Image Image Credit Icon Sportswire / Contributor via Getty Images, Kevin C. Cox / Staff via Getty Images, G Fiume / Contributor via Getty Images, and Emilee Chinn / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Atlanta forward Angel Reese (5) brings the ball up the court during the WNBA game between the Phoenix Mercury and the Atlanta Dream on August 5th, 2026 at the Gateway Center in College Park, GA, A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces reacts after a basket and a foul by Chelsea Gray #12 against the Atlanta Dream during the fourth quarter at Gateway Center Arena on August 27, 2025 in College Park, Georgia, Paige Bueckers #5 of the Dallas Wings runs down the court during the game against the Washington Mystics at CareFirst Arena on July 31, 2026 in Washington, DC, and Aliyah Boston #7 of the Indiana Fever smiles after a basket during the first half against the Minnesota Lynx at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on September 06, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

USA Basketball confirmed its 12-player squad for the 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup, including several players set to make their international debuts.

Some high-profile WNBA players were not selected, leading to online discussions about roster decisions.

The tournament will take place Sept. 4 through Sept. 13 in Berlin, Germany.

USA Basketball has unveiled its roster for the upcoming 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup, and despite having an incredibly formidable lineup on paper, the internet is unsurprisingly split over who was chosen to play. On Thursday (Aug. 6), the organization revealed that Angel Reese, Aliyah Boston, Caitlin Clark, and Paige Bueckers will each make their international debuts when the tournament takes place from Sept. 4 to Sept. 13 in Berlin, Germany.

Joining them are A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart — both of whom have previously earned World Cup MVP honors — as well as Chelsea Gray, Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young, Napheesa Collier, Rhyne Howard, and Kahleah Copper.

Kara Lawson, who said it’s “been a long process to whittle it down to 12 players,” will take on head coaching duties, while Natalie Nakase of the Golden State Valkyries, Nate Tibbetts of the Phoenix Mercury, and Stephanie White of the Indiana Fever round out the staff as assistant coaches.

"This is an incredibly talented group that has earned the opportunity to compete in Berlin,” managing director Sue Bird said in a press statement, according to CBS Sports. “Wearing a USA jersey is a privilege, and I know these 12 players will embrace that responsibility as we go after another gold medal. I can't wait to see what this team accomplishes together."

Fans react to Sabrina Ionescu, Olivia Miles, and Kelsey Mitchell missing Team USA’s roster

Inevitably, plenty of basketball fans wanted to know why their favorite players didn’t make the final cut. One X user described Sabrina Ionescu’s absence from the roster as “a crazy snub,” adding that she’s “been on a lethal tear not just scoring the ball, but assisting as well” after someone brought up her injuries.

Another person pointed out that while they “love Olivia Miles,” they understand that everyone has to wait their turn. Interestingly enough, Bird has already confirmed that the Minnesota Lynx guard will “undoubtedly be in the mix for the future,” per USA Today’s Mitchell Northam.

As for Kelsey Mitchell being left off, a separate user said they “would’ve taken her over Chelsea Gray without hesitation.” Despite inking a $3 million fully guaranteed deal with the Las Vegas Aces in April and winning Unrivaled’s second annual 1-on-1 Tournament in February, some people still aren’t convinced Gray should be playing for Team USA.

“Once again they take Chelsea Gray instead of a better young talent,” one tweet read. Continue scrolling for more reactions.

Team USA’s loaded roster has basketball fans feeling sorry for the competition

Of course, many fans also acknowledged that no matter who was left off the roster, Team USA is going to be incredibly difficult to beat when the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup tips off next month. “USA Basketball didn't just build a roster to win gold; they built the most watchable team in basketball history. Good luck to the rest of the world,” one user claimed.

Another said they “cannot wait” for the starting lineup, while someone else hilariously wrote that they “just know they are about to bully the world again.” Reese even joined in, sharing how thankful she is to represent Team USA alongside Howard: “Such an honor, and I’m beyond grateful for this opportunity. Let’s go!!”

Whether fans agree with every selection or not, the 2026 Team USA women’s basketball World Cup roster is officially set. With a mix of established champions and first-time selections, attention now turns to Berlin as the tournament approaches.