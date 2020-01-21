Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Beyoncé and JAY-Z Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

From as early as the ‘80s, Hip Hop and R&B have practically become inseparable. Marrying resolute rhymes with harmonic melodies and intricate beats with soulful lyrics has never been so effortless – nor has it ever sounded so good.

Musical duets are the perfect fusion, as fans get to experience two incredibly talented artists displaying their chemistry for all to see. After all, two is always better than one, especially when different genres collide and create hits that withstand the test of time.

This leads to dynamic duo performances, persistent collaborations, and creative music video executions.

While there are way too many to count, REVOLT has curated a list of 23 of the best records that left an indelible mark on both the Hip Hop and R&B scene. See those in no particular order below.

1. Dilemma by Nelly featuring Kelly Rowland

No matter what you do, you cannot deny the fact that Nelly and Kelly Rowland cooked up a timeless hit with “Dilemma.” While the music video plot was filled with drama, being about a married mother who found herself crushing on her next-door neighbor, the song was entirely too catchy for the masses to resist singing along. In 2002, the record held its ground, remaining in the Billboard Hot 100 for 29 weeks, with 10 of those being at No. 1.

2. Drunk in Love by Beyoncé featuring JAY-Z

Joining forces musically isn’t out of the ordinary for one of the most powerful couples in entertainment, as JAY and Bey have churned out countless songs together that showcase their exceptional talent. “Drunk In Love” hit the six-times platinum mark in 2022, solidifying it as one of their most popular records of all time. The pair, who got married in 2008, bragged about remaining in love with each other despite their longevity.

3. So Into You by Fabolous featuring Tamia

A heartwarming and captivating record, “So Into You” delves into the mind of a man who has finally met “the one” and isn’t afraid to shout it from the rooftops. Tamia’s soft vocals on the chorus played a crucial role in making the record a hit, while Fabolous effortlessly delivered the bars that conveyed his message.

4. All I Have by Jennifer Lopez featuring LL Cool J

Sampling Debra Laws’ “Very Special,” JLo and LL Cool J’s “All I Have” dove deep into the tumultuous world of breakups, exploring just how tough they can be to handle. The rapper's slick rhymes combined with Lopez’s sincere lyrics to make the track stand out. It was certified platinum in 2022, proving that it was a timeless gem.

5. Love Of My Life (An Ode to Hip Hop) by Erykah Badu featuring Common

Erykah Badu and Common celebrated the essence of Hip Hop with this record. In the music video, the artists took a journey through every era and its influences. From boomboxes and graffiti to breakdancing and conscious rap, they displayed how the power of music evolved during each time period. Though set on an R&B beat, their lyrics paid homage to the ever-changing genre.

6. One More Chance/Stay With Me (Remix) by The Notorious B.I.G featuring Faith Evans

Not only were Biggie and Faith Evans a fantastic music duo, but they were also a couple. That would explain why their chemistry translated over so easily into their records. In this song, Evans begged for her man to stay for the long run. The beat, which sampled DeBarge’s “Stay With Me” was so infectious that it went on to be used multiple times, including by Ashanti in her hit record “Foolish.”

7. Like You by Bow Wow featuring Ciara

You might run out of breath singing the chorus to this song, but the vibes are there, so it’s worth it. Although they were two of the youngest artists in the game when this record was released in 2005, Ciara and Bow Wow were killin’ it. On “Like You,” the dynamic duo rhymed about being head over heels for their significant others who were unlike anyone they ever encountered.

8. Always On Time by Ja Rule featuring Ashanti

Ja Rule and Ashanti are a Hip Hop and R&B dream team. The two have collaborated on multiple hits, but “Always On Time” played a pivotal role in both of their careers. In 2009, it was named the 33rd most successful song of the 2000s on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs of the Decade Chart.

9. Can’t Leave ‘Em Alone by Ciara featuring 50 Cent

Ciara, often perceived as sweet and innocent, and 50 Cent, usually viewed as hardcore and street, both lived up to their reputations in “Can’t Leave ‘Em Alone.” Of course, he posed as the bad guy who dated Ciara.

10. Hey There by DeJ Loaf featuring Future

Dej Loaf and Future turned up the heat with “Hey There.” The track was filled with explicit lyrics about being close with their partners and choosing them over anyone else. It flowed seamlessly because, although Loaf and Future are both rappers, they sing on tracks rather often, giving fans a different side of them to enjoy.

