, or a wand-drawn Mickey Mouse logo. These stars weren’t just faces on screen; They were part of our after-school routines, Halloween costumes, and early crushes. From Raven Baxter seeing the future to Kyla Pratt giving voice to the animated icon that was Penny Proud, these actors defined an era that shaped a generation.

So, in the spirit of nostalgia, we rounded up some throwback pics that will take you right back to your favorite Disney Channel moments. Some of these stars have gone on to win Grammys and Emmys, while others are in their motherly glow-up era or staying behind the scenes, directing your fave shows. Either way, get ready to say, “Yup, I remember them,” more than once.

1. Raven‑Symoné in 2006

"That's So Raven" stars Raven-Symone as "Raven Baxter."

With "That’s So Raven,” this star earned the title of youngest Black woman to have a show named after her, and she made every moment count. From her iconic psychic visions to her trendsetting fits, Raven helped define an era. The show made history as the first Disney Channel series to hit 100 episodes and later sparked two spin-offs — “Cory in the House” and “Raven’s Home.” And let’s not forget, she was also strutting in cheetah print as Galleria in The Cheetah Girls movies. A true Disney legend in every sense.

2. Kyla Pratt in 2002

Kayla Pratt during the 2nd Annual BET Awards

Before she was out here winning NAACP Image Awards and making us laugh all over again in “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder,” Kyla Pratt was already that girl. This 2002 red carpet moment at the BET Awards gives peak early 2000s energy because let’s not forget, she was Penny Proud, the animated big sis we all needed. And when she wasn’t voicing our favorite Disney teen, she was popping up on “Lizzie McGuire,” starring on UPN’s “One on One,” and holding it down in Dr. Dolittle and Hotel for Dogs. Basically, we all grew up watching her.

3. Zendaya in 2011

Zendaya

Before she was snatching Emmys and shutting down red carpets, Zendaya was giving us looks and laughs as Rocky Blue on “Shake It Up.” This promo captures her in peak Disney mode — confident, stylish, and already a star in the making. The show followed Rocky and her best friend CeCe as they danced their way through teen life, and Zendaya’s moves and charm made her a fan favorite.

4. Kyle Massey in 2004

Kyle Massey during the New York Premiere of "Tiger Cruise" at the Intrepid Sea-Air-Space Museum on August 3, 2004.

Back in his “That’s So Raven” era, Kyle Massey was out here showing love for his Disney Channel fam. This 2004 throwback was taken at a premiere in New York, where he pulled up in full Cory Baxter mode. His spin-off “Cory in the House" wouldn’t debut for a few more years, but you can already see that the “main character” energy.

5. Hilary Duff in 2002

Hilary Duff during Nickelodeon's 15th Annual Kids Choice Awards

If you didn’t watch “Lizzie McGuire” from 2001 to 2004, were you even a Disney kid? Hilary Duff was the blueprint, our awkward middle school queen with big dreams and an animated alter ego to match. This 2002 throwback shows her glowing on the orange carpet at Nickelodeon’s 15th Annual Kids’ Choice Awards, right in the heart of her Lizzie era. From starring in Disney movies like The Lizzie McGuire Movie to Cadet Kelly, Hilary made Disney history.

6. Lee Thompson Young in 2005

Lee Thompson Young during 2005 MTV VMA - Stuff Magazine Party

Before Kim Possible and all the spy kids that followed, Lee Thompson Young was the moment as Jett Jackson. He starred in “The Famous Jett Jackson,” where he played a regular teen juggling life and his role as a TV secret agent. He later made waves (literally) in the 1999 Disney Channel Original Movie Johnny Tsunami, cementing his place as an OG Disney star. This photo of him at a 2005 MTV VMA party reminds us of the bright light he was. Lee passed away in 2013, but his legacy lives on. May he continue to rest in peace.

7. Miley Cyrus in 2009

Miley Cyrus stars as Miley Stewart on Disney Channel's "Hannah Montana."

Long before she was swinging from wrecking balls and collecting Grammys, Miley Cyrus was rocking that iconic blonde wig as Hannah Montana. From 2006 to 2011, she was the moment, living a secret double life as Miley Stewart by day and pop star by night. This 2009 throwback captures peak “Hannah Montana” energy, when Disney had the world hooked on every lyric, laugh track, and wig reveal.

8. Tahj Mowry in 2005

Tahj Mowry

Tahj Mowry was that kid. Whether he was voicing kid tech genius Wade on “Kim Possible” or starring in DCOMs like Hounded and The Poof Point, Tahj was booked and busy in his Disney prime. From inventing the Kimmunicator to graduating college before hitting puberty (as Wade, of course), Tahj proved that being the brains of the operation was always cool.

9. China Anne McClain in 2014

Actress China Anne McClain, winner of the Outstanding Performance In A Youth/Children Series Or Special award for "A.N.T. Farm", poses in the press room during the 45th NAACP Image Awards

China Anne McClain had Disney Channel in a chokehold from 2011 to 2014 with her breakout role as musical prodigy Chyna Parks on “A.N.T. Farm.” She wasn’t just acting; She was belting hits like “Calling All the Monsters” and proving she had the chops to lead a show. This 2014 throwback shows China glowing in the press room after winning Outstanding Performance in a Youth/Children Series or Special at the 45th NAACP Image Awards for her role in the series.

