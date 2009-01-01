Image Image Credit Lila Seeley / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Storm DeBarge Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Did popping online lead Storm DeBarge to "The Pop Out: Ken & Friends”? “I've always been determined to achieve my dreams,” she asserts, reflecting on her journey. It began with her popularizing the Dougie and now sees her shining in Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” music video, which broke records and the Internet.

Los Angeles is known for producing stars and DeBarge is no exception. A native Angeleno, her journey began early: “My mom always had me around music because she was dancing as well,” she shared. The viral personality recalls being hooked on Michael Jackson since childhood, candidly stating, “I threw up and I cried when he died.” In this exclusive interview with REVOLT, DeBarge shares her story, which is a testament to passion, resilience and the ability to carve out one’s own space in a competitive and ever-changing industry.

DeBarge’s foray into the dance world began with the jerking movement around late 2009. “I was hanging around my friends that were jerking, but then I found love for it and was like, ‘Oh yeah, I can do this,’” she reminisced. The dancer joined a group called DropDead Inc. and was most notably the only girl in an all-boys crew. The group quickly gained recognition, winning numerous battles and amassing global fans. “It was cool to have fans at an early age and knowing that I wanted to take dance seriously,” DeBarge shared.

The Queen of the Dougie has a knack for being the one and only. Following the tragic passing of her godbrother, high school brought a temporary pause to her dancing as she explored a peculiar interest: football. “I was the only girl and the first girl at my high school to do that,” she proudly noted.

Post-high school, DeBarge made a pivotal decision. After enrolling at Santa Monica College, she decided to prioritize her passion for dance over academics. “My Godmom found out that I wasn't going to school, and she kicked me out that same day.” This turning point led her to Boomer The Clown, who became her mentor. “Boomer found me and that's how I learned how to clown dance,” she explained. Under Boomer’s guidance, the entertainer joined Boom Squad in 2014 and honed her skills.

Though DeBarge was already popular from jerking, being a part of the squad provided a new form of community for her. Still, she was determined to make a name for herself separately from collaborative success. “I'm my own individual,” she said. Her strategy for gaining recognition was simple: By consistently posting dance videos on Instagram, she built a substantial following. “I was uploading videos every day. I would go to birthdays and parties on the weekend, and just dance. People would pull out their phones, post me and tag me,” she shared. According to DeBarge, this grassroots approach to building her brand paid off.

Her dedication and visibility led to opportunities that were larger than she could have ever imagined. World-renowned choreographer Laurieann Gibson discovered her through Instagram, leading to a performance with Megan Thee Stallion at the 2021 BET Awards. “My videos just spoke for [themselves] … She just hit me up,” DeBarge said. She reveals that following that career-defining moment, an even bigger one followed: choreographing the 2022 Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show. “[That] also stemmed off of an Instagram video,” she shared. A friend had texted her about Emmy-nominated producer and choreographer Fatima Robinson wanting to connect. “I was like, ‘What?!’ So, boom, I got on the phone with her, and she was just like, ‘Hey, I saw your video of a little girl C-Walking, and we really want her for the Super Bowl. Dr. Dre wants that. And I would love to bring you on for choreography and to be a part of the Super Bowl as well,’” DeBarge recalled. This was monumental for the upcoming talent, especially since it was held in her hometown of Los Angeles. “The fact that we were in LA, at [SoFi Stadium], with all those people and artists that I grew up listening to, like Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent — it was surreal. These are people I used to listen to on CDs with my mom,” she said. The gig boosted her career and allowed her to connect with her idols who later became her collaborators.

Meeting Lamar at the Super Bowl led to a conversation that would shape her future in a way no one could’ve seen coming. “We talked, and he was like, ‘I've seen your stuff. I'm a fan. I want to work with you,’ and I was like, ‘I want to work with you too,’” DeBarge shared. She didn't push for an immediate collaboration, but sure enough, her patience and continued hard work eventually paid off. In the summer of 2024, she received one of the biggest calls of her career: an opportunity to be part of the “Money Trees” rapper’s lauded event, “The Pop Out: Ken & Friends” on Juneteenth. “I was about to buy tickets to see Kendrick’s concert when I got the text saying I was performing… It felt like prom with all the homies there. It was so much fun,” the dancer said. She subsequently appeared in the music video for “Not Like Us.” The day the visual dropped, DeBarge was in a lot of physical pain due to her endometriosis, but the excitement gave her some relief. “Everybody was calling me, tweeting me,” she said with a laugh. The shoot at Tam’s Burgers, though chaotic with fans finding the location, was a surreal moment for her. “There were hundreds of people outside. It was wild.” The burger chain experienced a 40 percent surge in sales following the release of the music video on Independence Day. She recalls Lamar telling her on set, “Man, it’s full circle, huh?”

Lamar wasn’t the only LA icon DeBarge worked with this year. Her impressive portfolio also boasts a collaboration with Snoop Dogg, whom she also became acquainted with at the 2022 Super Bowl. “Snoop Dogg's like an uncle to us out here,” she explained. “I've been working I worked with a lot of people I've put on my vision boards in the past couple years. I still have them in my living room. I love to look at them and just be like, ‘Wow. OK girl, I see you,’” she said, reflecting on all the manifestations she’s actualized.