11. Bad by Wale featuring Tiara Thomas

In Wale’s song “The Body,” he uttered, “It wouldn’t be right if it wasn’t poetic,” and most, if not all, of his songs resonate with that quote. In the track “Bad,” he rapped about the toxicity that often exists in relationships when people tend to date outside of their league. Wale also made a remix to the smash hit, incorporating Rihanna’s vocals and a more seductive and sultrier beat.

12. LOYALTY by Kendrick Lamar featuring Rihanna

Kendrick Lamar and RiRi went back and forth throughout this record, diving deep into the themes of unconditional love and allegiance. Their chemistry was off the charts, both in the booth and in the cinematic music video that accompanied it. In the visuals, the pair held hands while dangling off a skyscraper and got into street fights, illustrating the lengths they’d go to for their partner.

13. I Know by Big Sean featuring Jhené Aiko

“I Know” featured a rather futuristic beat, filled with bass drops and sonic sounds. At the beginning of the record, Big Sean and Jhené Aiko took turns rhyming about witnessing a relationship that did not work out. Toward the end, their voices came together simultaneously, offering an idiosyncratic experience for listeners.

14. All I Need (Razor Sharp Remix) by Method Man featuring Mary J. Blige

Method Man and Mary J. Blige’s connection on “All I Need” was undeniable. The solemn track was about emotionally dependent partners promising to have each other’s backs. With Method Man’s intentional lyrics and Mary’s soulful chorus, the point was definitely proven.

15. Loverboy (Remix) by Mariah Carey featuring Ludacris, Da Brat, Shawnna, & Twenty II

With five extremely talented people on this remix, it was sure to become a hit. The upbeat song, which sampled “Candy” by Cameo, was flirtatious and offered excitement to its audience. Each artist rhymed about an assortment of topics, from seduction and attraction to enjoying one other’s company.

16. Get Me Home by Foxy Brown featuring Blackstreet

In “Get Me Home,” Foxy Brown expressed her urgency to pursue a love interest. Using Eugene Wilde’s “Gotta Get You Home Tonight,” the rapstress and boy group utilized seductive words to make their determination known. Brown’s confidence and Blackstreet’s sultry voices made the song a stand-out record.

17. Can’t You See by Total featuring The Notorious B.I.G.

Total and The Notorious B.I.G. teamed up to create an intense love record in the ‘90s. As the singers rendered lyrics about longing for a deeper emotional experience, the New York rapper offered a grittier approach. During his verse, B.I.G. discussed his eagerness to explore his physical attractions.

18. You Got Me by The Roots featuring Erykah Badu

“You Got Me” tells a love story of partners in a long-distance relationship. Between battling distance and facing insecurities, The Roots and Erykah Badu highlight the importance of trust and loyalty. With such a jazzy and soulful sound, the record helps emphasize the deep feelings being portrayed.

19. Wait a Minute by Ray J featuring Lil’ Kim

Together, Ray J and Lil’ Kim bragged about living a lavish lifestyle and the temptations of fame. While they were sought after by many, they somehow managed to only fall for each other, ignoring the boasts of men and women chasing them.

20. Put It On Me by Ja Rule featuring Vita and Lil’ Mo

“Put It On Me” is all about appreciating the one you’re with and not being afraid to express your gratitude. The trio meshed perfectly, offering a distinct sound in every verse. Ja Rule’s hard-hitting tone detailed how the man is responsible for being a protector, while Vita rapped about how the love outweighed materialistic things. And, Lil’ Mo serenaded listeners by echoing that love.

21. Got Your Back by T.I. featuring Keri Hilson

T.I. and Keri Hilson taught everyone the definition of “ride or die” in 2010. As T.I. rapped about loyalty and dedication to his partner, Hilson backed him up, reinforcing the notion of commitment and support. The musicians tackled every potential issue, from battling financial hardships to holding down your partner in jail.

22. What’s Luv? by Fat Joe featuring Ashanti

Ashanti posed an important question in this track: What’s love got to do with it? The two New York natives went back and forth about the complexities of affection and physical attraction within a relationship. Apparently, their views resonated with listeners, as the song spent 28 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

23. Best Friend by 50 Cent featuring Olivia

Sampling Valerie Simpson’s “Silly, Wasn’t I” and Biz Markie’s “Just a Friend,” this record explored an intimate friendship with romantic undertones. As 50 Cent spit bars about his desire to take his attraction to the next level, Olivia mirrored this sentiment, expressing the longing she was experiencing as well.