10. Corbin Bleu in 2007

Actor Corbin Bleu arrives at the premiere "High School 2: Extended Edition DVD Release" at the El Capitan Theater on November 19, 2007 in Hollywood, California.

Before he was leaping across Broadway stages, Corbin Bleu was Disney Channel’s ultimate triple threat. This 2007 photo captures him at the High School Musical 2: Extended Edition DVD premiere, right after he had fans swooning as Chad Danforth, Troy Bolton’s ride-or-die bestie, in the iconic HSM trilogy. He flexed his double-Dutch skills in Jump In! and blessed us with the unforgettable hit “Push It to the Limit.” If anyone understood the assignment, it was Corbin!

11. Tia and Tamera Mowry in 2007

Actresses Tamera and Tia Mowry attend Melanie Segal's Annual Platinum Emmy Lounge presented by Sheer Cover Day 2 at the Luxe Hotel on September 14, 2007, in Beverly Hills, California.

Tia and Tamera Mowry at Melanie Segal’s Platinum Emmy Lounge is peak twin energy. The duo had already cast a spell on us as Alex and Camryn in 2005’s Twitches, and by the time the sequel dropped, they were solidified as Halloween-season icons. Whether in Coventry or Beverly Hills, these two always knew how to light up a room, no wands necessary.

12. Coco Jones in 2012

Actress Coco Jones attends Disney Channel's "Let It Shine" Cast Autograph Signing Disney Store on June 13, 2012, in New York City

Before the Grammys and Billboard hits, Coco Jones was signing autographs and stealing hearts at the Disney Store in NYC. Snapped in June 2012 during the Let It Shine promo tour, this throwback captures peak Disney Channel magic. She starred as Roxie in the hit DCOM, and also had a role on “Good Luck Charlie.” Coco’s star power was already undeniable as her career got started.

13. Skai Jackson in 2011

Skai Jackson stars as Zuri on Disney Channel's "Jessie."

Tiny but mighty! This promo shot from “Jessie” shows Skai Jackson as the iconic Zuri Ross, aka the sassiest, smartest little scene-stealer in the penthouse. She held her own alongside a wild nanny, talking lizards, and a cast of big personalities, then continued on “Bunk’d” until 2018. From Disney darling to motherhood glow-up, she’s been that girl every step of the way.

14. Phill Lewis in 2009

Actor Phill Lewis attends The World of Disney store on March 6, 2009, in New York City

Here’s Phill Lewis holding it down for his “Suite Life on Deck” cast during a visit to The World of Disney store, and honestly, we still hear “Not on my watch!” echoing in our heads. From 2005 to 2011, he gave us Mr. Moseby: the crisply dressed, endlessly stressed hotel manager who somehow managed Zack, Cody, London, and an entire luxury hotel without totally losing it. Beyond the Tipton, Lewis also directed for Disney Channel faves like “Jessie,” “Bunk’d,” and “K.C. Undercover.” Legendary on screen and behind the scenes.

15. Keke Palmer in 2007

KeKe Palmer during Nickelodeon's 20th Annual Kids' Choice Awards.

Let’s talk about the “it girl” energy Keke Palmer brought to Disney growing up. In Jump In!, she played Mary Thomas, the fearless double-Dutch champ who challenged Corbin Bleu’s character to drop the gloves and pick up a rope. Not only did Keke hold her own onscreen, but she also owned the mic with vocals on the chart-topping soundtrack “It’s My Turn Now.”

16. Selena Gomez in 2007

Actress Selena Gomez arrives at the Teen Vogue young Hollywood party held at Vibiana on September 20, 2007, in Los Angeles, California

Fresh-faced and already casting spells, this 2007 throwback of Selena Gomez was snapped just as she stepped into her Disney era as Alex Russo on “Wizards of Waverly Place.” Selena had us all wishing we lived on Waverly Place. Little did we know, this was just the beginning of her pop culture reign.

17. Monique Coleman in 2006

Monique Coleman during Cast of "High School Musical" and Kevin Covais Perform on NBC's "Today" Show - March 30, 2006, at NBC Studios at Rockefeller Plaza in New York, New York, United States

Monique Coleman was the brains and the rhythm in High School Musical, lighting up the screen as Taylor McKessie. This gem of a throwback shows classic Disney charm. Rocking her signature effortless confidence, Monique gave us a character who could ace a science project and slay choreography, all in the same scene.

18. Raven Goodwin and Bridgit Mendler in 2009

Raven Goodwin, Bridgit Mendler in an episode of "Good Luck Charlie."

Raven Goodwin gave us peak Disney BFF vibes as Ivy Wentz on “Good Luck Charlie” from 2010 to 2014, always coming through with quick wit and unmatched loyalty. This behind-the-scenes throwback with Bridgit Mendler is a core memory! Whether she was hyping up Teddy or shutting down nonsense with a side-eye, Raven made Ivy the kind of best friend every Disney fan wanted in their corner.

19. Sabrina Carpenter in 2013

Sabrina Carpenter on Disney Channel's "Girl Meets World"

Before she was selling out arenas, Sabrina Carpenter was holding it down as Maya Hart on “Girl Meets World” from 2014 to 2017, Disney Channel’s reboot of the iconic ’90s series “Boy Meets World.” As Riley’s loyal and sharp-tongued bestie, she brought edge, humor, and heart to every episode. This on-set photo gives full throwback vibes.