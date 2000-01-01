Image Image Credit James Devaney / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Will Smith Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

There’s a huge contingent of people in this country who subscribe to the tenets of God, family and football. Every film on our list undoubtedly exudes those principles to a T. As another NFL season approaches, let’s take a look at some of the blockbusters about the sport that entertained us, hit us in the feels and made us think Football can be cerebral like that, and when used properly, the principles used in the game can only build your character even more. So, take this journey with us as we reminisce on nine of our favorite football movies.

9. Little Giants

1994’s Little Giants is a feel-good story about the fun that kids can have when everyone gets a chance to play. When Becky “Icebox” O’Shea (Shawna Waldron) is ineligible to play for her uncle’s pee-wee football team because she’s a girl, her dad (Rick Moranis) comes to the rescue. He helps put together a motley crew of kids who were deemed not good enough to try and overthrow the top pee-wee football team in the town. As a movie filled with all sorts of shenanigans, there’s no way Little Giants couldn’t make this list.

8.The Blind Side

Albeit a controversial movie nowadays, The Blind Side tugged at the heartstrings of moviegoers in 2009. Based on a book of the same name, the film chronicled the tumultuous life of former NFL player Michael Oher. As a boy, the Black athlete was taken in by a white family. With their graciousness and his effort, he made it to the NFL. However, controversy arose when it was found that Oher’s adopted family never went through the proper channels of adoption. So even though the film was successful and won several Academy Awards, its legacy has been tainted with the discovery. Nonetheless, it’s still a relevant film and memorable enough to make this list.

7. Gridiron Gang

One of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s better non-action films is undoubtedly Gridiron Gang. In the film, he portrayed Sean Porter, the head football coach for teenagers in a juvenile detention center. Through discipline and football, the young men learn lessons and grow. It is poetic in a way, because Johnson admittedly had his own disciplinary issues as a young man, but playing football at the University of Miami helped focus him. A great blend of life lessons and humor, Gridiron Gang is a must-watch if you haven’t seen it.

6. The Waterboy

The Waterboy could arguably be the funniest movie on our list. The protagonist, Bobby Boucher (Adam Sandler), is an outcast whose naivete has led the football team to disrespect him. That’s all until he indirectly shows his value to them after a huge outburst. They see how his aggression can help the squad, and the rest, as they say, is history.

5. The Longest Yard

This classic film is the only competition to The Waterboy in the comedic category on this list. The Longest Yard takes a similar narrative to Gridiron Gang, except this time, the inmates are adults. And of course, this is a comedy, so the morals of the story are totally different. Sandler also appears in this film to play Paul Crewe, a former professional football quarterback who was imprisoned. He is tasked with assembling a team that can compete against the prison guards. With a host of cameos, from Chris Rock to “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, this iconic football film deserves a spot on your must-watch list.

4. Concussion

Concussion is based on a true and current story. Will Smith plays Dr. Bennet Omalu whose intricate and tireless studies led to the discovery of Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy. Similar to Alzheimer's, CTE is brought on by severe head trauma, which is regularly witnessed on the football field. After a series of alarming suicides by former NFL players, the world began to listen to Omalu, and the NFL had to give his findings credence.

3. Friday Night Lights

Arguably one of the best depictions of American sports culture, Friday Night Lights chronicles a high school football team from Texas. If you know anything about the Southern states, they love the sport. This team is no different, and they have their town’s support. After their star player goes down with an injury, it’s up to the team to rise to the occasion without him. The performances in Friday Night Lights are great and really embody the grit of the game.

2. Remember The Titans

Remember The Titans is sort of like the Coach Carter of football films. In this depiction of a true story, the legendary Denzel Washington plays Coach Herman Boone, who is tasked with making more than football players out of his team of young men. He also worked toward integrating T.C. Williams High School in 1971, much to the dismay of the local white community. Stories like these always need to be told, as they remind us there is so much value in all of us, and we can receive that as long as respect remains paramount.

1. Any Given Sunday

Any Given Sunday is a football drama if there ever was one. It might be the most culturally relevant football movie of all time. With a memorable cast featuring the likes of Al Pacino, Jamie Foxx, and LL Cool J, the film proves to be one of the most memorable. Coach D’Amato (Al Pacino) has a personal life that is in all kinds of shambles. Dealing with a crumbling marriage and relationship with his kids, he also has to manage a football team in transition. It proves to be no easy feat as egos clash on the way to what they hope is a comeback season. The acting in this film, compounded by its star power, makes Any Given Sunday a bonafide classic.