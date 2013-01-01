Image Image Credit Santiago Felipe / Contributor via Getty Images, Steve Granitz / Contributor via Getty Images, and Alberto E. Rodriguez / Stringer / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jordan E. Cooper, Jeymes Samuel, and Gina Prince-Blythewood Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

You’ve probably heard of Ryan Coogler, Spike Lee, and Ava DuVernay, but do you know TT the Artist or Christian Banda? From winning at film festivals to pulling in audiences on Netflix, all of these professionals are bringing a fresh perspective to not only famous people and brands, but also to niche subcultural experiences in their work. These innovative creators have “the eye” for sure, cultivating projects that go beyond being just entertainment. Portraying eye-opening stories and detailing hard truths, these are the directors who have already solidified their reputation for bringing characters to life and telling stories that really matter.

1. Tedra “TT the Artist” Wilson

Tedra “TT the Artist” Wilson is a true multi-hyphenate creator, seamlessly working across various mediums, from film and television to music and digital content. Known for her bold visual style and storytelling rooted in cultural authenticity, she made a significant impact with her self-edited directorial debut, Dark City Beneath the Beat. The film, a vibrant homage to the origins and evolution of Baltimore club music, premiered at SXSW and was later picked up by Netflix, introducing the genre’s legacy to a global audience. Her feature film, DENIM, premiered at SXSW 2025, further solidifying her knack for culturally impactful storytelling.

Wilson comes from the music world, so you may be familiar with some of her work on that front, including directing the “Best Of Me” music video for Alicia Keys, rapping on Issa Rae’s “Rap Sh!t” soundtrack (she also directed a short documentary for Hoorae Media), or being sampled in Chloe Bailey’s platinum hit “Have Mercy.” TT the Artist has shaped the industry through her work in both scripted and unscripted projects, commercials, music videos, and social media content, ensuring that her creative vision reaches audiences on every screen.

2. Gina Prince-Blythewood

Hailed as one of TIME’s 100 most influential people of 2023, Gina Prince-Blythewood continues to redefine storytelling by centering Black women’s narratives with depth, power, and authenticity. Her work consistently challenges industry norms, blending compelling character-driven stories with rich cultural context and emotional resonance. Whether it's exploring love and ambition in Love & Basketball, shedding light on personal struggles and fame in Beyond the Lights, or celebrating African history and womanhood in The Woman King, Prince-Blythewood crafts narratives that leave a lasting impact. She also signed on to do an adaptation of “Children of Blood and Bone” by Nigerian author Tomi Adeyemi, bringing a new, epic fantasy tale to the big screen — one that celebrates West African mythology and heritage on a scale rarely seen in Hollywood.

3. Christian Banda

Christian Banda made waves in the film industry with ‘98 HONDA. This short film, written by and starring Niles Abston, has garnered attention not only for its compelling narrative but also due to the involvement of executive producers and stand-up comedians Roy Wood Jr. and Ronny Chieng. Beyond his directorial work in documentary filmmaking, Banda has also made an impact in television, having produced a segment of “The Daily Show” and contributed to numerous episodes of “Wild ’N Out.” ‘98 HONDA is now available for viewing on platforms such as YouTube and X, allowing audiences worldwide to experience Banda’s storytelling prowess.

4. Vashni Korin

Vashni Korin has the range — from capturing intimate stories of womanhood and tradition to collaborating with cultural icons. The Caribbean-American director’s acclaimed short film, Prayer, won special jury recognition at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival. In Running Forward, she helped Wanda Cooper-Jones share her journey of preserving Ahmaud Arbery’s legacy as a part of adidas’ “Create With Purpose” documentary series in 2024. In that same series, Korin highlighted Dr. Nikole Roebuck, music department chair at Grambling State University and the first woman to serve as director of bands at the HBCU in Band Together.

Her documentary, You Can’t Stop Spirit, exploring feminine energy in New Orleans’ Mardi Gras masking tradition, won at the London Independent Film Festival and earned a BlackStar Film Festival nomination. In Negra, Yo Soy Bella, executive produced by Queen Latifah, an Afro-Puerto Rican woman named Mar Cruz uses Bomba dance for healing and ancestral connection, earning spots in The New York Times’ Op-Docs, DOC NYC, and the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival. Korin also worked as a cinematographer on Lizzo’s Love, Lizzo documentary.