The choreographer says she’s often asked what her big break was and explained that there really isn’t one. “I kept dancing… So that's why I was so prepared,” she said. For her, luck was simply preparation meeting opportunity, compounding several times over — and she’s grateful for how her journey has taken shape. “It's just a beautiful thing that we're still here 10 plus, 11 plus years later doing the things that we're doing now.”

Despite her rising fame, DeBarge remains grounded and dedicated to her craft. Collaborating with long-time friends like Brian “Qewly” Smith — her videographer who was also part of her early jerking crew — she continues to create and share content that resonates with her audience via her “Family Function” series. “We've danced together since I was 13. We share that common love for dancing and music,” she emphasized, highlighting the importance of authentic connections in her journey.

DeBarge’s ingenuity and faith have been her guiding principles. “I just put it into the air, and I'm like, alright, God heard it, so He's going to put that somewhere into my life. It might not happen tonight, in two weeks, or in a month, but it's going to happen,” she said with conviction. This belief system, coupled with her relentless pursuit of excellence, has seen her through. “I'm blessed for the path I made for myself and my career because nobody's really doing what I'm doing as a dancer,” she concluded.

Her enthusiasm for fresh talent is palpable, and she’s actively involved in cultivating it. “Right now, I’m actually on 310babii’s team as his movement director, casting dancers and shaping performances,” she explained. Fresh off a Vegas show, her dedication to working with emerging and local artists like the "Soak City” rapper and LaRussell keep her invigorated. “They’re hungry, and I’m always hungry. Nothing ever stops.” Recently, DeBarge was also a part of the 2024 BET Awards Live Pre-show starring 310babii alongside Blxst, Bino Rideaux and DJ Quik.

Balancing a busy schedule isn’t easy, but the performing artist finds a sense of purpose and camaraderie in her collective, THECouncil. “My girls,” she began, referring to her fellow members, “[TheCouncil] a group that’s important to me because it makes me feel free.” The collective, founded by Sheopatra, includes Yoe Apolinario, Crystal Jackson, Amari Marshall and DeBarge herself. “I met [Sheopatra] in 2019, and we got really close in 2020. I basically stayed with her and her wife (Apolinario) during a tough time in my life,” DeBarge shared. Her journey with THECouncil has been transformative. “I’ve never been the girl to have a lot of female friends. I always hung out with my brothers,” she admitted. The dance powerhouse says joining THECouncil brought a sense of security, support and inspiration, noting their collective and individual successes. “They were there when I needed them the most … We did the Busta Rhymes BET performance, the Super Bowl with Usher and Crystal just finished a tour with Joyce Wrice.”

DeBarge’s ascent in the industry comes with its own set of challenges, especially dealing with newfound fame. “I have to have security now when I go places,” she said. “It started last year, and now it’s wild. I can’t go anywhere without someone recognizing me.” She detailed the pressure of being under the microscope and feeling the need to conform. DeBarge advises aspiring dancers, “Be yourself, watch the people around you, and don’t feel the need to follow anyone else’s path.” She has learned to embrace both praise and criticism that come her way. “I have the toughest skin in the world. I’m a comedian at heart, so sometimes I troll back. But mostly, I block and move on.”

From viral dance videos to high-profile performances, DeBarge continues to push boundaries and inspire others. As she puts it, “We’re superheroes. It’s beautiful.” Drawing from her extensive experience in the dance industry, she is committed to making her mark by not only realizing her own dreams but also helping others achieve theirs. Discussing the often-overlooked contributions of dancers in the entertainment industry, the influencer shared her insights on the importance of fair treatment and recognition. “Dancers impact culture immensely — TikTok wouldn’t even exist if it wasn’t for dancers,” she said. An advocate for dancers to be paid and treated better, she acknowledges their athleticism and dedication, emphasizing, “People don’t think of us as athletes, but we are.” DeBarge also expressed her desire to change people’s narrative of freestyle dancers: “You don’t have to be signed to an agency to be respected or known. You don’t have to go viral to be recognized as a great dancer.” Her ambitions also extend beyond dancing, too. “I’m going to go on tour. I’m going to direct a music video for an A-list artist, and my agency is going to be off and running,” she stated confidently, recently having booked her dancers for a gig with DJ Mustard. Through her agency, she is not only preserving the legacy of dance styles — like krumping, which is birthed from clowning — but also ensuring that the next generation of dancers has the support and guidance needed to thrive.

DeBarge’s story is one of passion, perseverance and the power of self-belief. By embracing her individuality and the Internet, she has advanced her career and contributed to the evolution of the dance industry as a whole. As she continues to pave her own lane, DeBarge stands as a testament to what can be achieved when talent meets tenacity. “People always ask me if Storm is my birth name or stage name,” she laughed. “It’s my birth name. My mom named me, and it’s perfect for who I am: a storm — disruptive and unstoppable.”