5. Irin “Iroc” Daniels

You don’t get a show like “Churchy” renewed for another season without a director like Irin "Iroc" Daniels at the helm. The BET+ original comedy, created by Kevin “KevOnStage” Fredericks and produced by Lebron James, has struck a chord with audiences, thanks in part to Daniels’ sharp direction and ability to balance humor with heartfelt storytelling. A seasoned filmmaker and music executive, Daniels’ journey began in the late ‘90s as a rapper before pivoting to directing music videos for major artists, with his work landing on our REVOLT network as well as MTV and BET. He later founded Marmera Creative, a multimedia production company that has delivered high-profile commercials and film projects for networks like Netflix and Hartbeat Studios, including the feature films Blood Ink: The Tavalou Tales (2013) and The System (2018). In 2022, he expanded his repertoire with romantic comedy The Unhitch King which premiered in theaters nationwide. An Emmy-nominated producer and the executive director of the non-profit The Glow-Frame Initiative, Daniels has built a career on storytelling that entertains, uplifts, and resonates. With “Churchy” continuing to thrive, it’s clear that Daniels has mastered the art of bringing faith, comedy, and culture together on screen.

6. Jeymes Samuel

Jeymes Samuel is a visionary with the CV to match. He directed the star-studded Western The Harder They Fall, featuring Idris Elba, streaming on Netflix. Samuel followed up with The Book of Clarence, which he directed and co-produced with JAY-Z, while also contributing original music alongside Hov, Lil Wayne, Kid Cudi, and more. The film, which starred LaKeith Stanfield, RJ Cyler, and Jonathan Majors, offered a unique reimagining of biblical-era storytelling with a modern twist. Samuel’s distinct cinematic style blends historical themes with contemporary influences, making his films stand out in the industry. His work often features all-Black ensembles, challenging traditional narratives and bringing fresh perspectives to historical genres. With The Book of Clarence, Samuel continued his trend of incorporating music as a storytelling device, crafting an immersive experience for audiences. As a filmmaker and musician, his ability to merge both art forms has solidified him as a heavy hitter within Hollywood.

7. Jordan E. Cooper

Jordan E. Cooper is a force to be reckoned with in the world of theater and television. After making waves with his groundbreaking “Ain't No Mo’,” a 6x Tony Award-nominated play that premiered to critical acclaim on Broadway, he became the youngest Black American playwright ever nominated for a Tony. Supported by the likes of Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Tyler Perry, Cooper’s star continues to rise.

He broke barriers as the youngest Black showrunner in television history, a title the acclaimed Mara Brock Akil previously held, with “The Ms. Pat Show,” an Emmy-nominated series. A Forbes 30 Under 30 alum, Cooper’s talent spans beyond the page, as he is also a Tony and Obie Award-winning actor and playwright, earning praise for his performance in Baltimore Center Stage’s “Oh Happy Day!” in the fall of 2024.

8. Matthew A. Cherry

Who said you can’t have both brains and brawn? Matthew A. Cherry went from running routes in the NFL with teams like the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens to becoming an Academy Award-winning director, writer, and producer. Hair Love (2019), which celebrates the bond between a Black father and his daughter as he learns to style her natural hair, made history twice: first by raising nearly $300,000 on Kickstarter (a record for short films), and then by winning the Oscar for Best Animated Short Film in 2020. Cherry’s work highlights themes of family, culture, and identity, with directing credits on popular TV shows like “Black-ish” and “The Last O.G.” He further expanded his impact by adapting Hair Love into the NAACP Image Award and Critics’ Choice Award-recognized animated series “Young Love for Max,” starring Issa Rae and Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi, continuing his mission to amplify underrepresented voices in media.

9. Dawn Porter

Mariah Carey said it best: “You only come across an artist like Luther Vandross once in a lifetime.” This sentiment is profoundly captured in his stunningly executed documentary, Luther: Never Too Much, directed by Dawn Porter. It premiered at Sundance in 2024 and was released in select theaters in November 2024, made its television debut on CNN in January 2025, subsequently aired on the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) in February 2025, and also became available for streaming on Max.

Who would’ve thought that an attorney would become one of today’s most sought-after documentary filmmakers? Porter’s legal background informs her nuanced approach to complex subjects, allowing her to tell stories with depth, empathy, and precision. She has also directed acclaimed works like Power of the Dream, John Lewis: Good Trouble, The Way I See It, 2x Critics’ Choice nominee The Lady Bird Diaries, and Bobby Kennedy for President — must-watches for anyone interested in powerful narratives that explore politics, history, and social justice.

10. Channing Godfrey Peoples

Channing Godfrey Peoples, acclaimed for her rich, character-driven narratives, directed Miss Juneteenth, which debuted at Sundance and ranks among the best-rated movies on Netflix. She also worked on the “Genius” series for Hulu/Disney+, earning the African American Film Critics Association TV Honors for Best TV Directing for the Season 4 opener, “Genius: MLK/X,” starring Aaron Pierre and Kelvin Harrison Jr. In October 2024, Peoples announced she would direct Otis & Zelma, the highly anticipated Otis Redding biopic starring John Boyega and Danielle Deadwyler. Recognized for her exceptional vision and commitment to telling culturally significant stories, Neon and UFO selected Peoples in November 2024 as an inaugural residency participant, further cementing her status as a vital voice in film and television.